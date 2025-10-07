The Ship Be Sinkin': Virginia's Fraternal Order of Police Calls for Jay Jones to Drop Out of AG Race



We are approaching the point where, every day, a new bombshell emerges about Virginia Democratic AG candidate Jay Jones and his alleged nefarious activities. Yesterday, we learned that, in addition to wanting to put bullets in the head of his Republican colleagues (and see their children killed), Jones also wished death on police officers.

At this rate, we would not be even a little bit shocked if we discovered today that Jones is actually an illegal alien. (Hey, it worked for Democrats in Iowa, right?)

Through all of Jones' disqualifying scandals, however, Democrats -- both nationally and in Virginia -- have brought shame on themselves by refusing to condemn him, let alone demand that he do the right thing and remove his name from the ballot.

But some cracks are showing in the Democrats' wall of defiance against the basic standards of human decency. Yesterday, the cast of Morning Joe on MSNBC became the first to suggest that being the Attorney General of Virginia might not be the ideal career choice for Jones.

A second shoe dropped last night when the Virginia Fraternal Order of Police, representing more than 8,000 active and retired law enforcement officers, issued a SCATHING letter demanding that Jones drop out of the race. Take a look:

Here is the text of the body of the letter (emphasis added for the money line):

The Virginia Fraternal Order of Police is aware of the recent text message scandal involving you, the Democrat candidate for Attorney General. While this incident may have occurred in 2022, this conduct has no place in our society or democracy, especially from an elected official who is running to be the top prosecutor in Virginia. The men and women of the Virginia Fraternal Order unequivocally condemn these violent text messages sent by you about a political opponent and his family.



We support everyone’s right to respectful and peaceful discussions with a political figure, however the calling for any type of violence is unacceptable. We have seen what this type of rhetoric has caused in other parts of the country. The men and women of law enforcement work tirelessly to combat the violence you wished on a fellow Virginian and his family. Therefore, the members of the Virginia Fraternal Order of Police believe that you, Jay Jones, are unfit for the office of Attorney General of Virginia. It is time you hold yourself accountable for these actions and withdraw from the Attorney General race immediately.

Ka ... BOOM.

Maybe what tipped the scales for the organization was finding out that Jones wanted them all to die, too.

You know. Call it a hunch.

The Virginia FOP call for Jay Jones to drop out of the AG race in Virginia.



Police know Jay not only didn’t have their back… but Jay wants them dead



Time to call for Spanberger and Hashmi to demand he drop out https://t.co/Hug1tVOSr7 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 7, 2025

They won't. No matter how much he drags them down with him.

And, as we know, Abigail Spanberger and Ghazala Hashmi aren't exactly scandal-free themselves.

The Jay Jones dumpster fire just hotter. The Virginia FOP is demanding he end his campaign for AG. Why do you still support Jay Jones, Abigail Spanberger?https://t.co/qE5EfOz2JX — Jeff Adams (@JeffAdams82) October 7, 2025

It's because the only thing she values is power.

@SpanbergerForVA, who says law enforcement should vote for her, still supports a candidate who thinks cops should be k'lled.



Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/teClsL7RJu — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) October 7, 2025

Well, she also SAYS that she supports children, but she wants males to be in girls' bathrooms in Virginia schools.

So, what she says may not be entirely reliable.

Virginia Fraternal Order of Police says Jay Jones is unfit for public office. https://t.co/tJuscGxwqy — Loudoun County Republican Committee (@LoudounGOP) October 7, 2025

Jones is not only unfit for public office, but he seems pretty unfit for public society.

Thank you! At least one organization in Virginia has the morals and integrity to hold a candidate responsible for their actions! Again, thank you! — Chris Robinson (@SirChodewick) October 7, 2025

You also need to not support @SpanbergerForVA since she won’t deal with that behavior https://t.co/oU5OPiiPkO — Survivorkitty/ Cat Shultz (@SurvivorKitty) October 7, 2025

If Spanberger continues to stand with Jones in an unconscionable manner, a second letter from the FOP may be forthcoming.

The organization has endorsed her, but they might rescind that very soon.

Every day he stays in the election, is an affront to Virginia! — The_Moderate_Virginian (@TheModerateVA) October 7, 2025

To be fair, that kind of applies to the entire Democrat ticket in the Commonwealth.

We'll have to wait and see if other law enforcement organizations follow the lead of the FOP.

Thank you.



Still not elected Democrats though!https://t.co/260RpNeXxk — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 7, 2025

Of course, not.

But the iceberg has already struck Jones' candidacy. If it keeps scraping and gouging its way down that hull, they may not have a choice pretty soon.

It's already too late, though.

Even if elected Democrats do start demanding that Jones withdraw, it will be obvious to everyone that they're not doing it on principle, but only for political expediency.

The S.S. Jay Jones be sinkin'. For the sake of Virginia, we can only hope that other Democrats in the state refuse to reach for a life preserver.





