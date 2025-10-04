They HATE Law-Abiding Americans: Seattle Mayor Has 'No Desire' to Put Career Criminals In Jail



Conservative commentator (and troll king) Jesse Kelly often warns people on X not to call Democrats 'soft on crime.' The phrase tends to indicate a passive mindset, whereas Kelly points out that their pro-criminal policies are very much intentional and proactive.

In other words, they WANT more crime on the streets and for Americans to live in fear.

Based on the comments below from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, it's becoming impossible to believe that Democrats want anything else.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell:



"When a man does 6 or 7 crimes, we do not know his life story… Maybe he was hungry. Therefore, I have zero desire jailing him." pic.twitter.com/XG5bZqYjyr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 3, 2025

Wow. Just ... wow.

We're not sure exactly when Harrell made these comments, but the fact that he made them at all, ever, is instantly disqualifying. He should be run out of Seattle on a rail. But because the city is populated by leftists, they'll probably keep electing him ... or someone even worse.

Since we cited Kelly above, here is his response to the mayor. And his warning to Americans.

REMINDER: They’re not “soft on crime.”



This monster knows the animal will bite again. He WANTS him to bite again. He wants the animal to kill your son and rape your daughter. It’s good for his revolution.



This language is just how he hides that fact. https://t.co/BVdyqsIXKr — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 3, 2025

They're barely hiding it at all anymore.

Notice how he spent almost the entirety of his comments sympathizing with repeat criminals. He barely even considers law-abiding citizens, except as an afterthought at the end.

Someone on his staff probably told him that he had to do that, or he wouldn't have mentioned us at all.

They want more Iryna Zarutskas.

That's not us saying that they do. Harrell is saying it himself.

Progressivism is just making life worse for normal people in order to subsidize infinite chances for petty criminals. https://t.co/NSP3zto8Y3 pic.twitter.com/N2A3A1sasL — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) October 3, 2025

That is their ideology in a nutshell.

But it's not just petty criminals. It is the most violent of them as well.

This is how a society dies. https://t.co/KIOGVG4Td0 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 3, 2025

And it doesn't take very long for it to happen, either.

Perhaps Mayor Harrell should invite all of Seattle’s misunderstood repeat offenders to live with him and his family. https://t.co/5WLAx1lZ9d — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 3, 2025

Of course, he won't do that.

HE doesn't want to live in fear. He just wants US to live in fear.

Guess who has armed security and who doesn’t https://t.co/3HEKi39YyU — Shawn Fedinatz (@sfed11) October 4, 2025

Exactly.

Lunacy. This is what happens when you elect Democrats. https://t.co/nzeiEUYWTL — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 3, 2025

With the exception of John Fetterman, we are hard-pressed to think of ANY prominent elected Democrat who doesn't think exactly as Harrell does.

That's terrifying.

A lot of empathy for criminals and zero concern for their victims... https://t.co/JVLim0CQNF — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 3, 2025

None whatsoever.

“6 or 7 murders? He might just need a snickers.”



-Bruce Harrell — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) October 3, 2025

Hey, you know. He just had six or seven bad days. Who among us, right?

Disgraceful.

Democrats are too screwed up to hold any office of government. They are sick, evil people.



Not fit to run a dog pound.... — Dana (@OhMelodylane) October 3, 2025

Absolutely not. We've seen what happens when leftists get put in charge of dogs.

Haven't we, Tony Fauci?

The surprise is not that it's intentional. That part is obvious.

The surprise is that they are so willing to say things like this openly in public.

They are counting on the suicidal empathy of Democrat voters. And until they're proven wrong at the ballot box, they won't stop saying things like this and letting career criminals run free.

Something normal people don't appreciate is that Democrats like and admire criminals. Criminals help destroy our society; leftists wish to destroy our society. There is a clear alignment of political interests. Criminals function as leftist shock troops. This is why Democrats… https://t.co/Y4JlqdjmJB — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 4, 2025

... Democrats work so hard to keep criminals out of jail and on our streets.

Normal people had better start appreciating that fact pretty soon.

Or there won't be a country left to save.





