They HATE Law-Abiding Americans: Seattle Mayor Has 'No Desire' to Put Career Criminals In Jail

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on October 04, 2025
Twitchy


Conservative commentator (and troll king) Jesse Kelly often warns people on X not to call Democrats 'soft on crime.' The phrase tends to indicate a passive mindset, whereas Kelly points out that their pro-criminal policies are very much intentional and proactive. 

Advertisement

In other words, they WANT more crime on the streets and for Americans to live in fear. 

Based on the comments below from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, it's becoming impossible to believe that Democrats want anything else.

Wow. Just ... wow. 

We're not sure exactly when Harrell made these comments, but the fact that he made them at all, ever, is instantly disqualifying. He should be run out of Seattle on a rail. But because the city is populated by leftists, they'll probably keep electing him ... or someone even worse. 

Since we cited Kelly above, here is his response to the mayor. And his warning to Americans.

They're barely hiding it at all anymore. 

Notice how he spent almost the entirety of his comments sympathizing with repeat criminals. He barely even considers law-abiding citizens, except as an afterthought at the end. 

Advertisement

Someone on his staff probably told him that he had to do that, or he wouldn't have mentioned us at all. 

They want more Iryna Zarutskas. 

That's not us saying that they do. Harrell is saying it himself. 

That is their ideology in a nutshell. 

But it's not just petty criminals. It is the most violent of them as well. 

And it doesn't take very long for it to happen, either.

Of course, he won't do that. 

HE doesn't want to live in fear. He just wants US to live in fear. 

Exactly. 

Advertisement

With the exception of John Fetterman, we are hard-pressed to think of ANY prominent elected Democrat who doesn't think exactly as Harrell does. 

That's terrifying. 

None whatsoever. 

Hey, you know. He just had six or seven bad days. Who among us, right? 

Disgraceful. 

Absolutely not. We've seen what happens when leftists get put in charge of dogs. 

Haven't we, Tony Fauci? 

The surprise is not that it's intentional. That part is obvious. 

The surprise is that they are so willing to say things like this openly in public. 

They are counting on the suicidal empathy of Democrat voters. And until they're proven wrong at the ballot box, they won't stop saying things like this and letting career criminals run free. 

Advertisement

... Democrats work so hard to keep criminals out of jail and on our streets.

Normal people had better start appreciating that fact pretty soon. 

Or there won't be a country left to save. 

============================================

