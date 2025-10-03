Trash Media: NYP Plummets to New Depths of Shame With Deleted Post About Riley Gaines' Daughter

Tim Walz Blames His Massive Failure as a VP Candidate on Teacherly Nodding...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:30 PM on October 03, 2025
Twitchy


When it comes to legacy media outlets, The New York Post isn't always the worst. But every once in a while, the paper can put MSNBC (or PMS NOW, or whatever they are calling it) to shame with its biased coverage. 

This is particularly true with trans issues, as the Post consistently calls men in dresses 'women,' and refers to men in womanface like Will Thomas, Richard Levine, and Tim McBride with the pronouns 'she/her.' 

It is nothing short of a denial of reality. 

Still, even the Post has never disgraced itself regarding this issue quite so much as it did earlier today. 

Earlier this week, Riley Gaines announced on X that she had given birth to her first daughter, an occasion that most people (the sane ones anyway) greeted with cheers and love. 

It was a beautiful moment, greeted with millions of views and tens of thousands of people on X offering their congratulations. 

But this morning, the Post offered this disgraceful take about Gaines and her family: 

The statement was so bad that the Post deleted the tweet after a few hours. But we got it. 


Un. Freaking. Believable. 

We should note that there is none of no disrespectful or inappropriate language in the article, written by Jackson Thompson of Fox News. This shameful tweet is squarely on whoever runs the social media accounts of the Post. (There is also a photo caption in the story -- again, not written by the reporter -- which calls Gaines an 'anti-transgender women in sports activist.')

WATCH: Nick Sortor Speaks to Fox News About His Arrest and One Detail He Shares Will Infuriate You
Aaron Walker
Gaines herself responded to the trash post on X before it was deleted, giving the headline all the respect it deserved, which is zero.  

No, we don't. Not nearly enough. 

Others soon joined in with corrections and responses to the awful headline. 

And 'WTF' is about as polite as many of the responses were. 

Many others used far more explicit language. 

The Post even earned itself a well-deserved Frog of Shame. 

And if the Post is so 'pro-transgender, how do they know what Gaines gave birth to? 

Excellent point. 

No, they were not joking. 

But never let it be said that mocking the media for being horrible is not effective. 

Not only did the newspaper delete the first, disgraceful tweet, but a few hours later, it reposted the story on X with the following headline:

Yeah, that's a little more like it. 

Justifiably shaming the media works, everyone. Never let anyone tell you differently. 

Next time, maybe the newspaper will think twice about injecting politics into a story where politics has no place, like the overwhelming joy of a mother giving birth to her first child.

But the person who runs the New York Post's X account still needs to be fired. 

So does whoever writes their photo captions, as that part of the article has not been rewritten ... yet. 

============================================

