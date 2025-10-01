Napa Nitwits: What Democrats Are Doing During Schumer Shutdown Says EVERYTHING About Them

CNN's Abby Phillip Tortures Fellow Dem Hakeem Jeffries by Forcing Him to Watch...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:40 AM on October 01, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Risberg


We don't know how long the Schumer Shutdown will last, but we do know that every day -- heck, every hour -- that it does, the Democrats will be screeching in front of every microphone they can find that it is the apocalypse for the American people. 

Advertisement

But, as we all know by now, it is far more important to watch what Democrats do rather than listen to what they say. 

And last night, we found out what Democrat leadership is planning for early October. (Hint: it does not involve negotiating with Republicans or fighting to serve the American people.)

Watch: 

Shocking. The party of zero self-awareness has ... zero self-awareness. 

Almost certainly, this billionaire donor schmoozing event was planned long ago, but with a government shutdown looming for the past several days, they didn't think to cancel or at least postpone it? 

Yeah, that tracks. 

Even in the best of times, retreating to Napa Valley isn't a good look (just ask Gavin Newsom, who had his own Napa wine mixer while Los Angeles was burning), but nothing screams hypocrisy and hierarchy louder than doing this while also talking about how they're 'looking out for the little guy' out of the other side of their mouths. 

Advertisement

They adamantly refuse to learn a single thing. 

We can't wait to see how MSNBC spins this one. 

'But they had to go to Napa to drink wine that costs more than the average American makes in a month. It just shows how much they care.'

Sorry, we didn't mean to leak Rachel Maddow's next monologue. 

Yep. 

And that's why their base is shrinking like Ant-Man, and why their approval rating is at 19 percent. 

And falling. 

Of course, they were quietly planning it. We know why. 

What's baffling is that they didn't think everyone would find out anyway. 

HAAAAHAHAHAHA. 

Perfect. We hear that Newsom has an 'in' with the maitre d' there. 

OOF. 

Tough, but fair. 

Advertisement

Paging DOGE. If one single penny gets spent on the taxpayer dime at this retreat, we want to know about it. 

Even Marie Antoinette wasn't nearly this shameless. 

Now, there's an idea! 

LOL. 

President Trump should send them a few boxes of sombreros.

Red ones. With 'Make America Great Again' and 'Vance 2028' written on them. 

Maybe Jimmy Kimmel can do his show live that week from Napa Valley. 

The thing about a government shutdown is that it's not nearly the existential crisis that Democrats always make it out to be. 

Advertisement

HA. This is true. 

But Democrats don't get to scream bloody murder about how much they care about the American people, then shut down the government, only to retreat to a location that a majority of Americans can't ever afford to visit. 

They may think they can still get away with such egregious hypocrisy and hierarchy. 

They cannot. 



