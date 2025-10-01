Napa Nitwits: What Democrats Are Doing During Schumer Shutdown Says EVERYTHING About Them



We don't know how long the Schumer Shutdown will last, but we do know that every day -- heck, every hour -- that it does, the Democrats will be screeching in front of every microphone they can find that it is the apocalypse for the American people.

But, as we all know by now, it is far more important to watch what Democrats do rather than listen to what they say.

And last night, we found out what Democrat leadership is planning for early October. (Hint: it does not involve negotiating with Republicans or fighting to serve the American people.)

Watch:

SHOCKING: Democrats quietly plan a “Napa Retreat,” two-day getaway (Oct. 13-14) at the five-star Hotel Yountville, with an evening wine tour and dinner at Staglin Family Vineyards’ wine caves, as the government braces for a shutdown tonight, per Politico.



Senate Leader John… pic.twitter.com/iQV4b2OQSJ — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 1, 2025

Shocking. The party of zero self-awareness has ... zero self-awareness.

Almost certainly, this billionaire donor schmoozing event was planned long ago, but with a government shutdown looming for the past several days, they didn't think to cancel or at least postpone it?

Yeah, that tracks.

Even in the best of times, retreating to Napa Valley isn't a good look (just ask Gavin Newsom, who had his own Napa wine mixer while Los Angeles was burning), but nothing screams hypocrisy and hierarchy louder than doing this while also talking about how they're 'looking out for the little guy' out of the other side of their mouths.

So … Democrats shut down the government and then plan a luxury retreat.



You’d think at some point they’d figure out how much louder actions speak than words but nope. pic.twitter.com/jEWleGYauK — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 1, 2025

They adamantly refuse to learn a single thing.

While Democrats shut down the government and put people out of work, they plan an ultra exclusive trip to Napa to raise money from wealthy donors for their reelection campaigns. They don’t care about America, they care about their agenda, a 1 world government, power & money. https://t.co/0d4uXnoF90 — Omar Oropesa (@OmarSnsd) October 1, 2025

We can't wait to see how MSNBC spins this one.

'But they had to go to Napa to drink wine that costs more than the average American makes in a month. It just shows how much they care.'

Sorry, we didn't mean to leak Rachel Maddow's next monologue.

Yep.

And that's why their base is shrinking like Ant-Man, and why their approval rating is at 19 percent.

And falling.

Of course, they were quietly planning it. We know why.

What's baffling is that they didn't think everyone would find out anyway.

And right there in yountville is...the French laundry restaurant!! — Pammo (@Pammo0419) October 1, 2025

HAAAAHAHAHAHA.

Perfect. We hear that Newsom has an 'in' with the maitre d' there.

🤔 So- what wine goes best with a Dem Gov't shutdown?



Think we can safely rule out all the white varieties 🙄 — Just Sayin’ 🇺🇲 ✝️ ❤️ (@catmrow0) October 1, 2025

OOF.

Tough, but fair.

Paging DOGE. If one single penny gets spent on the taxpayer dime at this retreat, we want to know about it.

Even Marie Antoinette wasn't nearly this shameless.

That’s totally on brand for the Democrats. The part by the elites, for the elites. — Joe (@joematrix_truth) October 1, 2025

Can a retreat to another country and never come back? — Linda D (@CommieCt) October 1, 2025

Now, there's an idea!

No more ‘eat the rich’ huh — OGAnnieOakley (@OGAnnieOakley) October 1, 2025

Leave them in the caves !!!! Disgraceful pic.twitter.com/2VLVqGyHGv — buckeye♥️blessed 🇺🇸 (@jodie4buckeyes) October 1, 2025

LOL.

President Trump should send them a few boxes of sombreros.

Red ones. With 'Make America Great Again' and 'Vance 2028' written on them.

Democrats gave themselves a paid vacation. https://t.co/lRxBy6DfpC — Jacki Brown (@JackiBr16652825) October 1, 2025

Maybe Jimmy Kimmel can do his show live that week from Napa Valley.

@realDonaldTrump democrats do not care about Americans. Ridiculous to shut the government down, and then live like KINGS while the people suffer. Military pay, WIC program, veteran’s care, and much more all on the line. https://t.co/GqsFoYlbi6 — BayouLife (@aquabluehue) October 1, 2025

The thing about a government shutdown is that it's not nearly the existential crisis that Democrats always make it out to be.

I love that the government can shut down and you won’t even notice unless you have to go to the bathroom at a national park. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) October 1, 2025

HA. This is true.

But Democrats don't get to scream bloody murder about how much they care about the American people, then shut down the government, only to retreat to a location that a majority of Americans can't ever afford to visit.

They may think they can still get away with such egregious hypocrisy and hierarchy.

They cannot.





