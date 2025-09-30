And He's Free ... Free Fallin'! Jimmy Kimmel's Ratings Take the Most Predictable Plunge Ever



There are a few certainties in life. Death, of course. Taxes, much to our disappointment. Democrats choosing the opposite position that President Trump does, even if he were to announce that breathing is healthy.

And then there is the certainty that no matter how much the left pretends that late-night 'comedian' Jimmy Kimmel is a 'champion of free speech,' they actually don't like him -- or find him remotely entertaining -- any more than the rest of us do.

When Disney ended Kimmel's suspension last week, the left cheered like they had just broken through the Nazi lines at Omaha Beach. Predictably, Kimmel's first night back on the air achieved his highest ratings ever. Just as predictably, however, that bump was extremely short-lived. Yesterday, The New York Post reported that Kimmel's ratings have plunged more precipitously than the neckline of J-Lo's latest dress at the Grammy Awards.

I hope you’re sitting down, but Jimmy Kimmel has lost 73% of his audience since his big return… pic.twitter.com/S3kWl1Gmpd — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 29, 2025

Wow. Seventy-three percent? Whatever happened to 'we are all Jimmy Kimmel'?

It turns out that you actually have to be entertaining to maintain viewers. Crying crocodile tears about the lies he told regarding Charlie Kirk's assassination wasn't going to cut it. From the Post:

On Thursday, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' averaged 2.3 million total viewers — a staggering 64% drop from the 6.5 million who tuned in for Tuesday’s much-hyped return. Kimmel shed even more viewers in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, with Thursday’s episode hemorrhaging 73% of viewers from the critical category. 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' pulled in 1.7 million viewers among the key demo for Tuesday’s return but plummeted to 465,000 only 48 hours later. 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' also lost significant viewers in the younger demographic of adults aged 18-49, managing 1.2 million on Tuesday but quickly losing 73% to settle for only 334,000 on Thursday.

Sounds like Kimmel should be consulting Stephen Colbert about how to update his resume, since there is no way ABC renews his exorbitant contract with numbers like that.

Ray Charles could have seen this coming. https://t.co/kjjOVgtkeI — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) September 30, 2025

And Kimmel can't blame the Sinclair Broadcast Group for the abysmal ratings either, since they ended their blackout of his show days ago.

Hey! Now, that's not nice. Stop laughing at him, Abigail Spanberger.

(See what we did there?)

HAHAHAHA.

Trump made more people laugh last night with his troll of Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries than Kimmel has in years.

The left pretended they all loved him for a day.

But when they tuned in to watch his show, they realized what the rest of us knew all along.

Kimmel just isn't funny. Or entertaining in the least.

We're shocked ... SHOCKED! ... that turning what is supposed to be a comedy show into late-night group therapy for liberals hasn't brought the viewers back in droves.

A bunch of people tuned in to see if he was going to do anything outrageous, were promptly reminded Jimmy Kimmel is about as entertaining as a powdery dog turd on a highway median, and immediately tuned out. Tale as old as time. https://t.co/jZdAPkQ5gy — Dan Minucci (@HouseofMourthia) September 30, 2025

We're sure everyone at Disney is overjoyed that he's back on the air, though.

LOL. OK, well, maybe not.

Those that tuned in were reminded why they stopped watching in the first place. https://t.co/kqHtUAtOna — jay plemons (@jayplemons) September 30, 2025

Even the people who agree with Kimmel politically want to be entertained.

Kimmel simply isn't capable of meeting that challenge.

Kimmel finally did manage to make people laugh.

Except they're supposed to laugh with him, not at him.

This is not surprising at all. People just tuned in for the same reason they watch car crashes. https://t.co/GtUpBgrIBE — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) September 30, 2025

The show must know how bad things are. This week, Kimmel is pulling out the desperation ploy of airing his show live from Brooklyn.

And he has added a star-studded lineup of guests, including ... Stephen Colbert.

Yikes.

That ought to be as hilarious as watching Katie Couric's colonoscopy.





