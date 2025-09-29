LOL! Trump Shares Video Zinging Chuck Schumer and Dems' Budget 'Priorities' In PRICELESS Fashion

British Pub Give George Orwell Treatment to Labour's Orwellian Policies
Doug P. | 10:44 PM on September 29, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Another budget showdown in DC is brewing, and Sen. Chuck Schumer is among Dems trying to blame Trump and the Republicans for it (as usual):

The Democrats are fighting for their usual "priorities" of course, but a video Trump shared on social media helps fill in some of that missing information in a way that'll not make the Dems happy: 

OOF!

Schumer, or whoever runs his social media account on X, wasn't amused by that epic troll: 

Sorry this is happening to you, Chuck! 

We can't wait for the same "fact checkers" who said videos of Biden were "cheap fakes" to also say the above offering isn't real. 

Fear not though, because super-journo Jim Acosta is all over it:

Oh no! Head to your fainting couch, Jim. 

*****

