LOL! Trump Shares Video Zinging Chuck Schumer and Dems' Budget 'Priorities' In PRICELESS Fashion

Another budget showdown in DC is brewing, and Sen. Chuck Schumer is among Dems trying to blame Trump and the Republicans for it (as usual):

Watch @SenSchumer and @RepJeffries on how this shutdown is in Trump’s hands.



If the government shuts down, it’s because Republicans would rather shut it down rather than help people afford health care. pic.twitter.com/il0sXcixhC — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) September 29, 2025

Advertisement

The Democrats are fighting for their usual "priorities" of course, but a video Trump shared on social media helps fill in some of that missing information in a way that'll not make the Dems happy:

OOF!

Schumer, or whoever runs his social media account on X, wasn't amused by that epic troll:

If you think your shutdown is a joke, it just proves what we all know: You can’t negotiate. You can only throw tantrums. https://t.co/d1QrMSeAh7 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 30, 2025

Sorry this is happening to you, Chuck!

God I love this timeline 😂 https://t.co/2VwvNIdIyf — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 30, 2025

Banger meme from POTUS. https://t.co/0pdZBxboMV — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 30, 2025

Some people will say this video is altered. Those people are wrong 😜 https://t.co/MgL7Gj29Ub — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 30, 2025

We can't wait for the same "fact checkers" who said videos of Biden were "cheap fakes" to also say the above offering isn't real.

Fear not though, because super-journo Jim Acosta is all over it:

On the eve of a government shutdown Trump is shitposting. https://t.co/maEHuaSiIn — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 30, 2025

Oh no! Head to your fainting couch, Jim.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!