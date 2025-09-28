'Lake ... BIG Lake': Anti-ICE AWFL Becomes a U-Boat Commander After Leaving Her Car In Drive



The radical left in America is always so busy screaming and screeching their hate-filled messages -- not to mention engraving bullets -- that it's easy to forget sometimes that many of them are also mind-numbingly stupid.

So, while we certainly take the threat they present to America very seriously, it's important to enjoy some moments of schadenfreudeliciousness at their expense.

Thankfully, one anti-ICE AWFL in Massachusetts gave us that opportunity this weekend. (We think the video is older than that, but we're going to write about it anyway because it's just too funny.)

According to Fox News' Bill Melugin, the woman in the post below was so preoccupied with screaming at federal agents for doing their jobs, arresting an illegal, she neglected a pretty important step before exiting her car.

As a result, she became an unwitting submarine skipper. And gave us some much-needed comedy in these dark times. Watch:

NEW: An anti-ICE protester in Massachusetts forgot to put her car in park while yelling at agents making an arrest of an illegal alien in Upton, MA, and her vehicle went into a lake and sunk, an ICE source tells me. pic.twitter.com/W5GI3h0bBy — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 28, 2025

Whoopsie!

Cue National Security Advisor Jeffrey Pelt from The Hunt for Red October.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

But that's not even the best part of this video (although it is the funniest part).

The best part is that ICE was not even delayed or mildly disturbed in securing the arrest of another illegal criminal.

I love this part pic.twitter.com/VKJ8vZswI1 — Dr sherri (@Reform_West) September 28, 2025

And then we hear one of the ICE agents sarcastically comment, 'Well, that sucks.'

LOL.

All I have to say is KARMA. https://t.co/SJJ4m6H0CV — Donald England 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@england_donald) September 28, 2025

She never loses and address, does she?

YOU CAN’T PARK THERE! pic.twitter.com/RCPfYZLxWM — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) September 28, 2025

It will be even more hilarious if this incident lands her on the bad side of some climate whackos.

Hey @potus -



Have the EPA cite and fine her.



No one is above the law. https://t.co/VPhWtc8kWQ — Cody Penn-Dent (@codypd) September 28, 2025

LOL. Yes, please. Make it happen, Lee Zeldin.

Of course, we are blaming the woman here, but maybe the car itself had something to do with drowning itself.

Even her vehicle wanted to get away from her screeching. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) September 28, 2025

HA.

We're not ruling that possibility out.

God bless gravity 🙏🏼 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 28, 2025

Sir Isaac Newton himself couldn't have depicted a better example of the fundamental force of attraction in action.

Proof God has a sense of humor 😊 — Lisa V (@L1SA_V) September 28, 2025

Every once in a while, He's nice enough to remind us.

🤣🤣🤣

Maybe had she been minding her own business, she wouldn't have ended up looking even MORE foolish!😉 https://t.co/dRtQtBsXrk — Stacy D (@StacyDmomof5) September 28, 2025

AWFLs are incapable of minding their own business.

That might mean they have to engage in self-reflection, and they hate that like a vampire hates garlic.

It's been a rough day, with yet another act of violence against a church and its congregation.

We needed a little mood lightener.

Heather is not alone there. We've watched the clip about 100 times.

Aren't liberals always claiming they're intellectually superior to conservatives? — Bob Snyder (@wrs1967) September 28, 2025

Yes, but they also claim that men can get pregnant, so consider the source.

🤣 this is what we are up against? — Thatguy (@Tyberious2100) September 28, 2025

It boggles the mind, sometimes.

Either her husband or cats are going to be super disappointed in her. — Scottie Binyons (@B82Scottie) September 28, 2025

We're betting on cats. But you never know. Some 'white dude for Harris' might have been dumb enough to marry her.

The cherry on top would be if her insurance company refused to cover the damages because she was attempting to obstruct law enforcement when she turned her car into a U-boat.

And if you've got cut rate auto insurance, you may be paying for this yourself lol — TXFlyers39# (@meshanno88) September 28, 2025

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Claim denied, says the gecko, in his clipped English accent.

A relative of Ted Kennedy, perhaps? — Victor Lams (@victorlams) September 28, 2025

OUCH. Tough crowd.

(It's OK. You can laugh at that. We did.)

Apt metaphor for the AWFL left. — larmanius (@larmanius) September 28, 2025

That it is. That it is, indeed.

But just like everything else AWFLs stand for, they'll lose and justice (karmic or otherwise) will win in the end.

I love a happy ending — Just a filthy Mick (@MBtheMick) September 28, 2025

The only thing that would make it an even happier ending is a sad trombone.

And there we have it!

Thank you to Bill Melugin -- and this nasty Massachusetts leftist woman -- for giving us a sorely needed laugh on a Sunday evening.

The only naval news that could make us laugh harder would be if Greta Thunberg fired another flare ... into her own boat.





