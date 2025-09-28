Mexican Diplomats Disrupt ICE Operations: A Lesson in Respecting U.S. Sovereignty Needed S...
VIP
Imaginary Fiends? MSNBC’s Democrats Continue Pushing the Absurd Notion That Antifa Isn’t R...
VIP
Mom's Alarm: Des Moines Superintendent's Moves and Lies Echo My Past Fight
Christian School's Betrayal: Lipscomb Academy Silences Students Honoring Assassinated Icon...
Pinot Noir Over Portland: Kristof’s Rosy Spin on a City Besieged by Antifa...
Leftists Baffled: Why Dining in Tents Is Cool, But Homeless Camps Blocking Sidewalks...
‘That’s a Revelation!’ Scott Jennings Catches Bakari Sellers Admitting Joe Biden Weaponize...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Tweet on September 26: 'I'm Not Going...
Teachers Union Prez: Trans Pendant, Whopping Lies, and Fascist Fanfic—Keep Him Away from...
Sen. John Fetterman: 'Political Violence Is Always Wrong—No Exceptions'
The Force Is Strong With Her: Winsome Sears' Star Wars Video Takes a...
BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Michigan Church and Active Fire - Multiple Victims, Shooter...
HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From...
So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume...

'Lake ... BIG Lake': Anti-ICE AWFL Becomes a U-Boat Commander After Leaving Her Car In Drive

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 PM on September 28, 2025
meme


The radical left in America is always so busy screaming and screeching their hate-filled messages -- not to mention engraving bullets -- that it's easy to forget sometimes that many of them are also mind-numbingly stupid. 

Advertisement

So, while we certainly take the threat they present to America very seriously, it's important to enjoy some moments of schadenfreudeliciousness at their expense. 

Thankfully, one anti-ICE AWFL in Massachusetts gave us that opportunity this weekend. (We think the video is older than that, but we're going to write about it anyway because it's just too funny.) 

According to Fox News' Bill Melugin, the woman in the post below was so preoccupied with screaming at federal agents for doing their jobs, arresting an illegal, she neglected a pretty important step before exiting her car. 

As a result, she became an unwitting submarine skipper. And gave us some much-needed comedy in these dark times. Watch: 

Whoopsie! 

Cue National Security Advisor Jeffrey Pelt from The Hunt for Red October

 

But that's not even the best part of this video (although it is the funniest part). 

The best part is that ICE was not even delayed or mildly disturbed in securing the arrest of another illegal criminal. 

Recommended

Mexican Diplomats Disrupt ICE Operations: A Lesson in Respecting U.S. Sovereignty Needed Stat
justmindy
Advertisement

And then we hear one of the ICE agents sarcastically comment, 'Well, that sucks.'

LOL. 

She never loses and address, does she? 

It will be even more hilarious if this incident lands her on the bad side of some climate whackos. 

LOL. Yes, please. Make it happen, Lee Zeldin. 

Of course, we are blaming the woman here, but maybe the car itself had something to do with drowning itself. 

HA. 

We're not ruling that possibility out. 

Sir Isaac Newton himself couldn't have depicted a better example of the fundamental force of attraction in action. 

Advertisement

Every once in a while, He's nice enough to remind us. 

AWFLs are incapable of minding their own business. 

That might mean they have to engage in self-reflection, and they hate that like a vampire hates garlic. 

It's been a rough day, with yet another act of violence against a church and its congregation. 

We needed a little mood lightener. 

Heather is not alone there. We've watched the clip about 100 times. 

Yes, but they also claim that men can get pregnant, so consider the source. 

It boggles the mind, sometimes. 

Advertisement

We're betting on cats. But you never know. Some 'white dude for Harris' might have been dumb enough to marry her. 

The cherry on top would be if her insurance company refused to cover the damages because she was attempting to obstruct law enforcement when she turned her car into a U-boat. 

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Claim denied, says the gecko, in his clipped English accent.

OUCH. Tough crowd. 

(It's OK. You can laugh at that. We did.)

That it is. That it is, indeed. 

But just like everything else AWFLs stand for, they'll lose and justice (karmic or otherwise) will win in the end.

The only thing that would make it an even happier ending is a sad trombone. 

Advertisement

And there we have it!

Thank you to Bill Melugin -- and this nasty Massachusetts leftist woman -- for giving us a sorely needed laugh on a Sunday evening.

The only naval news that could make us laugh harder would be if Greta Thunberg fired another flare ... into her own boat. 

============================================

Related:

The Force Is Strong With Her: Winsome Sears' Star Wars Video Takes a Lightsaber to Abi 'Rage' Spanberger

The Stupid, It Burns: Bill Kristol Claims That American Cities Are 'ICE Ravaged'

Oh, OK Then: John Brennan Has Investigated Himself and Found He Has Done Nothing Wrong

DRAMA QUEEN: Stephen King Whines That He Is the Most 'Banned' Author In America

'Shoot ICE': ONE DAY After a Leftist Fired at an ICE Facility, Dem Protesters Call for More

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MASSACHUSETTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mexican Diplomats Disrupt ICE Operations: A Lesson in Respecting U.S. Sovereignty Needed Stat
justmindy
HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From Randi Weingarten's ASSISTANT
Sam J.
Christian School's Betrayal: Lipscomb Academy Silences Students Honoring Assassinated Icon Charlie Kirk
justmindy
‘That’s a Revelation!’ Scott Jennings Catches Bakari Sellers Admitting Joe Biden Weaponized the DOJ
Warren Squire
Pinot Noir Over Portland: Kristof’s Rosy Spin on a City Besieged by Antifa Chaos
justmindy
So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume Pointed Out Something HILARIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mexican Diplomats Disrupt ICE Operations: A Lesson in Respecting U.S. Sovereignty Needed Stat justmindy
Advertisement