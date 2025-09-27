Oregon Governor Kotek's Galactic Vacation: Clueless on Portland’s Antifa Chaos as Trump Se...
Mehdi Hasan Pounces on Elon Musk Being Named in Latest Epstein Files Release
Sinclair Caves, Ends Its Preemption of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Its ABC Affiliates
You Love to See It: Huge Crowd Gathers in Happy Valley for TPUSA...
Trump Sending Troops to Portland to Protect ICE Facilities That Are 'Under Siege'
Eric Swalwell Wants to Fight You to Defend Left-Wing Violence
Mary Katharine Ham, Kurt Schlichter Drag Heartless Ghouls Attacking Erika Kirk For... Smil...
Bill Maher Tells Dems How They Could Win 'From Now Until Forever' (and...
Philly's Lefty DA Larry Krasner Gets Asked to Explain How Trump Is a...
DRAMA QUEEN: Stephen King Whines That He Is the Most 'Banned' Author In...
Scott Jennings Reminds 'Forgetful' CNN Dems They've Demanded Trump and His Circle Be...
Ossoff’s Confession: Dems Lied About Biden’s Mental Decline to Cling to Power, Media...
Almost Everyone MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Talks to at DOJ and FBI Since Comey's...
Colombia’s Petro Joins 'Free Palestine' Mob, Urges US Troops to Mutiny—Trump Yanks His...

Oh, OK Then: John Brennan Has Investigated Himself and Found He Has Done Nothing Wrong

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:30 PM on September 27, 2025
AngieArtist


With Jim Comey's indictment this week, you can practically smell the flop sweat that is currently drenching many of the deep state's worst actors. 

At the top of that list is none other than former CIA Director John Brennan. 

Advertisement

The list of Brennan's indictable misdeeds is nigh endless, but we can at least start with the same charges Comey is facing: lying to Congress and obstruction of justice. 

But maybe there is some hope for one of the chief architects of the Russiagate hoax, not to mention the lie that Hunter Biden's laptop was 'Russian disinformation.' 

After a thorough investigation by John Brennan, John Brennan can breathe easy because John Brennan has determined that John Brennan has done nothing wrong. 

Watch: 

LOL. We would almost say that we can't believe he said this, but Brennan is so corrupt and shameless, he probably does think that he can let himself off the hook. 

Someone should probably tell him that this is not how it works. This is not how ANY of it works.  

Somehow, we don't think they are going to be swayed by Brennan's self-exoneration. 

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham, Kurt Schlichter Drag Heartless Ghouls Attacking Erika Kirk For... Smiling
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Hey, maybe it was the Russians who dressed up like Brennan and lied to Congress under oath. 

(Don't laugh. If he'll try this, there's no telling what he won't try.)

You almost have to admire the chutzpah

If it weren't attached to such a treasonous slimeball, that is.

He should try presenting that meme to the grand jury and see what they think about it. 

He knows that he is next. 

And he also knows that, despite his bloviating on MSNBC, the DOJ has the goods on him, should they choose to go forward with an indictment. 

He would do a lot better right now to keep his mouth shut. But he can't. 

Advertisement

We're not sure why he is talking so much right now, including projecting his own crimes onto President Trump, but that is what unbridled hubris and arrogance do to people.

Luckily for America (but sadly for Brennan), we have an entire judicial system designed to do just that. 

It seems only fitting that Brennan should get his own song. After all, Comey got an entire playlist

Yep. Buy stock in Orville Redenbacher's. 

They honestly believe that 'It's (D)ifferent when we (D)o it' is a binding legal statute. 

We can't wait for Brennan to find out just how wrong he is. 

Advertisement

Outstanding video. 

Pure gold. 

We're glad that Brennan took so much trouble to conduct his own investigation. 

But with all due respect (which is zero when it comes to him), we think we'll let a grand jury decide Brennan's fate, not an MSNBC panel of nodding bobbleheads. 

============================================

Related:

DRAMA QUEEN: Stephen King Whines That He Is the Most 'Banned' Author In America

'Shoot ICE': ONE DAY After a Leftist Fired at an ICE Facility, Dem Protesters Call for More

JD Vance Says What Everyone Is Thinking: Listening to Kamala Makes Us Dumber

Friday Fun Time! Let's All Sing Along With the Hashtag #JimComeyASong

Two Weeks After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Joe Scarborough Calls James Comey a 'Martyr'

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIA DOJ JAMES COMEY MSNBC RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham, Kurt Schlichter Drag Heartless Ghouls Attacking Erika Kirk For... Smiling
Aaron Walker
Mehdi Hasan Pounces on Elon Musk Being Named in Latest Epstein Files Release
Brett T.
Bill Maher Tells Dems How They Could Win 'From Now Until Forever' (and Here's Why It'll NEVER Happen)
Doug P.
Philly's Lefty DA Larry Krasner Gets Asked to Explain How Trump Is a Fascist (Guess What Happened Next)
Doug P.
Eric Swalwell Wants to Fight You to Defend Left-Wing Violence
Gordon K
You Love to See It: Huge Crowd Gathers in Happy Valley for TPUSA Tailgate at Oregon Penn State Game
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mary Katharine Ham, Kurt Schlichter Drag Heartless Ghouls Attacking Erika Kirk For... Smiling Aaron Walker
Advertisement