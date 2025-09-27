Oh, OK Then: John Brennan Has Investigated Himself and Found He Has Done Nothing Wrong



With Jim Comey's indictment this week, you can practically smell the flop sweat that is currently drenching many of the deep state's worst actors.

At the top of that list is none other than former CIA Director John Brennan.

The list of Brennan's indictable misdeeds is nigh endless, but we can at least start with the same charges Comey is facing: lying to Congress and obstruction of justice.

But maybe there is some hope for one of the chief architects of the Russiagate hoax, not to mention the lie that Hunter Biden's laptop was 'Russian disinformation.'

After a thorough investigation by John Brennan, John Brennan can breathe easy because John Brennan has determined that John Brennan has done nothing wrong.

Watch:

John Brennan says after a thorough review of his own actions, he’s concluded that “I just don’t see any case against me."



Well, that settles it then. pic.twitter.com/9ycyn7i93G — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 27, 2025

LOL. We would almost say that we can't believe he said this, but Brennan is so corrupt and shameless, he probably does think that he can let himself off the hook.

Someone should probably tell him that this is not how it works. This is not how ANY of it works.

Somehow, we don't think they are going to be swayed by Brennan's self-exoneration.

"After careful consideration and examination of the evidence and lack thereof, I hereby find myself... Not guilty." — Dave (@davespace_) September 27, 2025

Hey, maybe it was the Russians who dressed up like Brennan and lied to Congress under oath.

(Don't laugh. If he'll try this, there's no telling what he won't try.)

Another good try Scooter! https://t.co/rQGIMiRhtF — D Holliday (@DocHoll93233206) September 27, 2025

LOL 🤣🤣



This is the best clip of him yet — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) September 27, 2025

You almost have to admire the chutzpah.

If it weren't attached to such a treasonous slimeball, that is.

John Brennan literally did the meme. pic.twitter.com/IVFcsCiY8U — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) September 27, 2025

He should try presenting that meme to the grand jury and see what they think about it.

He knows that he is next.

And he also knows that, despite his bloviating on MSNBC, the DOJ has the goods on him, should they choose to go forward with an indictment.

Call me crazy, but I think any criminal would say this https://t.co/gOBhXUnJ0j — CherylMW (@happysass123) September 27, 2025

He would do a lot better right now to keep his mouth shut. But he can't.

We're not sure why he is talking so much right now, including projecting his own crimes onto President Trump, but that is what unbridled hubris and arrogance do to people.

I believe we should test that theory. — Wit Cephandrius (@Dndbreakfast) September 27, 2025

Luckily for America (but sadly for Brennan), we have an entire judicial system designed to do just that.

Well, Brennan... you can't always get what you want. But,hopefully you'll get what you need.



ARREST CHARGE PROSECUTE CONVICT IMPRISON pic.twitter.com/uI0bI5xtVa — Magnus_Man (@Magnus_Man_03) September 27, 2025

It seems only fitting that Brennan should get his own song. After all, Comey got an entire playlist.

Is there anything more humorous than Comey, Clapper, and Brennan stating “ I’m Innocent”.

I hope it’s televised live everyday like the OJ trial. Popcorn is going to be a rising commodity! Can not wait! https://t.co/njRaaP8u5J — Shawn Brass (@ShawnB47575) September 27, 2025

Yep. Buy stock in Orville Redenbacher's.

That pretty much sums up the [delusional] Democrats. https://t.co/YkA1eT3QwL — HuskyGirl (@twodogsandmenow) September 27, 2025

They honestly believe that 'It's (D)ifferent when we (D)o it' is a binding legal statute.

We can't wait for Brennan to find out just how wrong he is.

That statement is gonna age like milk.pic.twitter.com/GZIvRav2zP — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) September 27, 2025

Outstanding video.

Pure gold.

We're glad that Brennan took so much trouble to conduct his own investigation.

But with all due respect (which is zero when it comes to him), we think we'll let a grand jury decide Brennan's fate, not an MSNBC panel of nodding bobbleheads.





