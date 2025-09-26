As-Yet Unindicted John Brennan Earns 'Dem Projection of the Day' Honors for This Slam on Trump

The indictments against James Comey have caused many projection detectors to explode, but the one from former CIA Director John Brennan risks a meltdown in one of the media's reactors over what he accused Trump of doing today.

Brennan, who has no doubt lawyered up by now, has said that information released by the Trump White House has harmed his reputation and finances. Brennan has apparently decided to pin his chances of escaping accountability on hoping nobody remembers what happened over the last several years.

It's almost as if he sees it coming. Here's the latest from Brennan, via @WesternLensman:

A livid John Brennan laments that Trump will go to great lengths to ruin his opponents, "reputationally, financially, professionally, whatever."



Wow, that sounds awfully familiar, John.



As does “no one is above the law." pic.twitter.com/TUUUfKMaLG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 26, 2025

Wow! Does a certain somebody know what might be just around the corner?

He's next. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 26, 2025

The proverb "ain't no fun when the rabbit got the gun" comes to mind for some reason when it comes to the recent reactions from Brennan and many other lefties.

Wait, didn’t this guy lie to congress too? https://t.co/PzeCsd3yjl — Michael🇻🇦 (@just_uschatting) September 27, 2025

Well, maybe we'll find out more about that in a matter of time.

We've overdosed on projection!

Just like what he did to Trump and members of his cabinet. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) September 26, 2025

That's what earns Brennan the "Dem Projection of the Day" honors. The bar has been set high but he cleared it.

