John Brennan Says DNI Tulsi Gabbard Exposing What He Did Is Harming His Reputation and Finances

Doug P. | 10:41 AM on August 30, 2025
Sarah D.

John Brennan is among former Obama/Biden-era intelligence officials who have been busy lawyering up ever since Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard started declassifying documents and exposing the behind-the-scenes efforts to create and push the manufactured "Russia collusion" hoax ahead of the 2016 election. 

The documents show Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Schiff and others colluding to push the invented narrative and feed it to the media. Here are some recent examples: 

You probably won't be surprised to know that Brennan is now playing the victim in all this while sweating the thought of being held accountable for his role in Deep State election interference. 

Here's what Brennan had to say on MSNBC: 

When Dems were trying to do that to Trump these people were laughing and applauding. What changed? Accountability is a bummer, Mr. Brennan. 

Brennan and the others were so blatant about it because they never expected Trump to win, and certainly not twice

Yeah, Brennan knows he can go on MSNBC without any concerns that his BS will be called out. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax, and it's obviously making people like John Brennan nervous. 

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you and have a great Labor Day weekend!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

