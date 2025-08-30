John Brennan Says DNI Tulsi Gabbard Exposing What He Did Is Harming His Reputation and Finances

John Brennan is among former Obama/Biden-era intelligence officials who have been busy lawyering up ever since Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard started declassifying documents and exposing the behind-the-scenes efforts to create and push the manufactured "Russia collusion" hoax ahead of the 2016 election.

The documents show Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Schiff and others colluding to push the invented narrative and feed it to the media. Here are some recent examples:

BREAKING: On Dec. 20, 2016, career CIA officers told Brennan, "We don't have direct information Putin wanted to get Trump elected," and removed the conclusion from the first draft of the ICA–only to have Brennan reinsert it in the final draft of the reporthttps://t.co/DPL8OOnzGw — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 28, 2025

BREAKING: New declassified docs reveal Brennan's top CIA lawyer Caroline Krass, who worked with Hillary's campaign to facilitate Alfa Bank hoax on Trump, shoveled out 100s of Russiagate docs to Schiff's leakers and set up a "read room" for them at Langley. She still has clearance — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 26, 2025

🚨Newly declassified Top Secret emails sent on December 22, 2016 complying with President Obama's order to create the manufactured January 2017 ICA about Russia expose how DNI James Clapper demanded the IC fall in line behind the Russia Hoax. Clapper admits that it was a "team… pic.twitter.com/fVHq9E1no7 — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) August 13, 2025

You probably won't be surprised to know that Brennan is now playing the victim in all this while sweating the thought of being held accountable for his role in Deep State election interference.

Here's what Brennan had to say on MSNBC:

🚨 OH NO! John Brennan is complaining to MSNBC that his reputation and financials are being negatively impacted by allegations of betraying the republic from DNI Tulsi Gabbard and President Trump.



pic.twitter.com/mQKu3CfWov — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 30, 2025

When Dems were trying to do that to Trump these people were laughing and applauding. What changed? Accountability is a bummer, Mr. Brennan.

He can cry more. The evidence is overwhelming. He committed treason and he can’t run away from that. — Alisha Nasse (@AlishaNasse) August 30, 2025

Brennan and the others were so blatant about it because they never expected Trump to win, and certainly not twice.

He should have thought about that before he betrayed the republic. — BIP-39 (@abitcoined) August 30, 2025

Those 4 stooges sit there like a bump on a log and listen obediently to this garbage. https://t.co/mIoCD5s0tt — GV702024 (@GV702024) August 30, 2025

Yeah, Brennan knows he can go on MSNBC without any concerns that his BS will be called out.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax, and it's obviously making people like John Brennan nervous.

