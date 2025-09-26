Soros-Backed Prosecutor Monique Worrell’s Pedo Case Lie Exposed by AG Uthmeier's Damning R...
Abigail Spanberger’s Rage-Fueled Rants Are Not Only WRONG for Virginia, They're Dangerous
EPIC Post OWNS Dems Crying About Comey Indictment By Detailing EVERY Piece of...
MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Says Biden 'Carefully Avoided Commenting' on Trump Indictments So Let...

Friday Fun Time! Let's All Sing Along With the Hashtag #JimComeyASong

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:30 PM on September 26, 2025
grok


Who's ready for some fun on a Friday? 

Of course, here at Twitchy, we like to have our fun in the form of schadenfreude. And after a grand jury indicted him yesterday for making false statements to Congress and obstruction of justice, there is no one who is in the 'Finding Out' phase of the game more than former FBI Director Jim Comey.  

To commemorate the first of what we hope are many, many more indictments coming down against corrupt current and former federal officials (are you paying attention, John Brennan?), last night on X, users started a hilarious hashtag game in his honor. 

And because Comey is such a big fan of Taylor Swift, what better hashtag game could there be than #JimComeyASong

As so often happens with these hashtag games, the fun was kicked off by Twitchy favorite, @TheMorningSpew

And we're off and running! 

Elvin Bishop couldn't have sung it any better. 

Well, not quite yet. But if justice prevails, very, very soon. 

Comey isn't feeling so 'mighty, mighty' today, is he? 

'Shaka gah, shaka now now ...'

We're just wondering if Comey will be allowed to bring his Taylor Swift fan posters into his cell.

We're with the Beach Boys. We'd prefer girls on the beach. 

But Comey made his bed, so now he can lie in it, no matter how many seashells there are. 

There were a LOT of seashell memes. 

We still find it hard to believe that Comey did that. 

HA. 

Better than Skid Row ever dreamed of. 

We hope Comey enjoys breakin' rocks in the hot sun. 

OK, that's a second iteration of the same song, but just way too funny to pass up. 

Democrats aren't loving that phrase so much these days, are they? 

With apologies to Annie Lennox and Eurythmics, Comey's lies were neither sweet nor were they little. 

We think it's a shame that Comey is being allowed to turn himself in. He should be perp walked -- like an Egyptian or otherwise -- just like Biden's DOJ did to Trump supporters during its four-year reign of lawfare. 

Oh, but he lied. Boy howdy, did he lie. 

It wouldn't be a musical hashtag game without some good old Hank Williams.

And he's goin' down ...

Wow! There are some deep guts in that list. Even some old school Genesis and the Electric Light Orchestra. 

LOL. 

Sing it, Sir Elton! (Or, if you prefer, William Shatner.)

And we have a Snoop D-O-Double-G sighting! 

Hey, he messed around first. Now he gets to win his stupid prizes. 

Eep.

Comey better hope his next 'roommate' doesn't start singing that to him. 

The '70s are alive! And Comey deserves to be in prison well into his 70s.

With Chevy Chase on the horns! 

Welp. The Trump administration is planning on reopening that prison, after all. 

And Comey just found out that '... the MAGA man don't need him around, anyhow.'

Sorry, Boy George and Culture Club. Nobody wants to Comey. 

Finally, since The Morning Spew kicked off the game, we'll let her close it out: 

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA! 

Needs more cowbell! 

The game is continuing on X for anyone who plays along. Or feel free to add your songs in the comments. 

Yes, we know it's a long way from indictment to conviction. And it's a long way from conviction to sentencing. 

But, for now, we're just going to enjoy James Comey having to ...

... face the music.

============================================

