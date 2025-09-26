Friday Fun Time! Let's All Sing Along With the Hashtag #JimComeyASong



Who's ready for some fun on a Friday?

Of course, here at Twitchy, we like to have our fun in the form of schadenfreude. And after a grand jury indicted him yesterday for making false statements to Congress and obstruction of justice, there is no one who is in the 'Finding Out' phase of the game more than former FBI Director Jim Comey.

Advertisement

To commemorate the first of what we hope are many, many more indictments coming down against corrupt current and former federal officials (are you paying attention, John Brennan?), last night on X, users started a hilarious hashtag game in his honor.

And because Comey is such a big fan of Taylor Swift, what better hashtag game could there be than #JimComeyASong?

As so often happens with these hashtag games, the fun was kicked off by Twitchy favorite, @TheMorningSpew.

Fooled Around and Found Out #JimComeyASong — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 26, 2025

And we're off and running!

Elvin Bishop couldn't have sung it any better.

They Fenced Me In #JimComeyASong — DelilahM (@delilahmused) September 26, 2025

Well, not quite yet. But if justice prevails, very, very soon.

Comey isn't feeling so 'mighty, mighty' today, is he?

'Shaka gah, shaka now now ...'

We're just wondering if Comey will be allowed to bring his Taylor Swift fan posters into his cell.

We're with the Beach Boys. We'd prefer girls on the beach.

But Comey made his bed, so now he can lie in it, no matter how many seashells there are.

There were a LOT of seashell memes.

We still find it hard to believe that Comey did that.

HA.

Better than Skid Row ever dreamed of.

#JimComeyASong I fought the law and the law won. https://t.co/cTkzFPSAk7 — Unmoderated Content (@HBCampbellJR) September 26, 2025

We hope Comey enjoys breakin' rocks in the hot sun.

I Fought The No One Is Above The Law, And The No One Is Above The Law Won#JimComeyASong — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 26, 2025

OK, that's a second iteration of the same song, but just way too funny to pass up.

Democrats aren't loving that phrase so much these days, are they?

With apologies to Annie Lennox and Eurythmics, Comey's lies were neither sweet nor were they little.

Perp Walk Like An Egyptian#JimComeyASong — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) September 26, 2025

We think it's a shame that Comey is being allowed to turn himself in. He should be perp walked -- like an Egyptian or otherwise -- just like Biden's DOJ did to Trump supporters during its four-year reign of lawfare.

Advertisement

I can’t lie. I’m F B I (by Sammy Hagar)#JimComeyASong — Sean Truax 🇺🇸 ✝️ 🟦 (@redlegtigger) September 26, 2025

Oh, but he lied. Boy howdy, did he lie.

It wouldn't be a musical hashtag game without some good old Hank Williams.

And he's goin' down ...

“Highway to the Indictment Zone”

“Sweet Subpoena O’ Mine”

“Sympathy for the Defendant”

“21st Century Indicted Man”

“Firth of Fifth Amendment”

“More Than a Verdict”#JimComeyASong https://t.co/ddRZsObBUb — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) September 26, 2025

Wow! There are some deep guts in that list. Even some old school Genesis and the Electric Light Orchestra.

LOL.



Sing it, Sir Elton! (Or, if you prefer, William Shatner.)

#JimComeyASong obstruction was the case — Fitzy ¢ent (@fitzyMFNcent) September 26, 2025

And we have a Snoop D-O-Double-G sighting!

You *DO* Mess Around With Jim#JimComeyASong — Jeffrey MacGinnis (@Jeff_MacG) September 26, 2025

Hey, he messed around first. Now he gets to win his stupid prizes.

Advertisement

Eep.

Comey better hope his next 'roommate' doesn't start singing that to him.

The '70s are alive! And Comey deserves to be in prison well into his 70s.

I can call you Beatty and Beatty when you call me you can call me…



Federal prisoner #5937372#JimComeyASong https://t.co/B9ShITgFIc — AmErican (@Flipper628) September 26, 2025

With Chevy Chase on the horns!

Welp. The Trump administration is planning on reopening that prison, after all.

And Comey just found out that '... the MAGA man don't need him around, anyhow.'

Do You Really Want To Comey? #JimComeyASong — Todd of Mischief (@AndToddsaid) September 26, 2025

Sorry, Boy George and Culture Club. Nobody wants to Comey.

Finally, since The Morning Spew kicked off the game, we'll let her close it out:

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Needs more cowbell!

The game is continuing on X for anyone who plays along. Or feel free to add your songs in the comments.

Advertisement

Yes, we know it's a long way from indictment to conviction. And it's a long way from conviction to sentencing.

But, for now, we're just going to enjoy James Comey having to ...

... face the music.





============================================

Related:

Two Weeks After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Joe Scarborough Calls James Comey a 'Martyr'

RATIO ALERT: Amanda Marcotte Shuts Down Replies After Vile Attack on Charlie and Erika Kirk

Disgraceful: In Response to Leftist Violence, Abi Spanberger Tells Supporters 'Let the Rage Fuel You'

Then and Now: It Appears That Hillary Clinton Wasn't ALWAYS Against Being Authoritarian

The Left's Latest Hissy Fit Over Tylenol Just Got Demolished ... By Tylenol

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.