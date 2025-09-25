Rep. Jayapal’s ‘Strike Ready, Street Ready’ Tirade Fuels Outrage and Demands for Action
The Great Epiphany: Comey May Be Indicted and JoJo From Jerz Finally Gets...
Public Broadcasting's Latest Low: Maria Hinojosa Equates ICE to Anne Frank's Nazi Hunters...
Dumb Dumb Newsom's Green Fiasco: California Chases Out Oil and Gas While Begging...
Talk Radio Host Reveals How to Hear the REAL Version of Kamala Harris’s...
Had It Coming: MSNBC Appears to Blame Charlie Kirk and ICE for Deadly...
The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA...
VIP
Dem Deflection: Chuck Schumer Touts ‘Both Sides’ and Gun Control After Lefty Opens...
Greg Gutfeld Explodes at Jessica Tarlov for Rolling Out Tired ‘Both Sides’ Deflection...
Jake Tapper Struck by Sudden Convenient Amnesia That Memory-Holes Decade of Dem Lawfare...
Former ABC Journo Terry Moran Says 'It's an Administration of Trolls, Led by...
Left on Left ACTION! Kamala Harris' Book Tour Got Off to an AWKWARD...
VIP
UK Asylum-Seeker Gets Lighter Sentence for Sexual Assault Than for Posting Mean Tweet
Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a...

RATIO ALERT: Amanda Marcotte Shuts Down Replies After Vile Attack on Charlie and Erika Kirk

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:40 AM on September 25, 2025
Meme


Salon's Amanda Marcotte likes to pretend that she is a feminist icon, but always keeps tripping over her own hypocrisy. 

There is not a single issue that she doesn't try to make about sexual politics and how women are oppressed by toxic masculinity, yet she never once hesitates to attack women with vile smears if they don't think the way she does. 

Advertisement

In other words, she's your typical leftist. 

We might have hoped that she would display a modicum of decency in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination and Erika Kirk's mourning for her husband, but that would have been a silly hope. Marcotte does not possess a modicum of decency. Not even a dram of it. 

What? Girls Gone Wild? 

We don't know what she is smoking, but we don't want any of it. 

But here she pulls off the double smear. Not only is she lying about the purpose and content of Charlie's campus discussions, but she belittles the new head of Turning Point USA, calling Erika a weak woman who 'can't pull it off.'

For good measure, Marcotte doubled down on her 'mean girl' attack with a reply to her own tweet. 

Yes, this is someone who has never listened to Charlie Kirk or Erika Kirk even once. 

We're not going to waste your time with the contents of her trash article (you can read it here if you hate yourself). If you guessed that it was filled with lies about both of the Kirks, you would not be wrong. Marcotte cherry picks single examples of Charlie winning debates against ill-informed women in his college appearances, ignoring the thousands of times he also trounced ill-informed men. 

Recommended

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Even more disgracefully, she totally mischaracterizes Erika's eulogy to her husband last weekend, calling it an example of the subjugation of women. 

To cap it all off, Marcotte showed how much of a 'strong woman' she is by quickly turning off replies to her post after X users gave her a well-deserved ratio.. 

Stunning and brave. 

Marcotte also blocks anyone on X who calls her out (including most of us here at Twitchy). 

Deleting would have been the better option. For Marcotte and the entire horrid magazine known as Salon. 

But she didn't turn off replies quite quickly enough. 

We could provide a complete list, but our editors don't like it when our articles exceed 300,000 words. 

Advertisement

We're guessing Marcotte gets that look a LOT. 

As in, whenever she opens her mouth to speak. 

We wish we were blissfully unaware of her existence. 

But this poster is accurate. There is no point in breaking down her article. It is one lie after another, from beginning to end, followed by vicious ad hominem attacks and a heaping dose of misogyny.

We're beginning to think that whole 'Handmaid's Tale' trope that they incessantly keep trotting out is more of a fetish than it is a warning. 

Exactly. 

LOL. 

It's the AWFL starter pack. 

Advertisement

The wardrobe malfunction noted above was Marcotte's justification for calling Kirk's debates 'Girls Gone Wild.' Except that's not what happened at all. 

In the video Marcotte referenced, the college woman who Charlie Kirk was beating in a debate deliberately exposed her breast in an attempt to prevent him from posting it on YouTube (or to get it removed if he did). 

Even her cats think Marcotte is crazy. 

Because they know they are losing the debate of ideas. 

And because Marcotte knows that Erika Kirk IS the strong woman that she pretends to be, and she can't deal with that. 

That is sage advice right there. But it won't stop us from mocking her for her repeated awful articles. 

Advertisement

There are just SO many things that the left is completely out of touch with. This is just one of them. 

And those bubbles are rapidly shrinking. 

That's what hurts them the most. America is rejecting the type of venomous ideology that Marcotte and Salon practice. 

Those bubbles will never burst, though. That would imply that leftists would someday acquire a sense of self-awareness. 

They will not. 

The bubbles will just drift off into oblivion, which is exactly where people like Amanda Marcotte belong. 

============================================

Related:

Disgraceful: In Response to Leftist Violence, Abi Spanberger Tells Supporters 'Let the Rage Fuel You'

Then and Now: It Appears That Hillary Clinton Wasn't ALWAYS Against Being Authoritarian

Advertisement

The Left's Latest Hissy Fit Over Tylenol Just Got Demolished ... By Tylenol

A Bad Escalator, a Bad Teleprompter, and Empty Words: President Trump Puts the UN on FULL BLAST

The Washington Post Is Baffled -- BAFFLED! -- That Charlie Kirk's Memorial Required So Much Security

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event
Warren Squire
Rep. Jayapal’s ‘Strike Ready, Street Ready’ Tirade Fuels Outrage and Demands for Action
justmindy
The Great Epiphany: Comey May Be Indicted and JoJo From Jerz Finally Gets It
Eric V.
Dumb Dumb Newsom's Green Fiasco: California Chases Out Oil and Gas While Begging Them to Stay
justmindy
Public Broadcasting's Latest Low: Maria Hinojosa Equates ICE to Anne Frank's Nazi Hunters on MSNBC
justmindy
Talk Radio Host Reveals How to Hear the REAL Version of Kamala Harris’s New ‘107 Days’ Audiobook
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event Warren Squire
Advertisement