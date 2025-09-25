RATIO ALERT: Amanda Marcotte Shuts Down Replies After Vile Attack on Charlie and Erika Kirk



Salon's Amanda Marcotte likes to pretend that she is a feminist icon, but always keeps tripping over her own hypocrisy.

There is not a single issue that she doesn't try to make about sexual politics and how women are oppressed by toxic masculinity, yet she never once hesitates to attack women with vile smears if they don't think the way she does.

In other words, she's your typical leftist.

We might have hoped that she would display a modicum of decency in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination and Erika Kirk's mourning for her husband, but that would have been a silly hope. Marcotte does not possess a modicum of decency. Not even a dram of it.

MAGA is fawning over Erika Kirk right now, but there's no way she can keep Charlie's audience.



His bread and butter was sexualized humiliation of college girls — more "Girls Gone Wild" than doing politics the "right way."



A woman can't pull it off. https://t.co/EhCdf7NxM4 — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) September 24, 2025

What? Girls Gone Wild?

We don't know what she is smoking, but we don't want any of it.

But here she pulls off the double smear. Not only is she lying about the purpose and content of Charlie's campus discussions, but she belittles the new head of Turning Point USA, calling Erika a weak woman who 'can't pull it off.'

For good measure, Marcotte doubled down on her 'mean girl' attack with a reply to her own tweet.

"His empire was built on videos promising sexualized humiliation of liberal women — really, girls — for MAGA men.



"Reasoned discourse had nothing to do with it."https://t.co/EhCdf7NxM4 — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) September 24, 2025

Yes, this is someone who has never listened to Charlie Kirk or Erika Kirk even once.

We're not going to waste your time with the contents of her trash article (you can read it here if you hate yourself). If you guessed that it was filled with lies about both of the Kirks, you would not be wrong. Marcotte cherry picks single examples of Charlie winning debates against ill-informed women in his college appearances, ignoring the thousands of times he also trounced ill-informed men.

Even more disgracefully, she totally mischaracterizes Erika's eulogy to her husband last weekend, calling it an example of the subjugation of women.

To cap it all off, Marcotte showed how much of a 'strong woman' she is by quickly turning off replies to her post after X users gave her a well-deserved ratio..

@AmandaMarcotte says "a woman can't pull it off" after spinning a tale about the nature and essence of Charlie Kirk. As a left AND conservative-leaning independent, and a woman, I'm disgusted. Would comment directly, but Ms. Biased Echo Chamber has turned off comments. https://t.co/8vXWTV5gfz — Philomedia (@Philomedia) September 25, 2025

Stunning and brave.

Marcotte also blocks anyone on X who calls her out (including most of us here at Twitchy).

Nothing says “I recognize what I said was indefensibly stupid“ like turning off replies after the first 20 or so responses.



Deleting your post is an underrated and underused option. https://t.co/lFYLfpjpMj — Theta_c (@Theta_c_) September 25, 2025

Deleting would have been the better option. For Marcotte and the entire horrid magazine known as Salon.

But she didn't turn off replies quite quickly enough.

Why are you so terrible? — BTME (@btme87) September 24, 2025

We could provide a complete list, but our editors don't like it when our articles exceed 300,000 words.

We're guessing Marcotte gets that look a LOT.

As in, whenever she opens her mouth to speak.

I was blissfully unaware of your existence until this article marred my timeline. You are one of the most evil propagandists with whom I have ever had the displeasure of becoming acquainted. There’s not even any point in dissecting it, it’s so awful from beginning to end pic.twitter.com/4m5nY6BImZ — Uubzu v3 (@uubzu) September 24, 2025

We wish we were blissfully unaware of her existence.

But this poster is accurate. There is no point in breaking down her article. It is one lie after another, from beginning to end, followed by vicious ad hominem attacks and a heaping dose of misogyny.

You're absolute trash. Why is the left so infatuated with the humiliation and sexual subjugation of women? Yall fantasize about this kind of s*** constantly. It's disgusting.



Keep your perverse fantasies in the bedroom. — Farcasterdegen2 (@WeezelToshi) September 24, 2025

We're beginning to think that whole 'Handmaid's Tale' trope that they incessantly keep trotting out is more of a fetish than it is a warning.

Exactly.

LOL.

It's the AWFL starter pack.

Are you suggesting that college-educated women can't engage in a fair debate with a man who never went to college? Or that a woman shouldn't be able to purposefully expose her nipple during a debate to get his video taken down? Uh, oh. I think you just done did a misogyny. — ✝️ MomJeans 💫👖Retro EN Vtuber (@MomJeansVT) September 24, 2025

The wardrobe malfunction noted above was Marcotte's justification for calling Kirk's debates 'Girls Gone Wild.' Except that's not what happened at all.

In the video Marcotte referenced, the college woman who Charlie Kirk was beating in a debate deliberately exposed her breast in an attempt to prevent him from posting it on YouTube (or to get it removed if he did).

You are an absolute lunatic. I pity you. pic.twitter.com/DZ3IwK0Bz3 — Michelle (@MickieCorgi) September 24, 2025

Even her cats think Marcotte is crazy.

Why is the left going after this woman that just lost her husband? https://t.co/GU8YvBsaWU — Fido Dido 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ObaOjude59416) September 25, 2025

Because they know they are losing the debate of ideas.

And because Marcotte knows that Erika Kirk IS the strong woman that she pretends to be, and she can't deal with that.

Years ago Amanda wrote an article how cooking is akin to female indentured servitude and ever since then I’ve thankfully learned to not take anything she says seriously. https://t.co/6UOejO18JK — Andrea Howe / CNC (@andreavhowe) September 24, 2025

That is sage advice right there. But it won't stop us from mocking her for her repeated awful articles.

I think you’re confusing Charlie Kirk with Jimmy Kimmel.



Busy news cycles can get confusing, I know. https://t.co/6gWOrnyzFg — Wontonimo Bae .🤍. (@wontonimobae) September 24, 2025

It's odd how out of touch the left is with the conservative ideal of femininity. They don't understand there is a difference between submission in marriage and debasement in general, or that is has been very traditional in the west for widows to continue their husband's mission. https://t.co/6JU9lTq1DO — An Old Fashioned Girl (@JaneAusten4ever) September 24, 2025

There are just SO many things that the left is completely out of touch with. This is just one of them.

Holy ***t. You just wrote an entire article decrying misogyny while simultaneously trashing the widow of a man who was just a$$asinated.



You people are so miserable and sad. Living in your own pathetic little bubbles of self importance. — Occams Razor (@TeamZissou) September 24, 2025

And those bubbles are rapidly shrinking.

That's what hurts them the most. America is rejecting the type of venomous ideology that Marcotte and Salon practice.

Those bubbles will never burst, though. That would imply that leftists would someday acquire a sense of self-awareness.

They will not.

The bubbles will just drift off into oblivion, which is exactly where people like Amanda Marcotte belong.





