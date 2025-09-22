The Washington Post Is Baffled -- BAFFLED! -- That Charlie Kirk's Memorial Required So Much Security



If you've spent any time on X, particularly over the last couple of years, you are familiar with the 'Angry Goose' meme. It's a pretty popular meme, used when someone (generally on the left) says something incomprehensibly stupid while ignoring the giant elephant in the room.

Forgive us for mixing our animal metaphors, but you get the idea.

Yesterday morning, The Washington Post became the target of that meme -- and a giant ratio from X users -- when it published a story decrying the enormous level of security for Charlie Kirk's memorial service, but completely glossing over the reasons such stringent security measures would be required.

With security on the level of a Super Bowl and a speaker lineup on par with a state funeral, conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s service will combine memorial with political rally, requiring an unprecedented level of resources. https://t.co/k6BgUYoD8D — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 21, 2025

Oh, really?

If we may play the part of the goose here, 'Why so much security, WaPo?'

WHY SO MUCH SECURITY?

The three 'reporters' (THREE!) barely addressed that question, and when they did, they buried it deep in the story amid the legacy media's usual doublespeak.

Fortunately, X users were happy to fill in the blanks that the 'journalists' left out.

Yes, to make it harder for left wing extremists to kill anyone else. https://t.co/dNUIedjNUT — Chris Braly (@chrisbraly) September 22, 2025

How dare conservatives and the Trump administration apply 'unprecedented resources' (suddenly, WaPo is concerned about government spending) to an event that the President, Vice President, most of the Cabinet, and virtually every prominent conservative pundit in America were attending?

An event made sadly necessary by a political assassination from the left.

Maybe you could tell your people to stop shooting at us? — Magills (@magills_) September 21, 2025

Yeah. Sad that you people keep stirring up violent maniacs to target and threaten conservatives, making such massive security necessary for what should be a solemn memorial / observance of an innocent life taken by your progeny. Buy a mirror, fascist murderers. — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) September 22, 2025

"Leftists are dangerous"

Yes, we know — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) September 21, 2025

And it wasn't just a headline. Here are some excerpts from the article demonstrating how the WaPo writers were bending over backwards to try to avoid addressing the obvious, while also continuing to slander and smear Kirk after his assassination.

... Kirk was not only a private citizen but a figure who, until his killing, was not well known to a large swath of Americans ...



... The hasty planning also reflects the challenges of pulling off a high-profile memorial service that was born out of an act of apparently political violence ...

Apparently? APPARENTLY? Jonathan Karl would be so proud.

... The memorial will provide a window into the future of conservative politics at a time when Americans remain deeply polarized over Kirk and his legacy ...

'Deeply polarized.' Maybe that's because the Post had never written a kind or honest word about the man in his entire adult life.

... The lineup underscores how quickly Kirk’s death has taken on political dimensions ...

LOL. We don't hate the media nearly enough.

... In the days since his death, the president and his deputies have seized the moment ...

Ahhh, there it is. Republicans are seizing again.

We're glad they didn't leave out one of their greatest hits.

The wordsmithing of this headline is so on brand for your useless rag of an organization...🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) September 21, 2025

Not even fit to line the bottom of a bird cage.

The Washington Post will run Radio Rwanda propaganda for a decade, provoking countless examples of political violence, and then criticize you for responding with necessary and sensible security measures. https://t.co/qruLbRzO3b — Dr. Hood Honkie, MD (@DrHoodHonkeyMD) September 22, 2025

Why, it's almost as if they wish conservatives would not be protected and be soft targets for more deranged and violent leftists.

Yeah ... almost.

Translation: Why don't republicans make it easy to kill them? — Doug (@dwpks1965) September 21, 2025

We're stubborn that way.

Hmmmm what could have possibly happened to make that necessary??hmmm let’s put on our thinking caps…



Journalists are so unbelievably braindead. https://t.co/lYLbiQ8jml — Bruce Schlesman (@BruceSchlesman) September 21, 2025

We've scraped dung off the bottom of our shoes that had more intelligence, honesty, and integrity than your average legacy media journo.

You guys really are something. https://t.co/vKCpKBmZSG — Charlie (@CharlieJThomas) September 21, 2025

They're something, alright. Something wicked, to quote the Bard.

No, it is NOT both sides.

But since the Post is so concerned about 'resources,' we're sure they wrote the same about the many funerals of career criminal, St. George Floyd.

Hey, speaking of “unprecedented” resources, not sure I remember your reporting noting the unprecedented ones in George Floyd’s funeral, including the “Promethean golden casket” https://t.co/NmgVfIEeY3 🤨 — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) September 21, 2025

Oops. No, they didn't say a single critical word about any of that.

Oh, so like the George Floyd memorial but without the coast to coast arson, vandalism, looting, and violence. https://t.co/0IVUpM1TlO — AroundTown (@Bikerboots) September 21, 2025

The Post wasn't worried about that either.

Why would a memorial service need a steel gated perimeter, more than a hundred local, state, and federal law enforcement officers, and air patrols?



The threat is coming from concerned parents at school boards, probably



No, it has to be Catholic nuns — Mitchell Gant (@BilyarskEnterer) September 21, 2025

HA.

We sure are glad that former Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray designated those 'dangerous' parents as domestic terrorists.

Hey, there's our angry goose. Right on cue.

Way to become the meme, Washington Post.

Never ask again why the legacy media has become a disgrace and a laughingstock.





