The Washington Post Is Baffled -- BAFFLED! -- That Charlie Kirk's Memorial Required So Much Security

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:50 AM on September 22, 2025
imgflip


If you've spent any time on X, particularly over the last couple of years, you are familiar with the 'Angry Goose' meme. It's a pretty popular meme, used when someone (generally on the left) says something incomprehensibly stupid while ignoring the giant elephant in the room. 

Forgive us for mixing our animal metaphors, but you get the idea. 

Yesterday morning, The Washington Post became the target of that meme -- and a giant ratio from X users -- when it published a story decrying the enormous level of security for Charlie Kirk's memorial service, but completely glossing over the reasons such stringent security measures would be required. 

Oh, really? 

If we may play the part of the goose here, 'Why so much security, WaPo?'

WHY SO MUCH SECURITY? 

The three 'reporters' (THREE!) barely addressed that question, and when they did, they buried it deep in the story amid the legacy media's usual doublespeak. 

Fortunately, X users were happy to fill in the blanks that the 'journalists' left out. 

How dare conservatives and the Trump administration apply 'unprecedented resources' (suddenly, WaPo is concerned about government spending) to an event that the President, Vice President, most of the Cabinet, and virtually every prominent conservative pundit in America were attending? 

An event made sadly necessary by a political assassination from the left.

And it wasn't just a headline. Here are some excerpts from the article demonstrating how the WaPo writers were bending over backwards to try to avoid addressing the obvious, while also continuing to slander and smear Kirk after his assassination. 

... Kirk was not only a private citizen but a figure who, until his killing, was not well known to a large swath of Americans ...

... The hasty planning also reflects the challenges of pulling off a high-profile memorial service that was born out of an act of apparently political violence ...

Apparently? APPARENTLY? Jonathan Karl would be so proud. 

... The memorial will provide a window into the future of conservative politics at a time when Americans remain deeply polarized over Kirk and his legacy ...

'Deeply polarized.' Maybe that's because the Post had never written a kind or honest word about the man in his entire adult life. 

... The lineup underscores how quickly Kirk’s death has taken on political dimensions ...

LOL. We don't hate the media nearly enough. 

...  In the days since his death, the president and his deputies have seized the moment ...

Ahhh, there it is. Republicans are seizing again. 

We're glad they didn't leave out one of their greatest hits. 

Not even fit to line the bottom of a bird cage. 

Why, it's almost as if they wish conservatives would not be protected and be soft targets for more deranged and violent leftists. 

Yeah ... almost. 

We're stubborn that way. 

We've scraped dung off the bottom of our shoes that had more intelligence, honesty, and integrity than your average legacy media journo. 

They're something, alright. Something wicked, to quote the Bard. 

No, it is NOT both sides. 

But since the Post is so concerned about 'resources,' we're sure they wrote the same about the many funerals of career criminal, St. George Floyd.

Oops. No, they didn't say a single critical word about any of that. 

The Post wasn't worried about that either. 

HA. 

We sure are glad that former Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray designated those 'dangerous' parents as domestic terrorists.

Hey, there's our angry goose. Right on cue. 

Way to become the meme, Washington Post. 

Never ask again why the legacy media has become a disgrace and a laughingstock. 

