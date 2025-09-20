The Party of Hate: Fake Christian John Pavlovitz Mocks 'I Am Charlie Kirk' Trend on X



As we reported a few days ago, ever since Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10, people across America and the world have been honoring his memory with the X hashtags, #IAMCHARLIEKIRK and #WEARECHARLIEKIRK. It has been a powerful reminder that the movement Kirk began and the message that he spread were only going to increase after an indoctrinated leftist took his life with an engraved bullet.

Meanwhile, everyone on the left, from Congress to CNN to Jimmy Kimmel, has been covering themselves in shame as they refuse to even acknowledge the obvious facts of the killing and the killer, let alone the truth of who Kirk was.

Fake Christian John Pavlovitz -- who thinks compassion should be 'non-partisan,' but likes to cheer the death of his political opponents -- decided to smear some of that shame all over himself yesterday when he tried to define what #IAMCHARLIEKIRK really means.

"I am Charlie Kirk" means, "I am a racist, homophobic, transphobic, misogynistic, anti-immigrant fascist who despises empathy."



Thanks for letting us know. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 19, 2025

Pardon our bluntness, but what a prick.

This comes from a man who had the temerity to write a book entitled, 'If God Is Love, Don't Be a Jerk.'

Whoops. Guess he never read his own book.

And Pavlovitz wasn't just maligning Kirk here; he was smearing MILLIONS of Americans, whom he has never met, as 'fascists.'

Hey, just like Joe Biden.

Thousands of users on X chimed in to remind Pavlovitz that he is not the good guy. He never has been, and he never will be.

Here is what CK said to pursue and it's none of what you @johnpavlovitz lied about and said:

Get married.

Have children.

Build a legacy.

Pass down your values.

Pursue the eternal.

Seek true joy. https://t.co/tMbWES1NRm — Tbearer (@Tbearer1) September 20, 2025

It probably should come as no surprise that Pavlovitz is not familiar with anything Kirk said or did. He just wants to degrade everyone who doesn't agree with him, as most leftists do.

When even Bill Maher tells Democrats that they look horrible in the wake of Kirk's assassination ... you know they look really horrible.

You are an evil little man!

Thanks for letting the world know. https://t.co/PVZDNfaVPu — Charlotta (@CharlottaUntold) September 20, 2025

We appreciate it.

I think you need help. Anger management classes at a minimum. You sound like a psychopath — Boo (@IzaBooboo) September 20, 2025

Yeah ... 'sounds like.'

Of course, everyone was also happy to announce to Pavlovitz that his gaslighting and bullying will not work. We don't play by the left's rules anymore.

I am Charlie Kirk https://t.co/m3QdDrcUtA — Jamie Bambrick (@j_bambrick) September 20, 2025

I am Charlie Kirk. https://t.co/KygZhADx00 — Laughing Lynx (@LaughingLynx1) September 20, 2025

He's just an awful man, isn't he?

I am Charlie Kirk. And you are a sad little ragey fella posting spittle-flecked rants on social media in a pathetic attempt to be provocative. What a miserable way to live.... — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) September 20, 2025

Pavlovitz might be one of the most miserable of them all.

I am Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/Fy01zaOZdz — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) September 20, 2025

Hmm. His strategy of lying about Kirk to get other people to stop saying those four words doesn't seem to be working very well.

Maybe he should have tried a different social media platform.

This one’s gonna be a big hit with the loonies over at Bluesky. Happy for you. — Magills (@magills_) September 19, 2025

Happy? Pavlovitz doesn't know the meaning of the word.

Did that make you feel better? Because it didn’t make you better. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) September 20, 2025

While #IAMCHARLIEKIRK is the message of a movement, at least one user was happy to agree with Pavlovitz (sort of):

I am NOT Charlie Kirk.



He honestly thought that debate and discussion could help bridge the gap between us.



You proved him wrong when you murdered him, and then lied about him.



I am what's left.

I want to see your ideology destroyed, and all your institutions ground into the… — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) September 20, 2025

... into the salted earth.

It's an important reminder for Pavlovitz and many on the hateful, violent left.

They took out the nice one.

They're not going to like many of us who will take his place.





