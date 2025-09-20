VIP
Disney/ABC Lawsuit Speculation Flies as Jimmy Kimmel Seen Visiting His Lawyer Amid Network...
Merch Ado About Nothing: Swalwell and Dems Don Black T-Shirts and Caps in...
Speculation Swirls: AOC Eyes 2028 White House Run While Relationship Status Remains a...
The Right's Fear is Justified, But We Mostly Just Wish the Left Would...

The Party of Hate: Fake Christian John Pavlovitz Mocks 'I Am Charlie Kirk' Trend on X

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on September 20, 2025
Meme


As we reported a few days ago, ever since Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10, people across America and the world have been honoring his memory with the X hashtags, #IAMCHARLIEKIRK and #WEARECHARLIEKIRK. It has been a powerful reminder that the movement Kirk began and the message that he spread were only going to increase after an indoctrinated leftist took his life with an engraved bullet. 

Meanwhile, everyone on the left, from Congress to CNN to Jimmy Kimmel, has been covering themselves in shame as they refuse to even acknowledge the obvious facts of the killing and the killer, let alone the truth of who Kirk was.

Fake Christian John Pavlovitz -- who thinks compassion should be 'non-partisan,' but likes to cheer the death of his political opponents -- decided to smear some of that shame all over himself yesterday when he tried to define what #IAMCHARLIEKIRK really means.

Pardon our bluntness, but what a prick.

This comes from a man who had the temerity to write a book entitled, 'If God Is Love, Don't Be a Jerk.' 

Whoops. Guess he never read his own book. 

And Pavlovitz wasn't just maligning Kirk here; he was smearing MILLIONS of Americans, whom he has never met, as 'fascists.' 

Hey, just like Joe Biden. 

Thousands of users on X chimed in to remind Pavlovitz that he is not the good guy. He never has been, and he never will be. 

It probably should come as no surprise that Pavlovitz is not familiar with anything Kirk said or did. He just wants to degrade everyone who doesn't agree with him, as most leftists do. 

When even Bill Maher tells Democrats that they look horrible in the wake of Kirk's assassination ... you know they look really horrible. 

We appreciate it. 

Yeah ... 'sounds like.'

Of course, everyone was also happy to announce to Pavlovitz that his gaslighting and bullying will not work. We don't play by the left's rules anymore. 

He's just an awful man, isn't he? 

Pavlovitz might be one of the most miserable of them all. 

Hmm. His strategy of lying about Kirk to get other people to stop saying those four words doesn't seem to be working very well. 

Maybe he should have tried a different social media platform. 

Happy? Pavlovitz doesn't know the meaning of the word. 

While #IAMCHARLIEKIRK is the message of a movement, at least one user was happy to agree with Pavlovitz (sort of): 

... into the salted earth. 

It's an important reminder for Pavlovitz and many on the hateful, violent left. 

They took out the nice one. 

They're not going to like many of us who will take his place.

============================================

