John Pavlovitz: Sadly, Compassion Isn’t Nonpartisan Like Cancer

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 20, 2025
AP Photo/Julie Smith, File

Ah, John Pavloitz, what would we do without your hot takes?

Does anyone remember President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress back in March? Trump highlighted DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old cancer survivor whose dream it was to become a police officer, and whom Trump made an honorary member of the Secret Service. Remember how Democrats sat on their hands and wouldn't stand or clap for a 13-year-old cancer survivor. Yeah, about that. Pavlovitz seems to think that cancer is nonpartisan. If not, why couldn't the Democrats stand instead of sitting there with sour looks on their faces?

It's possible to pray for Biden's health and also ask how long this was covered up.

Even Dr. Zeke Emanuel told MSNBC that Biden probably had prostate cancer at the start of his presidency in 2021.

There's been plenty of compassion from the Republicans. President Trump posted a classy message to Truth Social. 

Now let's talk about the compassion shown by Democrats who thought that the assassination attempt in Bulter was a setup.

***

Tags: CANCER JOE BIDEN RUSH LIMBAUGH

