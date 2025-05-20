John Pavlovitz: Sadly, Compassion Isn’t Nonpartisan Like Cancer

Ah, John Pavloitz, what would we do without your hot takes?

Does anyone remember President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress back in March? Trump highlighted DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old cancer survivor whose dream it was to become a police officer, and whom Trump made an honorary member of the Secret Service. Remember how Democrats sat on their hands and wouldn't stand or clap for a 13-year-old cancer survivor. Yeah, about that. Pavlovitz seems to think that cancer is nonpartisan. If not, why couldn't the Democrats stand instead of sitting there with sour looks on their faces?

Cancer is nonpartisan. Compassion should be, too.



Sadly, it isn’t. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 19, 2025

Lecturing us today about Biden…



I’m old enough to remember when Democrats wouldn’t even stand for a 13 year old cancer patient named DJ.



Hypocrisy at its finest! — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) May 19, 2025

I'm so old I remember 2 months ago when Democrats couldn't even bring themselves to clap for a 13 year old cancer patient with multiple brain surgeries, and now they want us to not talk about the coverup of the century because a career criminal/pedophile has cancer. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/wYQtvXt673 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) May 19, 2025

I hope you had this same energy when Rush Limbaugh was diagnosed. — Texas Belle (@justbelle1375) May 20, 2025

Anybody remember the dignified and respectful reaction to Rush Limbaugh’s cancer diagnosis from the left five years ago? No? That’s because it didn’t happen. — Dave Chadwick (@DChadwickAuthor) May 19, 2025

Be on social media on any day that a prominent conservative figure dies. — Victor Morton (@vjmfilms) May 20, 2025

After over 4 years of nothing but insults and hateful rhetoric from the left all of a sudden they're looking for compassion 😡🤬🖕🏻 — PFD (@cccpfd) May 20, 2025

The same man who preaches compassion can’t go a day without dehumanising anyone who votes differently, especially if it’s Trump, maybe compassion isn’t the problem after all, hypocrisy is — Rachel Elizabeth Nightingale (@GlamGrafter) May 20, 2025

John agreed. Sincerely. But compassion goes both ways, always. Not just when it’s convenient for your narrative. — A Good Dad Talk (@AGoodDadTalk) May 20, 2025

We are compassionate. We also want the truth. — rationalconversations (@really_rational) May 20, 2025

It's possible to pray for Biden's health and also ask how long this was covered up.

I have compassion for Joe Biden, but a cancer diagnosis doesn't absolve anything. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) May 19, 2025

You guys, or at least the bosses, knew he had it and let him get irretrievably terminal to try to force Kamala Harris in. That's Tuskegee Project-level stuff. God damn you. God damn you all. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) May 20, 2025

Even Dr. Zeke Emanuel told MSNBC that Biden probably had prostate cancer at the start of his presidency in 2021.

There's been plenty of compassion from the Republicans. President Trump posted a classy message to Truth Social.

President Donald Trump with the type of reaction to Biden's cancer diagnosis that is appropriate and classy. pic.twitter.com/po59QO98td — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 18, 2025

Now let's talk about the compassion shown by Democrats who thought that the assassination attempt in Bulter was a setup.

