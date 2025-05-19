OH REALLY? Dr. Zeke Emanuel Tells MSNBC There's NO WAY Joe Biden DIDN'T Have Cancer During His Presidency

The scandal surrounding former President Joe Biden's health cover-ups only got worse over the weekend with the revelation that Biden has 'aggressive' prostate cancer with metastases to the bone.

No one -- save the most sycophantic Lefties -- believes this is a new development. And contrary to what the Left hoped would happen, it's made the scandal that much more massive.

Even Dr. Zeke Emanuel -- hardly a MAGA-hat wearing Trump supporter -- told MSNBC there's no way BIden didn't have cancer for years.

WATCH:

🚨Dr Zeke Emanuel on MSNBC: Biden had cancer while President:



"He did not develop it in the last, 100, 200 days. He had it while he was President. He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021."



"I don't think there's any disagreement about that." pic.twitter.com/Vd87jgXvFO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2025

We all know why they're releasing this news now, too:

Which of course means that the timing of the diagnosis announcement is 100% designed to do this: https://t.co/kcpie4SGOP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2025

YUP.

'Move on because Joe is dying.'

NO. We will not move on.

Kamala was supposed to be crowned, wasn't she?

Stubborn old goat stuck around. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 19, 2025

The plan was to get him into the Oval Office again and then Kamala would not only finish his second term, but be eligible for two terms of her own.

Ironic because Ezekiel Emanuel believes people over age 75 shouldn't receive curative medical treatments. He thinks people over 75 should just die if they contract something fatal if left untreated. That would, of course, involve Joe Biden. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) May 19, 2025

Will Emanuel apply his own standard to Joe Biden?

A good journalist would ask him that.

If he had it and knew it, then it was his responsibility as a public servant to let the American people know. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 19, 2025

Remember how the Democrats insisted the adults were back in charge?

Yeah, they lied about that, too.

I have a hard time believing they missed it when he went to his yearly physicals. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) May 19, 2025

So does everyone else.

We all dismissed that as rambling old Joe, including this writer.

A RN basically called me a conspiracy theorist for pointing out this very fact. https://t.co/sMgKwV41DU — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) May 19, 2025

That'll be the smear, but don't let it deter you.

It's not a conspiracy theory.

You can both pray for Biden‘s recovery and have the most robust questions directed at him and his family. https://t.co/hWcuxjIlov — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) May 19, 2025

We must.

Now we know why Lloyd Austin didn't get fired for going AWOL to treat his cancer that he didn't tell anyone about. https://t.co/gw5hBcWFXN — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 19, 2025

We'd forgotten about that, too. Makes sense in hindsight now.

It cannot be overstated just how much damage not revealing this information about a sitting president for *years* will be for the party if this true. Who knew what and when? Why was this diagnosis hidden from the American people? https://t.co/FscD7vsiCQ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 19, 2025

It cannot be. It's the worst scandal in America's presidential history, bar none.

Jill knew. And decided to run again. Absolute ghoul https://t.co/6diDvBMBz4 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 19, 2025

THIS. So much this.