OH REALLY? Dr. Zeke Emanuel Tells MSNBC There's NO WAY Joe Biden DIDN'T Have Cancer During His Presidency

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 19, 2025
The scandal surrounding former President Joe Biden's health cover-ups only got worse over the weekend with the revelation that Biden has 'aggressive' prostate cancer with metastases to the bone.

No one -- save the most sycophantic Lefties -- believes this is a new development. And contrary to what the Left hoped would happen, it's made the scandal that much more massive.

Even Dr. Zeke Emanuel -- hardly a MAGA-hat wearing Trump supporter -- told MSNBC there's no way BIden didn't have cancer for years.

WATCH:

We all know why they're releasing this news now, too:

YUP.

'Move on because Joe is dying.'

NO. We will not move on.

The plan was to get him into the Oval Office again and then Kamala would not only finish his second term, but be eligible for two terms of her own.

Will Emanuel apply his own standard to Joe Biden?

A good journalist would ask him that.

Remember how the Democrats insisted the adults were back in charge?

Yeah, they lied about that, too.

So does everyone else.

We all dismissed that as rambling old Joe, including this writer.

That'll be the smear, but don't let it deter you.

It's not a conspiracy theory.

We must.

We'd forgotten about that, too. Makes sense in hindsight now.

It cannot be. It's the worst scandal in America's presidential history, bar none.

THIS. So much this.

