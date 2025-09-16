If the Shoe Fits: Viva Frei Obliterates Greasy Gavin Newsom's Indignation at Being Accurately Labeled



We haven't heard a lot lately out of the team of mentally challenged hamsters who run the social media accounts of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

After they spent weeks this summer thinking they were clever with cringeworthy posts, and that failed, they must have retreated from that ingenious strategy that made the governor look like an absolute buffoon online.

The problem with their regrouping is that they seem to have left the keys to the accounts to Newsom, and what he posts online is even worse (as difficult as that is to believe).

We can't say for certain, but the post below, greasily dripping with faux indignation and outrage, sounds a lot like it was written (or at least dictated) by Newsom himself.

Wake up, America.



Stephen Miller has already publicly labeled the Democratic Party as a terrorist organization.



This isn’t about crime and safety.



It’s about dismantling our democratic institutions.



We cannot allow acts of political violence to be weaponized and used to… https://t.co/yqiJo1Oh7o pic.twitter.com/h9CvlhRTVQ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2025

... and used to threaten tens of millions of Americans.

Before we make a comparison to Cinderella and glass slippers fitting like a glove, we should probably take a moment to note that, no, Stephen Miller did NOT label the party a 'terrorist organization' in that clip, as Newsom claims.

He said that they defend terrorists. Because they do.

It was Newsom who made that logical leap, which is pretty revealing in its own right.

But conservative attorney Viva Frei also spotted Newsom's post, and he completely obliterated the 2028 presidential hopeful with his own words, particularly the last sentence.

“We cannot allow acts of political violence to be weaponized and used to threaten tens of millions of Americans.”



Read that out loud three times.



Holy hell, you are an actual terrorist-supporter, Gavin.



“Shut up and let us kill you” is effectively what you just said. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 15, 2025

See? It's not the acts of political violence committed by unhinged leftists whom Newsom incites that are the problem. It's that Republicans are 'weaponizing' them.

We suppose it beats seizing and pouncing.

Viva Frei continued to dismantle Newsom with a follow-up reply.

You should have just ended your post after “we cannot allow acts of political violence”.



But you didn’t.



You didn’t, because you want the acts of political violence.



You’re just nervous as to how they’re going to be “weaponized” against the people who perpetrated and… pic.twitter.com/rcUJs68KYJ — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 15, 2025

... perpetrated and gleefully rejoiced in it.



Screenshot for posterity.



You are a sick man.

Yes. Yes, he is. And yes, he DOES want the acts of political violence. He couldn't have made it more obvious.

Twitchy favorite James Woods also called Newsom to the carpet for his insane post.

But the Democrat Party has become just that, a terrorist organization, Gavin, replete with all the trappings: corruption, money laundering, deceit, violence, and pieces of s*** like you as their singing meat puppets disseminating propaganda.



Sit down, shut up, you’re done. https://t.co/MxpjsjkFXt — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 16, 2025

LOL. 'Singing meat puppets.'

Woods does have a way with words, doesn't he?

But he wasn't the only one telling Newsom to take a seat.

You are done @GavinNewsom you will never be president, you have been exposed for the complete fraud you are and for all the damage you have done to CA. It is best for you to sit down and STFU. https://t.co/L5Syzk2GEC pic.twitter.com/sLSR4dPmlf — Jimbo111 (@JPC4USA) September 16, 2025

Oh, and speaking of acts of political violence, Newsom might need a mirror. If he can find one big enough for his giant ego.

You want to punch me in the mouth, that sounds like terrorist threats.https://t.co/QZRh0UKbz1 — Shane Meyer🇺🇲 (@realshanemeyer) September 15, 2025

Whoops.

It sounds to us like Miller could not have been more accurate had he been addressing Newsom directly and not simply speaking about Democrats in general.

Newsom won't talk about any of that. He's too busy pretending he's the good guy.

And too busy attending Napa wine mixers while Los Angeles burns.

You ARE a terrorist. You destroyed an entire state, but were willing to clean it up to impress your CCP masters for a few days. Kick rocks, Commie. https://t.co/AJ0vt9fzHj — Dylan Corp (@dylan_corp) September 16, 2025

He should be able to find plenty of rocks to kick on all of the roads and highways that he STILL hasn't repaired. Or in the ashes of Pacific Palisades where he STILL won't let residents rebuild.

Someone should tell Newsom that America stopped caring -- even a little bit -- about the left's 'BUT OUR DEMOCRACY!' catchphrases the minute an LGBTQ+ assassin's bullet struck Charlie Kirk's neck on a live broadcast.

Or the moment when Iryna Zarutska looked up in fear and confusion for the last time in her life.

Guy who has called Trump a fascist Nazi for the last decade: https://t.co/P4aIWTrM4S — Scott 🇺🇸 (@SitInMyTruck) September 16, 2025

Yeah, self-awareness isn't Newsom's strong suit.

Weird that he just said “terrorist organizations” and you concluded he meant the Democratic Party. — J. Chase Davis (@jchasedavis) September 15, 2025

Right? That's what we said.

The inference Newsom drew is far more damning than the accurate words that Miller spoke in the clip.

He’s not lying..



Here’s your Blue Crew over on Blue Sky. pic.twitter.com/9YgdGPatSV — Florida MAGA Godzilla 2.0 (@OnlyinFlorida2) September 15, 2025

Yikes.

We suppose the good news for Kash Patel and Dan Bongino is that if they are going to go looking for the terrorists on the left, they won't be hard to find. They're all gleefully posting on BlueCry.

Miller may not have actually called Democrats a domestic terrorist organization -- it was Newsom who did that -- but when we look at the evidence, well ... remember what we said about Cinderella and slippers?

As for waking up, someone should tell Newsom that we have. And our eyes are open to who he is, who Democrats are, and what they want for America.

Maybe he should just hand his social media account back over to those hamsters.





