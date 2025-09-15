These Repugnant Jerks Again: Bob Vylan Shows Cancelled After Mocking Charlie Kirk's Assassination

The last we heard from the abysmal English rap duo Bob Vylan, they were finding out that there are consequences for shouting vile, antisemitic chants at England's Glastonbury Music Festival.

Advertisement

They were dropped by their record label, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had declared them persona non grata in the United States.

In a perfect world, that would have been the last anyone ever heard from them. Sadly, there are a lot of awful people in the world (who also have no taste in music), so they are still booking performances -- albeit much smaller ones than Glastonbury.

Now, Bob Vylan is entering the FO phase of another disgusting FAFO game they decided to play after Charlie Kirk was assassinated. At a recent show in Amsterdam, one of the members of the group celebrated and mocked Kirk with some incredibly hateful language.

Because of that, even the tiny venues that had still booked them are now telling them to get lost.

Of course, one of the members of the group denies everything, but we have the clips. You can judge for yourself:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: VENUES CANCEL BOB VYLAN AFTER MOCKING CHARLIE KIRK’S DEATH 🚨



🔴 Multiple venues have now pulled the plug on Bob Vylan’s upcoming shows after he mocked the tragic death of Charlie Kirk.



🗣️ Fans and freedom advocates demanded action — and venues are listening.… pic.twitter.com/wQihqs9URJ — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) September 15, 2025

Look at him on the stage. He's practically giggling as he talks about Kirk as a 'POS' whose pronouns are 'was/were,' and that he should 'rest in pi**.'

But sure. He wasn't 'celebrating' it. And Milli Vanilli weren't lip-synching.

The post from Ferguson above continued:

Fans and freedom advocates demanded action — and venues are listening.



The cancellations send a clear message: Mocking the death of a patriot is NOT entertainment.



WHAT THIS MEANS:

Public backlash is growing against those who celebrate political violence.

Culture is beginning to push back on 'hate-as-art.'

The line between free speech and moral decency is being redrawn by the public.

This is accountability in real time.

A wake-up call to the industry: mock murder, lose your platform.

At this rate, Bob Vylan won't be able to book shows in their mom's basements, let alone any actual concert venues.

He should be prosecuted for his vile rants on sm. People have been imprisoned for much less. https://t.co/dOX051ilHA — Pete C (@peteilc22) September 15, 2025

He needs to be arrested for hate speech, Lucy Connolly was put in prison for less. — Benonwine (@benonwine) September 15, 2025

This is actually a very good point. The performance may have been in the Netherlands, but the members of this band ARE citizens of the UK.

Now, we don't believe in arresting anyone for 'hate speech,' but that is the current law of the land in England.

Or does 'Two-Tier' Kier Starmer not believe that his laws should apply to everyone?

(That was a rhetorical question, by the way.)

Advertisement

Starmer may not arrest them, but at least they are getting the financial justice they deserve.

No one wants them.

Bob Vylan is a demon. — JulieT (@Joolzie7) September 15, 2025

They are real, and there are far too many of them. As the left's overall reaction to Kirk's murder has shown.

As millions of Brits showed yesterday at the 'Unite the Kingdom' rally in England, the people are not putting up with this anymore.

Can't believe this prick still around performing. https://t.co/MTsMbYm0OD — Anne Taylor (@AnneTay92225740) September 15, 2025

Yeah, we were kind of surprised at that, too.

But thankfully, their next performance looks like it's going to have to take place in an alley somewhere in Ipswich.

Oh what a shame.

Karma in play. https://t.co/Ak7LDke8br — Nat (@2022_natalie) September 15, 2025

They really seem to love playing that game. At least, they love the FA part of it.

The FO phase? Not so much.

We can tell they don't like that part because of how blatantly the one band member, Pascal Robinson-Foster, tried to lie about what he said on stage.

When they get caught - they lie. — Charlie p #Freedom 🇬🇧 (@Ekofalls47) September 15, 2025

Advertisement

Hes that entitled with his middle class upbringing and double barrelled surname he didnt learn from his cancellation last time. Expect the victim tears again soon. Go woke.... — just julie (@JustJulie1970) September 15, 2025

And those tears will be saltier than the Dead Sea.

Also as an artist he has just completely destroyed any chance of breaking the USA, you know, where the money is in music. — Battery Sgt Major Williams (parody) 🇬🇧 (@BatterySgt) September 15, 2025

Bob Vylan is already not allowed in the United States, per our Secretary of State.

But we're looking forward to the group not being welcome anywhere.

Maybe they can book their next gig in what's left of Gaza. Except Hamas almost certainly hates them, too.





============================================

Related:

'Paying Tribute to My Friend': JD Vance Will Pick Up Charlie Kirk's Microphone Today

Hate TV 24/7: Western Lensman BLISTERS Dems With All the Times They Call Conservatives 'Fascists'

Brooklyn Dad Gets Buried By Receipts After Claiming Biden Didn't Demonize Republicans

X BLASTS Julia Ioffe for Trying to Play 'Antifascist' Word Games ... and for Invoking WWII

No, Brian Stelter, We Will Not 'Lower the Temperature' That YOU Raised, You Hypocrite

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as Americans reject its violent rhetoric.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.