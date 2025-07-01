OOF! Joel Berry TROUNCES 'Jessica' Riedl for Threatening Babylon Bee Staff Over a...
VIP
One Portland Woman's Fight Against Antifa Is VERY Revealing in Many Ways, Bad...
WHOA ... NEW Info From Suspected Idaho Gunman's Social Media Released and It's...
Well, DUH! Gallup Polls Reveals What Everyone Knew About Who Is Proud to...
Disney/Pixar’s ‘Elio’ Is a Flop But Original Queer-Coded Version of the Film Would...
VIP
Lancet Study Says More Than 14 Million People Could Die From US Foreign...
Democratic ‘Thinkers’ Already Plotting Project 2029
Unsolved Mystery: Why Does Democrat Tim Walz NOT Appeal to Heterosexual, White Male...
Charles Payne Points Out Just How Massively Jaguar's Woke Rebranding Effort Backfired
Megyn Kelly: Preferred Pronouns An Effort to Override Instincts That Are There for...
Zohran Mamdani: Growing Up in the Third World Gives You a Different View...
DOJ Charges 324 People for Over $14.6 Billion in Fraudulent Health Care Claims
Frank Luntz’s Open-Border Baloney: Peddling Half-Baked Immigration Fairy Tales
J.K. Rowling Harasser Was Just Sentenced to 30 YEARS In Prison for Horrific...

There's Always a Tweet: Bob Vylan Should REALLY Check Out Their Old Post About 'Dumb Dumbs'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:00 AM on July 01, 2025
meme

We wonder how the English rap duo Bob Vylan is enjoying the FO part of their FAFO game. 

Not long after the duo (who go by the pseudonyms 'Bobby Vylan' and 'Bobbie Vylan', which must be a nightmare for Starbucks) disgraced England's Glastonbury Music Festival by shouting hateful, antisemitic chants to the crowd, the FO has hit them like a tsunami. 

Advertisement

Their music label has dropped them. The BBC is trying to pretend like none of it ever happened. And, in the ultimate example of actions meeting consequences, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revoked the duo's visas, effectively canceling their upcoming US tour. 

Make no mistake. That is a huge blow. Despite their attempt to grab attention in the worst way at Glastonbury, most people don't know who the heck Bob Vylan is. Their tour was scheduled at some legendary concert halls known for launching musical careers into stardom, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco and The 9:30 Club in Washington, DC. 

Now, Bob Vylan will be lucky to be an unfortunate footnote in the annals of music history. 

No big loss.

But perhaps the most hilarious part of this brief saga, soon to be forgotten, is how Bob Vylan seems to have forgotten to follow their own counsel from a message they posted on Twitter a few years ago. 

Ha. 

HAHA. 

BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

We almost couldn't believe that karma could be this nice to us, but we checked their X page and, sure enough, it's a real post. And they haven't deleted it yet. 

Recommended

WHOA ... NEW Info From Suspected Idaho Gunman's Social Media Released and It's WORSE Than We Thought
Sam J.
Advertisement

Hey, Bobby. Or Bobbie. Or whoever you are. Are you still going to write that book, just as an autobiography now?

Needless to say, users on X couldn't get enough of the schadenfreudeliciousness of it all. 

It aged like Bob Vylan's musical legacy will: horribly. 

We haven't stopped laughing at them yet, and we don't expect to anytime soon. 

OOF. 

We didn't realize it was going to be a manual. But if anyone has expertise in destroying their career through bad decisions, it is Bob Vylan. 

Advertisement

Write what you know, after all, right? 

Bob Vylan clearly went to Rachel Zegler's Snow White school of career self-immolation. 

It is the iron law of being an idiot on social media.

This is a play on just one of Bob Vylan's disgraceful lines at Glastonbury, where one of the two (we don't know or care which one) taunted everyone in England by saying 'I heard you want your country back,' followed by a vulgar, 'Shut the F up!' 

Guess the duo should have taken their own advice on that second part. 

And they aren't getting it anytime soon. 

It sure does. And karma never loses an address. 

But before we leave Bob Vylan to wallow in the consequences of their actions, one of our favorite accounts, The Morning Spew, spotted another post worthy of revisiting. It is still the duo's pinned post on their profile. 

Advertisement

Granted, this was from a year ago, but there is still something noticeably absent from the locations on that tour. 

Oops. 

Well, they may never see the United States, but don't worry. Bob Vylan is still beloved by DOZENS of terrorists in Gaza. 

So, they got that going for them. 

Except we're not sure any buildings there are left standing to host a rap concert.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM ENGLAND GAZA MUSIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA ... NEW Info From Suspected Idaho Gunman's Social Media Released and It's WORSE Than We Thought
Sam J.
OOF! Joel Berry TROUNCES 'Jessica' Riedl for Threatening Babylon Bee Staff Over a Story THEY Didn't Write
Sam J.
Well, DUH! Gallup Polls Reveals What Everyone Knew About Who Is Proud to Be American
Grateful Calvin
Charles Payne Points Out Just How Massively Jaguar's Woke Rebranding Effort Backfired
Doug P.
Disney/Pixar’s ‘Elio’ Is a Flop But Original Queer-Coded Version of the Film Would Have Done Much Worse
Warren Squire
Megyn Kelly: Preferred Pronouns An Effort to Override Instincts That Are There for Good Reason
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WHOA ... NEW Info From Suspected Idaho Gunman's Social Media Released and It's WORSE Than We Thought Sam J.
Advertisement