There's Always a Tweet: Bob Vylan Should REALLY Check Out Their Old Post About 'Dumb Dumbs'

We wonder how the English rap duo Bob Vylan is enjoying the FO part of their FAFO game.

Not long after the duo (who go by the pseudonyms 'Bobby Vylan' and 'Bobbie Vylan', which must be a nightmare for Starbucks) disgraced England's Glastonbury Music Festival by shouting hateful, antisemitic chants to the crowd, the FO has hit them like a tsunami.

Their music label has dropped them. The BBC is trying to pretend like none of it ever happened. And, in the ultimate example of actions meeting consequences, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revoked the duo's visas, effectively canceling their upcoming US tour.

Bob Vylan had at least 26 concerts scheduled on his U.S. tour.



ALL CANCELED ‼️ https://t.co/VwNXkdxEBS pic.twitter.com/0UgFBdFWf5 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 30, 2025

Make no mistake. That is a huge blow. Despite their attempt to grab attention in the worst way at Glastonbury, most people don't know who the heck Bob Vylan is. Their tour was scheduled at some legendary concert halls known for launching musical careers into stardom, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco and The 9:30 Club in Washington, DC.

Now, Bob Vylan will be lucky to be an unfortunate footnote in the annals of music history.

No big loss.

But perhaps the most hilarious part of this brief saga, soon to be forgotten, is how Bob Vylan seems to have forgotten to follow their own counsel from a message they posted on Twitter a few years ago.

We almost couldn't believe that karma could be this nice to us, but we checked their X page and, sure enough, it's a real post. And they haven't deleted it yet.

I swear, I’m gonna write a book for all the dumb dumbs in bands that can’t help but make terrible business decisions and cry about them later. — Bob Vylan (@BobbyVylan) April 14, 2021

Hey, Bobby. Or Bobbie. Or whoever you are. Are you still going to write that book, just as an autobiography now?

Needless to say, users on X couldn't get enough of the schadenfreudeliciousness of it all.

This one aged like milk in the sun on a hot day on a black tarmac 🤣



If only 2021 Pascal Robinson-Foster (aka Bobby Vylan) could see 2025 Pascal Robinson-Foster 😅 https://t.co/fkxYdaXM6a pic.twitter.com/xHCc6es255 — Dan Levy ✡ דניאל לוי (@TheDanLevy) July 1, 2025

It aged like Bob Vylan's musical legacy will: horribly.

We haven't stopped laughing at them yet, and we don't expect to anytime soon.

Known as a “how to” book. https://t.co/PpiArhfNr0 — Duck N. Cover 🇺🇸 (@Duck_NCover) July 1, 2025

We didn't realize it was going to be a manual. But if anyone has expertise in destroying their career through bad decisions, it is Bob Vylan.

Write what you know, after all, right?

mirror mirror on the wall, who is the dumbest of them all. https://t.co/SAFeVPn3DU — 🇺🇸🇳🇮🇮🇱RSanchez🇺🇸🇳🇮🇮🇱 (@SanchezMRJB) July 1, 2025

Bob Vylan clearly went to Rachel Zegler's Snow White school of career self-immolation.

It is the iron law of being an idiot on social media.

I heard you want your visa back — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 1, 2025

This is a play on just one of Bob Vylan's disgraceful lines at Glastonbury, where one of the two (we don't know or care which one) taunted everyone in England by saying 'I heard you want your country back,' followed by a vulgar, 'Shut the F up!'

Guess the duo should have taken their own advice on that second part.

I heard you want your visa back, I heard you want your label back.



Shut the f*** up, you don’t have that — EnglishGeorge (@EnglishGeorgeV3) July 1, 2025

And they aren't getting it anytime soon.

Life comes at you real fast. — SamanthaJBryant (@SamanthaJBryan1) July 1, 2025

It sure does. And karma never loses an address.

But before we leave Bob Vylan to wallow in the consequences of their actions, one of our favorite accounts, The Morning Spew, spotted another post worthy of revisiting. It is still the duo's pinned post on their profile.

UK & EU tour on sale now!https://t.co/xq7s7If5Te — Bob Vylan (@BobbyVylan) May 24, 2024

Granted, this was from a year ago, but there is still something noticeably absent from the locations on that tour.

How about that US tour? Oh, my bad. https://t.co/So9Al9cLSJ — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 30, 2025

Oops.

Well, they may never see the United States, but don't worry. Bob Vylan is still beloved by DOZENS of terrorists in Gaza.

So, they got that going for them.

Except we're not sure any buildings there are left standing to host a rap concert.