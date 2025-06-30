OOPS! Looks Like Jake Tapper 'Missed' Another Story, This Time About Zohran Mamdani
She's Just the WORST! Michelle Obama Claims Creating Life Is the LEAST Significant...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Bernie Sanders Says the GOP is Like a 'Stalinist Party' Which Can’t Be...
Own a Mirror? Lacking All Self-Awareness, Dem Adam Schiff Labels Trump ‘The Master...
Republican NC Senator Thom Tillis to Retire After Online Takedown by Trump, Candidate...
Scott Jennings Laughs as CNN Host Morphs into Mamdani’s PR Rep Over Taxing...
Portland's Fearless Voice: One Woman's Stand Against Antifa's Nighttime Terror
VIP
As a Parent of a Firefighter/Paramedic, I Urge Elected Officials to Empower Their...
Ousted Former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Touts Mamdani’s Mayoral Nom Win in...
NJ Voters Favor Common Sense: Poll Shows Ciattarelli Can Win Gov.'s Race by...
Final Jeopardy! Game Show’s Last Answer Has X Arguing Whether It’s Coincidence or...
VIP
Chuck Schumer’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' Stall Tactic Forced Dems to Hear the Definition...
(UPDATED) Multiple Firefighters Shot at the Scene of a Brush Fire in Idaho

State Department Moves to Revoke the Visas of Antisemitic British Rappers Ahead of US Tour

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:00 AM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

The British Rap/Punk Duo Bob Vylan, who went viral over the weekend by leading a crowd at a U.K. music festival in a 'Death, Death. to the IDF' chant, may have some unexpected free time on their hands thanks to the U.S. State Department.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at the Glastonbury Festival in England.

The band (if you can call them that) is largely unknown stateside and is scheduled to do a twenty-show U.S. tour later this year.

They may be in for a change of plans.

Actions meet consequences.

The State Department is looking to revoke the visa for Bobby Vylan, a British rap duo whose performance at a festival over the weekend went viral for his virulent anti-Israel lyrics that included a call for death to all Israeli soldiers.

A senior State Department official told The Daily Wire that it is “already looking at revocation” of their visas ahead of a roughly twenty-city tour through the United States, with performances planned in several major cities, including Washington, D.C.

“As a reminder, under the Trump Administration, the U.S. government will not issue visas to any foreigner who supports terrorists,” the senior official said.

Vocalist Pascal Robinson-Foster uses the stage name Bobby Vylan for his punk duo Bob Vylan—a name that nods to legendary Jewish singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, who released the pro-Israel song ‘Neighborhood Bully’ in 1983.

While performing at England’s annual Glastonbury Music Festival — which was live streamed on the BBC — Vylan incited his crowd of thousands to chant, “Death, death to the IDF.”

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement
Looks like Bobby V will have to keep their brand of antisemitic punk on the other side of the pond.

Pro-terror punk duo Bob Vylan has their career track caught in a mosh pit of their own making and will probably have to reschedule their U.S. tour in another country.

We'd advise them to avoid doing any shows between the river and the sea. History suggests that the punks in Hamas don't like music very much.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM ENGLAND ENTERTAINMENT GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
OOPS! Looks Like Jake Tapper 'Missed' Another Story, This Time About Zohran Mamdani
Grateful Calvin
She's Just the WORST! Michelle Obama Claims Creating Life Is the LEAST Significant Aspect of Women
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Laughs as CNN Host Morphs into Mamdani’s PR Rep Over Taxing 'Whiter Neighborhoods' Vow
Warren Squire
Portland's Fearless Voice: One Woman's Stand Against Antifa's Nighttime Terror
justmindy
Final Jeopardy! Game Show’s Last Answer Has X Arguing Whether It’s Coincidence or Conspiracy
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement