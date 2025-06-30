State Department Moves to Revoke the Visas of Antisemitic British Rappers Ahead of US Tour

The British Rap/Punk Duo Bob Vylan, who went viral over the weekend by leading a crowd at a U.K. music festival in a 'Death, Death. to the IDF' chant, may have some unexpected free time on their hands thanks to the U.S. State Department.

The incident occurred at the Glastonbury Festival in England.

“Death, death to the IDF” chanted from the stage by Bob Vylan in front of 200k people at @glastonbury.



Tens of thousands singing happily along.



This is coming to NYC #ZohranForMayor pic.twitter.com/t6vtHVhNQa — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 28, 2025

The band (if you can call them that) is largely unknown stateside and is scheduled to do a twenty-show U.S. tour later this year.

They may be in for a change of plans.

BREAKING: The State Department is moving to revoke Bobby Vylan’s visas ahead of his U.S. tour.



“The U.S. will not issue visas to foreigners who support terrorists.” pic.twitter.com/oxYxqJA0zC — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 29, 2025

Actions meet consequences.

The State Department is looking to revoke the visa for Bobby Vylan, a British rap duo whose performance at a festival over the weekend went viral for his virulent anti-Israel lyrics that included a call for death to all Israeli soldiers. A senior State Department official told The Daily Wire that it is “already looking at revocation” of their visas ahead of a roughly twenty-city tour through the United States, with performances planned in several major cities, including Washington, D.C. “As a reminder, under the Trump Administration, the U.S. government will not issue visas to any foreigner who supports terrorists,” the senior official said. Vocalist Pascal Robinson-Foster uses the stage name Bobby Vylan for his punk duo Bob Vylan—a name that nods to legendary Jewish singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, who released the pro-Israel song ‘Neighborhood Bully’ in 1983. While performing at England’s annual Glastonbury Music Festival — which was live streamed on the BBC — Vylan incited his crowd of thousands to chant, “Death, death to the IDF.”

Looks like Bobby V will have to keep their brand of antisemitic punk on the other side of the pond.

Rubio has been on it since day one!!! — Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) June 30, 2025

Good, f*ck that guy. Stop letting degenerate freaks who hate the average American into this country. Access to the United States isn’t a human right. — G. 𝕏. Rubicon (@gXrubicon) June 29, 2025

The FAFO presidency continues.



Celebrate terrorism and cheer murder ➡️ no U.S. visa — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) June 29, 2025

Pro-terror punk duo Bob Vylan has their career track caught in a mosh pit of their own making and will probably have to reschedule their U.S. tour in another country.

We'd advise them to avoid doing any shows between the river and the sea. History suggests that the punks in Hamas don't like music very much.