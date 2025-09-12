X BLASTS Julia Ioffe for Trying to Play 'Antifascist' Word Games ... and for Invoking WWII



President Trump announced this morning that he is fairly certain that the assassin who murdered Charlie Kirk has been captured, but before this morning, some of the evidence had already been recovered. Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the killer's rifle had been found, and that the casings on his ammunition were engraved with disturbing transgender and antifa slogans.

While law enforcement has not officially confirmed the report, some media have been playing their usual games with this information, trying to obfuscate and avoid the issue, as CNN did in a now-deleted post.

Julia Ioffe of Puck News, however, decided to go with a different strategy:

Hey, what's so bad about 'antifascism,' anyway?

The sleight of hand required to make "antifascist" sound like a bad thing...



(Remember when the United States, as a government and its policy, was officially, militantly antifascist during World War II?) https://t.co/q9smLuRvpZ — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) September 11, 2025

Imagine having the gall to state that the thugs in the Antifa movement of today are the equivalent of Easy Company or the Boys of Pointe du Hoc.

Or, imagine being stupid enough to think that anyone else is going to buy such a ridiculous word game.

Here we go again with the inability to tell the difference between the GIs who stormed the beaches of Normandy and black-clad thugs https://t.co/NsqEgRUzZ1 — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) September 11, 2025

Oh, we're pretty sure that Ioffe knows the difference. But that only makes it worse.

She was deliberately pushing this false equivalence.

My grandfather spent WWII killing Fascists, in Germany, in the 30th Division of the US Army. He NEVER would've approved of killing anyone for free speech.



You morally bankrupt scumbag. https://t.co/mbUOrwRukb — Tim Starr (@timstarr2001) September 12, 2025

What an insult ... to other morally bankrupt scumbags, that is.

“Why do you oppose the People’s Republic of China? It’s a people’s republic!” https://t.co/U3XHDuEtXl — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) September 11, 2025

This is a great point. It's also why I often push back on people who claim North Korea is a despotic hellhole. It says "Democratic People's Republic" right there in the name! https://t.co/KzURkr5m9f — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 11, 2025

Sounds like a paradise. We should send Ioffe over there.

Only if you are so stupid or deceitful as to claim that hateful terrorism is magically good if you lie and say it’s anti fascist. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 11, 2025

Stupid or deceitful? Embrace the power of 'AND.'

Not sure you’re aware, Julia, but the self-proclaimed antifascists today are m*rdering people over words they don’t like. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) September 11, 2025

How is this possible? They have 'anti' right in the name!

“We can’t possibly be the bad guys. We named our movement the good guy squad.”



How do you explain the vandalism, the assaults, the murderous chanting and revolutionary ideology, the calls to violence, the arson, etc. etc. etc?



“We named ourselves the good guy squad.” https://t.co/WUSbygkUcG — Taking 48hrs 🙏 (@TEWFuller) September 11, 2025

Ioffe probably also still believes the 'fiery but mostly peaceful' lie.

LOL.

We'd like to be in the sunshine and puppies club. (Please, no stabbings.)

It is a bad thing. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) September 11, 2025

antifa is a bad thing pic.twitter.com/nWrd46NLk4 — amish1979 (@amish1979) September 11, 2025

Antifa would regularly attack -- violently -- Charlie Kirk and his Turning Point events on college campuses for the 'fascist' concept of ... having a conversation with students.

It is a bad thing if your definition of “fascist” includes Charlie Kirk, because by that definition half the country are “fascists.” Do you think half the country deserves to be killed for disagreeing with you? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 11, 2025

We're not sure we want Ioffe to answer that question.

Except she kind of already did.

“Stop calling our assassin a bad thing.” — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) September 11, 2025

The sleight of hand required to approve of an assassination. pic.twitter.com/Q1dbndxx2T — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) September 11, 2025

She's not exactly David Copperfield with her horrible, failed analogy.

You deserve every bad thing that ever happens to you. ❤️ — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 11, 2025

OOF.

Tough crowd.

You know, just shutting the f*** up is always a safe choice. https://t.co/rj9ek95EFt — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) September 11, 2025

It's an option that SO many in the media should have taken.

Just ask Matthew Dowd.

No one’s playing your gay 2017 era rhetorical games anymore. We all know that antifa just means domestic left wing terrorists. Who do you think you’re fooling? https://t.co/Z8cf4z2XFJ — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) September 11, 2025

Judging by the epic ratio Ioffe received on X, it's safe to say that she didn't fool anyone.

Except maybe herself.

We can't help but notice, though, that Ioffe did not comment on the alleged pro-trans engravings on the ammunition.

We guess even she couldn't find a way to spin such obvious and further confirmation that trans ideology and activists are inherently violent.

Maybe Ioffe can suggest that they call themselves the ANTI child mutilation club.





============================================

