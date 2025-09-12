Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect in Custody- 'We Have Him'; UPDATE: Suspect Is Tyler...
X BLASTS Julia Ioffe for Trying to Play 'Antifascist' Word Games ... and for Invoking WWII

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on September 12, 2025
Meme screenshot


President Trump announced this morning that he is fairly certain that the assassin who murdered Charlie Kirk has been captured, but before this morning, some of the evidence had already been recovered. Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the killer's rifle had been found, and that the casings on his ammunition were engraved with disturbing transgender and antifa slogans.

While law enforcement has not officially confirmed the report, some media have been playing their usual games with this information, trying to obfuscate and avoid the issue, as CNN did in a now-deleted post

Julia Ioffe of Puck News, however, decided to go with a different strategy:

Hey, what's so bad about 'antifascism,' anyway?

Imagine having the gall to state that the thugs in the Antifa movement of today are the equivalent of Easy Company or the Boys of Pointe du Hoc.  

Or, imagine being stupid enough to think that anyone else is going to buy such a ridiculous word game. 

Oh, we're pretty sure that Ioffe knows the difference. But that only makes it worse. 

She was deliberately pushing this false equivalence. 

What an insult ... to other morally bankrupt scumbags, that is. 

Sounds like a paradise. We should send Ioffe over there. 

Stupid or deceitful? Embrace the power of 'AND.'

How is this possible? They have 'anti' right in the name! 

Ioffe probably also still believes the 'fiery but mostly peaceful' lie. 

LOL. 

We'd like to be in the sunshine and puppies club. (Please, no stabbings.)

Antifa would regularly attack -- violently -- Charlie Kirk and his Turning Point events on college campuses for the 'fascist' concept of ... having a conversation with students.

We're not sure we want Ioffe to answer that question. 

Except she kind of already did.

She's not exactly David Copperfield with her horrible, failed analogy. 

OOF. 

Tough crowd. 

It's an option that SO many in the media should have taken. 

Just ask Matthew Dowd. 

Judging by the epic ratio Ioffe received on X, it's safe to say that she didn't fool anyone. 

Except maybe herself. 

We can't help but notice, though, that Ioffe did not comment on the alleged pro-trans engravings on the ammunition. 

We guess even she couldn't find a way to spin such obvious and further confirmation that trans ideology and activists are inherently violent.

Maybe Ioffe can suggest that they call themselves the ANTI child mutilation club. 

============================================

No, Brian Stelter, We Will Not 'Lower the Temperature' That YOU Raised, You Hypocrite

'I Have Two Words': Ben Shapiro Sends a Strong Message to Those Who Use Violence to Silence Us

Journalisming! ABC News Leaves Out Some Pretty Important Details About Charlie Kirk's Killing

J.K. Rowling BLASTS Kier Starmer's Call For 'Open and Free Debate' After Charlie Kirk's Murder

Sonia Sotomayor is 'Heartbroken' That Stephen Colbert Doesn't Have Lifetime Tenure

