Sonia Sotomayor is 'Heartbroken' That Stephen Colbert Doesn't Have Lifetime Tenure



We have to be honest. We kind of forgot that Stephen Colbert even existed after the initial deluge of liberal tears over his show's cancellation. What we've realized in the weeks since then is that, for most of America, his unfunny, late-night therapy session for leftists will not be missed, not even a little bit.

But that's only because we are normal, sane people with healthy senses of humor.

For the hardcore left, CBS axing a show that lost $40 million a year while making no one laugh is still sn apocalyptic tragedy.

Last night, the 'wise Latina' herself, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, appeared on Colbert's show (because, of course, she did) to weep and rend her garments over his ouster, going so far as to wish that he had a lifetime appointment like hers. Watch:

Justice Sotomayor is “heartbroken” that Colbert is being cancelled.



That tracks. pic.twitter.com/u89uKEpkyr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025

Isn't that just the epitome of leftist thinking? Colbert shouldn't have to be popular, or funny, or make money for his network. He should just be there for life because he thinks the way she does.

It makes us wish that she didn't have a lifetime appointment.

There was a time when Supreme Court justices, even the most liberal ones, were above this. https://t.co/Q2hi6l1Uxr — Trying to be better (@PenfieldRod) September 10, 2025

That was before Democrats like Obama and Biden started putting unqualified people on the highest court in the land simply because they checked boxes.

I can’t even believe a supreme Court Justice would even go on a late night comedy show!



Smh 🤦‍♀️ she’s not that bright imo! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) September 10, 2025

No. No, she is not. Her recent dissent in SCOTUS's ruling that ICE is allowed to do its job proves that.

She and Ketanji Brown Jackson also believe that bumpstocks enable rifles to fire 800 rounds per second and that 100,000 children were hospitalized with COVID.

OOF.

When you're a Democrat and you can't even get Laurence Tribe on your side ... that's pretty bad.

Well where else is she going to get her opinions? — SK (@SteCK1878) September 10, 2025

HA.

There's always The View. At least until that show gets cancelled as well.

Sotomayor is signaling that she's an unreconstructed leftist who doesn't even understand what humor is. Good to know. https://t.co/Xha6lMPsOn — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) September 10, 2025

Are there any leftists who understand what humor is?

We're going to need to see some evidence of that.

Surprised that she's not telling him to take his case to for reinstatement to SCOTUS. — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) September 10, 2025

She surely would if she didn't already know that the six conservatives (and probably even Elena Kagan) would laugh at her more than they already do.

A "wise Latina" wouldn't be watching Colbert. — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) September 10, 2025

Much like the rest of America.

She'll miss Sesame Street too, even though it seemed like rocket science to her sometimes... — Jem from Jexium Island (@JexiumIslandJem) September 10, 2025

LOL.

We cannot confirm whether she finds The Count too complicated to follow.

I’m heart broken by her “ jurisprudence “ — The Cynical Observer (@Hubes28) September 10, 2025

Thanks for putting that word in quotation marks, as it should be whenever used in the same context as Sotomayor.

Did he ask her about her claim of over 100,000 kids in serious condition and many on ventilators because of Covid and used this scare claim to try and FORCE the vax?



The real number was about 3,000 and even that was inflated due to underlying illnesses being the primary reason — Richard (@Nerdery_Richard) September 10, 2025

Of course, he didn't.

We're just thankful that Colbert didn't break out his 'Vax Scene' dance in honor of her embarrassing appearance on his show.

If we had been forced to witness her dancing along, our retinas would have been forever seared like tuna steaks.

This is the same way she rules on cases. As if being "heartbroken" has something to do with the law. — Frank Rizzo (@DeskpopSteve) September 10, 2025

Oh, how I miss Justice Antonin Scalia!!! — Willy St3hl3 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Remmy0726) September 10, 2025

Sigh.

Yeah. We do, too.

The 2nd lowest IQ in the history of the Supreme Court. — The Younger (@ZpitnFacz) September 10, 2025

No one can ever take that title away from Jackson. At least not as long as AOC never gets to appoint a SCOTUS justice (or be named one).

But Sotomayor must get down on her knees every night and thank whatever god she prays to that Jackson is also on the bench.



At least there's one other person on the court to whom she can feel superior.





============================================

