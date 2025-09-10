Sonia Sotomayor is 'Heartbroken' That Stephen Colbert Doesn't Have Lifetime Tenure

Dana Loesch Straightens Out Stephen King on Charlie Kirk's Murder
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File


We have to be honest. We kind of forgot that Stephen Colbert even existed after the initial deluge of liberal tears over his show's cancellation. What we've realized in the weeks since then is that, for most of America, his unfunny, late-night therapy session for leftists will not be missed, not even a little bit.

But that's only because we are normal, sane people with healthy senses of humor. 

For the hardcore left, CBS axing a show that lost $40 million a year while making no one laugh is still sn apocalyptic tragedy. 

Last night, the 'wise Latina' herself, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, appeared on Colbert's show (because, of course, she did) to weep and rend her garments over his ouster, going so far as to wish that he had a lifetime appointment like hers. Watch: 

Isn't that just the epitome of leftist thinking? Colbert shouldn't have to be popular, or funny, or make money for his network. He should just be there for life because he thinks the way she does. 

It makes us wish that she didn't have a lifetime appointment. 

That was before Democrats like Obama and Biden started putting unqualified people on the highest court in the land simply because they checked boxes. 

No. No, she is not. Her recent dissent in SCOTUS's ruling that ICE is allowed to do its job proves that. 

She and Ketanji Brown Jackson also believe that bumpstocks enable rifles to fire 800 rounds per second and that 100,000 children were hospitalized with COVID. 

OOF. 

When you're a Democrat and you can't even get Laurence Tribe on your side ... that's pretty bad. 

HA. 

There's always The View. At least until that show gets cancelled as well. 

Are there any leftists who understand what humor is? 

We're going to need to see some evidence of that. 

She surely would if she didn't already know that the six conservatives (and probably even Elena Kagan) would laugh at her more than they already do. 

Much like the rest of America. 

LOL. 

We cannot confirm whether she finds The Count too complicated to follow.  

Thanks for putting that word in quotation marks, as it should be whenever used in the same context as Sotomayor. 

Of course, he didn't. 

We're just thankful that Colbert didn't break out his 'Vax Scene' dance in honor of her embarrassing appearance on his show. 

via Imgflip

If we had been forced to witness her dancing along, our retinas would have been forever seared like tuna steaks. 

Sigh. 

Yeah. We do, too. 

No one can ever take that title away from Jackson. At least not as long as AOC never gets to appoint a SCOTUS justice (or be named one). 

But Sotomayor must get down on her knees every night and thank whatever god she prays to that Jackson is also on the bench. 

At least there's one other person on the court to whom she can feel superior.

============================================

Tags:

CBS NEWS LIBERAL MEDIA STEPHEN COLBERT SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SONIA SOTOMAYOR

