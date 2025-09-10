Justice Denied: GOP Lawmakers Demand Judge's Removal After Cashless Bail Leads to Woman's...
Excerpts From Kamala Harris' Book Make It Clear She Lied About (AND Despised)...
What Happened to Our Humanity? NC Train Passenger Uses His Phone to Film...
Van Jones Weeps for a Violent Killer: Excusing Evil as a Woman Bleeds...
Jon Favreau Admits Democrats Need Change on Crime Policy, But Cuckoo Party's Too...
Trump Masterfully Trolls Protesters at Tuesday Dinner Outing, Turning Their Chants into a...
WATCH: CNN Panel is Appalled by the Suggestion the Subway Murderer Should Have...
Déjà Ewww: Dem Eric Swalwell Has Prescripted Lines to Go Along with His...
Businessman Offering Fifty $10,000 Grants for Artists to Paint Iryna Zarutska Murals in...
SICK: Tariq Nasheed Weighs In on the NC Subway Murder With Conspiratorial Nonsense
A Video Meme-Maker Has Declared the Phillies Ball-Snatcher ‘The Most Karen Woman in...
VIP
White People Value Pets Over Black People Because of 'Colonial Memory'
Canadian City Bans Security Cams That Can See Past Your Property
UK Home Secretary Says White Males Holding English Flag Are ‘Bad People’

That's How It's Done! James Woods Shares Baseball Video Showing How Easy It Is to Be a Good Person

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:20 AM on September 10, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

It looks like 'Phillies Karen's' 15 minutes of infamy are almost up, though she will have to endure the punishment of living with herself for the rest of her life. 

Advertisement

On her way into the dustbin of history, where all AWFLs belong, the woman who berated a father and made him give her the baseball he had retrieved for his son got a hilarious roasting from the Savannah Bananas (sort of baseball's equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters). 

HA. No one wants to be the Grinch who stole a baseball, and no one wants to be Phillies Karen. 

Fortunately, for all the horrible behavior we see on X from people who should know better, we also sometimes get some outstanding behavior from people who were raised right. 

Last night, Twitchy favorite James Woods shared a wonderful two-minute video of baseball fans in stadiums across the country doing it the right way. 

It's not complicated: You give the ball to the kid. Always. 

So, just to remind everyone that there are still a tremendous number of good people in America, enjoy: 

How awesome is that? Even many of the young boys in this video showed more grace and generosity in those two minutes than Phillies Karen has probably exhibited in her whole life. 

The original video was shared from the X account of SonnyBoy, who commented, 'Humanity restored.'

And with some of the truly terrible scenes, particularly out of North Carolina, that we have covered over the past few days, we could not agree more. 

Recommended

Trump Masterfully Trolls Protesters at Tuesday Dinner Outing, Turning Their Chants into a Laughing Matter
justmindy
Advertisement

We needed this. Badly. 

We could start EVERY day with this. 

And so are MOST baseball fans. 

It is incredibly easy to be like these people. 

It's being a nasty scold, who will take a ball away from a child, that is difficult. 

Every time. 

It's STILL America. And we're not going to let people like Phillies Karen take it away from us. 

What's not to love? 

Advertisement

It can be difficult at times, especially in this job, but the video is also a great reminder that there are a lot more of us than there are of them.

Everyone in the video deserves a standing ovation. 

And maybe one other young boy does as well.

LOL. 

OK, maybe that one isn't quite as innocent as all the others, but it's still a kind gesture. 

And we all know that boys will be boys, after all. 

============================================

Related:

Rotten Potato: Guess What Brian Stelter Is Blaming For the Attention to Iryna Zarutska's Murder

Muppet Madness! Check Out What Will -- and Will NOT -- Get You Arrested In the UK

World War Z: Young Men's Vs. Young Women's Priorities Aren't Surprising, But They Are SCARY

This Ain't It, Gov: Josh Stein Gets PUMMELED on X For His Awful (and Very Late) Iryna Zarutska Post

SMOKED! Pete Hegseth Drops Some Truth About Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists and The Daily Beast Can't Deal

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT JAMES WOODS SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Masterfully Trolls Protesters at Tuesday Dinner Outing, Turning Their Chants into a Laughing Matter
justmindy
Excerpts From Kamala Harris' Book Make It Clear She Lied About (AND Despised) Biden
Doug P.
What Happened to Our Humanity? NC Train Passenger Uses His Phone to Film Victim Dying Doesn't Call 911
Eric V.
Van Jones Weeps for a Violent Killer: Excusing Evil as a Woman Bleeds Out
justmindy
WATCH: CNN Panel is Appalled by the Suggestion the Subway Murderer Should Have Been Locked Up
FuzzyChimp
Jon Favreau Admits Democrats Need Change on Crime Policy, But Cuckoo Party's Too Far Gone to Listen
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Masterfully Trolls Protesters at Tuesday Dinner Outing, Turning Their Chants into a Laughing Matter justmindy
Advertisement