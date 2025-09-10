That's How It's Done! James Woods Shares Baseball Video Showing How Easy It Is to Be a Good Person

It looks like 'Phillies Karen's' 15 minutes of infamy are almost up, though she will have to endure the punishment of living with herself for the rest of her life.

On her way into the dustbin of history, where all AWFLs belong, the woman who berated a father and made him give her the baseball he had retrieved for his son got a hilarious roasting from the Savannah Bananas (sort of baseball's equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters).

🤷🏻‍♀️😂The Savannah Bananas🍌 troll Philly Karen starring as The Grinch that stole a baseball from a boy.😂🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KpPXkvkFVV — 🇺🇸 𝓐𝓟𝓡𝓘𝓛 𝓢𝓟𝓐𝓡𝓚𝓢 🇺🇸 (@AprilSpark1890) September 8, 2025

HA. No one wants to be the Grinch who stole a baseball, and no one wants to be Phillies Karen.

Fortunately, for all the horrible behavior we see on X from people who should know better, we also sometimes get some outstanding behavior from people who were raised right.

Last night, Twitchy favorite James Woods shared a wonderful two-minute video of baseball fans in stadiums across the country doing it the right way.

It's not complicated: You give the ball to the kid. Always.

So, just to remind everyone that there are still a tremendous number of good people in America, enjoy:

Best two minutes you’ll watch today. pic.twitter.com/5w89E0f4BZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 10, 2025

How awesome is that? Even many of the young boys in this video showed more grace and generosity in those two minutes than Phillies Karen has probably exhibited in her whole life.

The original video was shared from the X account of SonnyBoy, who commented, 'Humanity restored.'

And with some of the truly terrible scenes, particularly out of North Carolina, that we have covered over the past few days, we could not agree more.

We needed this. Badly.

I need to start my day with this! https://t.co/7fmAmxkzg1 — Sketts (@Cheryl542313188) September 10, 2025

We could start EVERY day with this.

Part of why baseball is still great! 😍 https://t.co/qFQJxEuHeb — Mondaymonday2 (@Mondaymondtwo) September 10, 2025

And so are MOST baseball fans.

Makes you heart happy. And after these last two weeks of so much sadness, this is inspiring. https://t.co/yfBRSOWNUX — K B Martin (@karbarmar) September 10, 2025

Be like these people…. https://t.co/XKhGzMbtun — David Stabenaw (@stabmarine) September 10, 2025

It is incredibly easy to be like these people.

It's being a nasty scold, who will take a ball away from a child, that is difficult.

Amazing showing how you are supposed to be, kind and respectful , the ball may go but the memory will last forever. — SonnyBoy🇺🇸 (@gotrice2024) September 10, 2025

Making children smile is the best thing in life!! ☺️☺️☺️ — Patriot Erin (@PatriotErin) September 10, 2025

Every time.

That’s the AMERICA I remember 😊👍🏼 https://t.co/S7cm7SuOzf — Steve5141 (@Pickles5141) September 10, 2025

It's STILL America. And we're not going to let people like Phillies Karen take it away from us.

What's not to love?

Proof there still are good people in the world. https://t.co/Knj3Kb4XCa — Joe Crescenzi - AskJoe.TV (@AskJoeTV) September 10, 2025

It can be difficult at times, especially in this job, but the video is also a great reminder that there are a lot more of us than there are of them.

Everyone in the video deserves a standing ovation.

And maybe one other young boy does as well.

Simply couldn't resist 😂😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/jTepF8DO3a — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) September 10, 2025

LOL.

OK, maybe that one isn't quite as innocent as all the others, but it's still a kind gesture.

And we all know that boys will be boys, after all.





============================================

