This Ain't It, Gov: Josh Stein Gets PUMMELED on X For His Awful (and Very Late) Iryna Zarutska Post



Despite the dead legacy media's best attempts to completely ignore the story, the murder in late August of Iryna Zarutska is getting the attention they all desperately hoped that it wouldn't. People were outraged on X throughout the weekend, and when President Trump announced yesterday that he would be looking into it, the left's plan to memory hole the horror of a Ukrainian refugee woman getting stabbed on a subway by a 14-time criminal was dashed to pieces for good.

Of course, their solution was to run with 'Republicans pounce.' Because we don't hate the media enough and never could.

Democrat politicians were also hoping not to have to address this all-too-common occurrence in leftist cities. Yesterday, the mayor of Charlotte got lambasted on X for her half-hearted response to Zarutska's murder.

This morning, it was North Carolina Governor Josh Stein's turn to get ratioed into oblivion. Stein had said nothing about the video all weekend and then tried to pretend that he was tough on crime this morning.

Wow. Big mistake.

I am heartbroken for the family of Iryna Zarutska, who lost their loved one to this senseless act of violence, and I am appalled by the footage of her murder. We need more cops on the beat to keep people safe. That’s why my budget calls for more funding to hire more well-trained… — Governor Josh Stein (@NC_Governor) September 8, 2025

... police officers. I call upon the legislature to pass my law enforcement recruitment and retention package to address vacancies in our state and local agencies so they can stop these horrific crimes and hold violent criminals accountable.

Why was Stein heartbroken and appalled only this morning? Why was he not heartbroken and appalled yesterday? Or Saturday night? Or at any point over the past two weeks since Zarutska was butchered?

Yeah. We all know why.

It's been over 2 weeks and this POS finally comments, but tries to shift blame to the police. The police arrested him FOURTEEN TIMES but the courts turned him loose, when Josh Stein was ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR NC.

The blame is on YOU, and Charlotte's DEI DEMOCRAT local government. https://t.co/a4nr0eFBvx — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) September 8, 2025

The gall to try to blame the police for this murderer walking the streets when it is obvious to everyone that it is Democrat policies that allow criminals to run free constantly.

It got MUCH worse for Stein.

Or, and hear me out, you also take a serious look at the judges in your state who play politics with criminals ... and your constituents' lives. That monster should have NEVER been on the street, free. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 8, 2025

...or



You could just NOT let a repeat, 14x violent offender, with a schizophrenia diagnosis out on CASHLESS BAIL to murder people.



How about that? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 8, 2025

When criminals are locked up, crime goes down. When they are not, crime goes up.

It's not exactly rocket surgery.

Are you KIDDING ME? How about keeping s***bags with 14 prior arrests in jail? How about getting rid of radical judges that let these s*** bags out on the street? https://t.co/QoNPciswKi — ❤️ 🇺🇸 Michele Leigh ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@MicheleCapozzi4) September 8, 2025

Two outstanding ideas that Stein will never even entertain, let alone embrace.

“appalled by the footage of the murder”



Are you appalled by the murderer as well? Because you don’t mention him. According to you she was killed by some nebulous “senseless act of violence” and not a person. A person who you let roam the streets. — Magills (@magills_) September 8, 2025

Make no mistake. Stein is not 'appalled' at all.

He just has to say that he is now that the story has gone viral.

This is a reflection of your soft-on-crime policies.



Resign. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 8, 2025

This thug was arrested 14 times before this murder.



You should be in prison for this. — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) September 8, 2025

Stein was only elected governor in 2024. Before that, however, he was North Carolina's Attorney General for eight years.

His policies are DIRECTLY responsible. He'll even tell you himself:

Governor, your task force for racial equity in criminal justice specifically called for increasing pre-trial release. And decriminalizing “public behavior,” meaning homelessness and being a public nuisance.



Both of these policies contributed to Decarlo Brown being on the streets… pic.twitter.com/N0YFWpuQBD — Megan Basham (@megbasham) September 8, 2025

Oops.

He was arrested 14 times. The police did their jobs. You did not. And shame on your for trying to shift the blame. https://t.co/Yywu8fKosQ — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) September 8, 2025

And shame on him for waiting until he was forced to comment.

Instead of this crime, what did Stein tweet about over the weekend? Fixing the DMV in North Carolina.

Unbelievable. Or, we should probably say, 'all too believable.'

Iryna Zarutska was murdered on August 22, 2025. The governor suddenly chimes in 16 days later. The delay tells more than his words ever could. This psycho should have not been released by radical judges. @CLTMayor should be removed from office immediately and not allowed to run… pic.twitter.com/Wjzplhvmj3 — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) September 8, 2025

This moron is rightfully getting crushed in the comments. He couldn’t be more out of touch. https://t.co/jDiahzpagq — scott segrist (@ssegrist) September 8, 2025

Sadly, the next gubernatorial election is not until 2028, and there is no process to recall the governor in North Carolina.

But judging by the reaction to Stein's too-little-too-late, blame-shifting post on X today, it's going to be a long few years for him.

And he deserves every bit of the dragging he took.





