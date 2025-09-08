World War Z: Young Men's Vs. Young Women's Priorities Aren't Surprising, But They...
Understanding Why the Media Ignored the Brutal Murder of Iryna Zarutska.
DataRepublican Shines Her Light on LITERAL COMMIES Funding Anti-Trump Protests in Receipt-...
Pritzker Pouts as Trump’s ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ Targets Illinois Crime—Sorry, Gov, Sanc...
Dan Bongino Catches Lefty Comic Dork Bragging About How BRAVE He Was to...
Brace Yourselves Because Sonia Sotomayor's Dissent Opinion on SCOTUS ICE Raids Decision Is...
Charlotte Mayor's Despicable Response to Monster Who Murdered Innocent Young Woman Is WHO...
Can Tim Walz Win Again?
Clown Crown: Variety Decrees Late-Night Talker Jimmy Kimmel Is at the Forefront of...
It's As If 1000s of Leftist, Woke Voices Cried Out All at Once:...
VIP
Every Time John Brennan Cries An Angel Gets His Wings (and We Know...
Nutjob Pro-Trans UK Doc Openly Threatens Anyone Who Misgenders or Deadnames Trans and...
OOF! Don Lemon Did NOT Expect to Hear What this New Yorker Had...
Friend Who Sparked ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ Lie in Michael Brown Police Shooting,...

This Ain't It, Gov: Josh Stein Gets PUMMELED on X For His Awful (and Very Late) Iryna Zarutska Post

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on September 08, 2025
Twitchy


Despite the dead legacy media's best attempts to completely ignore the story, the murder in late August of Iryna Zarutska is getting the attention they all desperately hoped that it wouldn't. People were outraged on X throughout the weekend, and when President Trump announced yesterday that he would be looking into it, the left's plan to memory hole the horror of a Ukrainian refugee woman getting stabbed on a subway by a 14-time criminal was dashed to pieces for good. 

Advertisement

Of course, their solution was to run with 'Republicans pounce.' Because we don't hate the media enough and never could. 

Democrat politicians were also hoping not to have to address this all-too-common occurrence in leftist cities. Yesterday, the mayor of Charlotte got lambasted on X for her half-hearted response to Zarutska's murder

This morning, it was North Carolina Governor Josh Stein's turn to get ratioed into oblivion. Stein had said nothing about the video all weekend and then tried to pretend that he was tough on crime this morning. 

Wow. Big mistake. 

... police officers. I call upon the legislature to pass my law enforcement recruitment and retention package to address vacancies in our state and local agencies so they can stop these horrific crimes and hold violent criminals accountable.

Why was Stein heartbroken and appalled only this morning? Why was he not heartbroken and appalled yesterday? Or Saturday night? Or at any point over the past two weeks since Zarutska was butchered? 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yeah. We all know why. 

The gall to try to blame the police for this murderer walking the streets when it is obvious to everyone that it is Democrat policies that allow criminals to run free constantly. 

It got MUCH worse for Stein. 

When criminals are locked up, crime goes down. When they are not, crime goes up. 

It's not exactly rocket surgery. 

Advertisement

Two outstanding ideas that Stein will never even entertain, let alone embrace. 

Make no mistake. Stein is not 'appalled' at all. 

He just has to say that he is now that the story has gone viral. 

Stein was only elected governor in 2024. Before that, however, he was North Carolina's Attorney General for eight years. 

His policies are DIRECTLY responsible. He'll even tell you himself: 

Advertisement

Oops. 

And shame on him for waiting until he was forced to comment. 

Instead of this crime, what did Stein tweet about over the weekend? Fixing the DMV in North Carolina. 

Unbelievable. Or, we should probably say, 'all too believable.' 

Sadly, the next gubernatorial election is not until 2028, and there is no process to recall the governor in North Carolina.

But judging by the reaction to Stein's too-little-too-late, blame-shifting post on X today, it's going to be a long few years for him.

And he deserves every bit of the dragging he took.

Advertisement

============================================

Related:

SMOKED! Pete Hegseth Drops Some Truth About Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists and The Daily Beast Can't Deal

Watch: Norah O'Donnell Conducts Strikingly Different Interviews of Two Supreme Court Justices

Bill Kristol's Delusions of Relevance Continue As He Declares That RFK Jr. Must Be Impeached

Trans Activists Are Violent Jihadists and I'm Done With People Pretending They're Not

No Spanking In the Courtroom! Judge Cannon Denies Ryan Routh's Proposed Character Witness 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY JUDGES NORTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
DataRepublican Shines Her Light on LITERAL COMMIES Funding Anti-Trump Protests in Receipt-Filled Thread
Sam J.
Dan Bongino Catches Lefty Comic Dork Bragging About How BRAVE He Was to Sit Next to Him on a Plane & LOL
Sam J.
Brace Yourselves Because Sonia Sotomayor's Dissent Opinion on SCOTUS ICE Raids Decision Is a DOOOOZY
Sam J.
Pritzker Pouts as Trump’s ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ Targets Illinois Crime—Sorry, Gov, Sanctuary’s Closed
justmindy
Charlotte Mayor's Despicable Response to Monster Who Murdered Innocent Young Woman Is WHO the Dems Are
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement