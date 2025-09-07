Too Little Too Late: X Crushes Leftist Charlotte Mayor For Half-Hearted Response to Brutal Murder

We Like Her! We REALLY Like Her! Twitchy’s Own ‘Grim Reaper’ Amy Curtis...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 12:30 PM on September 07, 2025
Twitter

The statist mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina, is heartbroken over what she describes as a 'Tragedy' that occurred on her city's light rail system, known as 'CATS Rail.' 

The 'Tragedy,' as the mayor says, occurred over two weeks ago when a man by the name of Decarlos Brown brutally murdered Iryna Zarutska, attacking her from behind and stabbing her multiple times.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian immigrant was heading home from work and sat in front of Brown on the CAT train. The now viral video shows Brown pull a knife from his pocket and callously take the young woman's life, then calmly walk away, a trail of blood dripping from his hand.

Brown, who has a rap sheet of violent crime as long as his arm, was later taken into custody. He had been arrested fourteen times before taking Iryna's life, re-offending each time he was released and being released each time he offended.

There has been no national media coverage of the story. A violent black offender killing an innocent immigrant woman who came to America seeking safety doesn't fit the left-wing media narrative. Especially in a city run by Democrats.

Unsurprisingly, Mayor Vi Lyles seemed more than content to let the senseless act of deadly violence go unnoticed. She didn't even acknowledge the murder until after the video went viral.

Her initial statement doesn't name the victim nor condemn her killer. Instead, she defends her soft-on-crime stance, saying 'We can not arrest our way out of issues such as homelessness and mental health,' completely ignoring the fact that if Brown had remained in custody, Iryna Zarutska would still be alive.

Like most progressives (read ultra-left-wing statists), she has plenty of empathy for the killer. As for the victim, she is just a statistic, a line item on a spreadsheet in another crime report to be filed and forgotten.

Lyles would have preferred not to have ever said her name. We'd be willing to bet a staffer had to tell her what Iryna's name was when public outrage compelled her to publicly express her faux heartbreak.

The rest of the Mayor's feeble attempt at damage control:

This was a senseless and tragic loss. My prayers remain with her loved ones as they continue to grieve through an unimaginable time.

Like so many of you, I’m heartbroken — and I’ve been thinking hard about what safety really looks like in our city. I remain committed to doing all we can to protect our residents and ensure Charlotte is a place where everyone feels safe.

So heartbroken that for two weeks after the vicious killing, she didn't utter Iryna's name once. So heartbroken that she thanks the media for their attempt to bury the story for her before she expresses sympathy for the victim.

There is little doubt that she is far angrier that the video has gone viral. It's exposed she really is, a soft-on-crime leftist. It's forced her to defend her indefensible policies. It's not bizarre, it's Democrat.

There's zero chance of anyone from the city being held accountable for their complicity in Iryna's death. Brown is far more important to the left than his victim will ever be. The only possible way that anyone in government could be held accountable would be at the ballot box. That's not likely in deep blue Charlotte.

Make no mistake, repeatedly releasing the likes of Brown to prey on the innocent is a policy that the statist mayor believes in. She's not pondering ways to make the city safer. She's pandering in the hope that this story fades. There is no interest beyond sweeping this story under the rug.

Therein lies the problem. Lyles, like the rest of the lunatic fringe of the left, believes they are virtuous. They will support dangerous policies like 'Restorative Justice' until the bitter end, no matter how many innocent lives are lost.

She feels no sympathy toward Iryna, or any victim of violent crime, for that matter. She's only upset that, because of social media, the story became viral, despite the best efforts of the lapdog media.

She knows she's complicit, she just doesn't care.

That's Vi Lyles in a nutshell. Another leftist mayor who puts criminals first. Another left-wing mayor, hoping that another violent crime in another left-wing city would go unnoticed. Only feigning sympathy when public pressure was applied by social media.

We are the media now, and we must continue to expose the likes of Mayor Lyles. The leftist lapdogs in the Mainstream Media will always provide cover for the left, regardless of the consequences. As it stands, Iryna Zarutska is the latest victim to lose her life to progressive policy. Until they are all voted out of office, she will not be the last.

