Man Who Stabbed Young Ukrainian Refugee to Death Had Been Arrested 14 Times

We missed this story of a murder back in August, but newly released security video has revived the case and sparked outrage online.

SAY HER NAME: Iryna Zarutska (23)



She was kiIIed on the train last week by a thug with several prior arrests for violent crimes in Charlotte.



ZERO NATIONAL OUTRAGE. pic.twitter.com/P42SHjchIc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 25, 2025

Advertisement

There was zero national outrage … as we said, we're just hearing about it now.

KUTV reports:

A 23-year-old woman who escaped a war-torn Ukraine and relocated to the U.S. was killed during a vicious attack while she sat on a train in North Carolina. Video circling online appears to show the moments Iryna Zarutska boarded the train before she was murdered on August 22. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the suspect as 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, a repeat offender. Police said Brown was charged with first-degree murder in connection to Zarutska's death. … Records from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office show Brown has been arrested multiple times on a variety of offenses, including assault. He is reportedly homeless.

We don't seem to be allowed to embed the footage of Iryna Zarutska boarding the train, but here's a still image of her being attacked by Decarlos Brown, who stabbed her multiple times and left her to die.

This thug should have never been on the streets.



KEEP THESE CAREER CRIMINALS IN PRISON.



She didn’t have to die. pic.twitter.com/ZwKHrltnlt — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 6, 2025

The murderer of Iryna Zarutska had been arrested FOURTEEN TIMES before.



It’s beyond ridiculous that this monster had not yet been permanently locked up.



The state is partly responsible for her death. pic.twitter.com/R76y2yYFKU — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) September 6, 2025

That's quite a collection of mugshots. Brown had reportedly been diagnosed with schizophrenia, but that didn't stop him from being arrested and released back onto the streets over and over.

The tragedy of Iryna Zarutska’s death in Charlotte is the result of decades of Democrat DAs and Sheriffs putting their woke agendas above public safety.



Violent criminals commit crimes with impunity, while families live in fear. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/QNIGSVP0HZ — Rep. Brenden Jones (@BrendenJonesNC) September 6, 2025

A small but noteworthy point:

The violent animal who killed a defenseless woman on the Charlotte light rail was a fare-skipper. He didn’t pay for that ride. In this case, it shows how cracking down on ‘small’ crimes also prevents ‘big’ crimes as criminality escalates — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 6, 2025

I live in NC and hadn't even heard of the story. Absolutely sickening. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 25, 2025

Apparently, no one had until today.

Multiple arrests and releases should not be tolerated — Gracie (@Gracie77777) September 6, 2025

What were those previous arrests for? Let's see:

How many more need to die before we recalibrate our criminal justice system so that it no longer prioritizes the freedom of repeat criminal offenders?



“Brown has 14 previous court cases in Mecklenburg County. He was sentenced to six years in North Carolina prison after… https://t.co/W7yLEOiFGg — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) September 6, 2025

Advertisement

The post continues:

…convictions for robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and larceny in Mecklenburg County in 2015. The convictions were for two separate incidents in 2013 and 2014, according to jail records.”

“Brown was also arrested back in January and was charged with misusing 911.”

That may be the worst thing I have ever seen. Not even human. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 6, 2025

This is so tragic.



Worse than I imagined. Completely unprovoked.



So horrible. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 6, 2025

That he is not dead already is a gross injustice. — ErikDPrince (@realErikDPrince) September 6, 2025

Prison is too kind for this one — Nathan Frisby (@NathanFrisby369) September 6, 2025

The inevitable effect of restorative justice initiatives. — La via guerre (@JB0ne1) September 6, 2025

Democrat judges who repeatedly release these monsters are accessories to murder. — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart16) September 6, 2025

Why wasn’t he in jail? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2025

Maybe you could use your incredible industrial ability to figure out how to cheaply build forensic mental health facilities, which is *exactly* why this guy and millions like him are not off the streets.



We just don't know how to build them cheaply enough anymore. — Nova Empirica (@TabulaStellar) August 25, 2025

It sounds like a violent schizophrenic would be better off locked up in a mental health facility than "homeless."

Advertisement

An animal stole her life. pic.twitter.com/NSvimZsWar — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 6, 2025

Careful, now. Remember when it became a week-long news story after President Donald Trump called MS-13 gang members "animals." Nancy Pelosi criticized him for not recognizing their "spark of divinity."

Pure evil. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) September 6, 2025

***

Update:

BREAKING - In a statement on the Charlotte light rail incident, Democrat Mayor Vi Lyles insists the city cannot “arrest our way out of issues” like this, failing to mention the victim, Iryna Zarutska, even once and showing more concern for the perpetrator’s homeless status. pic.twitter.com/rChTP07hQL — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 6, 2025

***

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges and district attorneys are releasing dangerous criminals over and over.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their decisions. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.