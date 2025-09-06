Man Who Stabbed Young Ukrainian Refugee to Death Had Been Arrested 14 Times

Gavin Newsom Press Office Looking Forward to Demolishing Trump’s Rose Garden Patio
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on September 06, 2025
We missed this story of a murder back in August, but newly released security video has revived the case and sparked outrage online.

There was zero national outrage … as we said, we're just hearing about it now.

KUTV reports:

A 23-year-old woman who escaped a war-torn Ukraine and relocated to the U.S. was killed during a vicious attack while she sat on a train in North Carolina.

Video circling online appears to show the moments Iryna Zarutska boarded the train before she was murdered on August 22.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the suspect as 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, a repeat offender. Police said Brown was charged with first-degree murder in connection to Zarutska's death.

Records from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office show Brown has been arrested multiple times on a variety of offenses, including assault. He is reportedly homeless.

We don't seem to be allowed to embed the footage of Iryna Zarutska boarding the train, but here's a still image of her being attacked by Decarlos Brown, who stabbed her multiple times and left her to die.

Gavin Newsom Press Office Looking Forward to Demolishing Trump's Rose Garden Patio
Brett T.
Brett T.
That's quite a collection of mugshots. Brown had reportedly been diagnosed with schizophrenia, but that didn't stop him from being arrested and released back onto the streets over and over.

A small but noteworthy point:

Apparently, no one had until today.

What were those previous arrests for? Let's see:

The post continues:

…convictions for robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and larceny in Mecklenburg County in 2015. The convictions were for two separate incidents in 2013 and 2014, according to jail records.”

“Brown was also arrested back in January and was charged with misusing 911.”

It sounds like a violent schizophrenic would be better off locked up in a mental health facility than "homeless."

Careful, now. Remember when it became a week-long news story after President Donald Trump called MS-13 gang members "animals." Nancy Pelosi criticized him for not recognizing their "spark of divinity."

***

Update:

***

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges and district attorneys are releasing dangerous criminals over and over.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their decisions. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

