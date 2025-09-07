VIP

Trump Vows to Look Into the Charlotte Subway Murder of Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 10:30 PM on September 07, 2025
Twitter

Right-leaning social media has been, rightfully, outraged this week at the complete unwillingness of mainstream media outlets to cover the brutal subway slaying that occurred in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 22.

Ironically, people who have proudly displayed the flag of Ukraine on their social media profiles for over three years have been noticeably silent about the murder of Ukrainian refugee, Iryna Zarutska.

For Trump, famously addicted to a constant stream of media coverage, to be largely unaware of the case speaks volumes to just how actively left-wing media is trying to ignore the story.

It seems rather clear they're dodging the story because they refuse to report any real news that might boost President Trump's recent push against crime in big cities.

If Trump does pick up the story, the mainstream media will have a difficult time ignoring it entirely.

Exactly.

Maybe Democrats would have considered Iryna's murderer a threat if only he'd been arrested for a 15th time?

Just think about the news that was deep-sixed by the media for most of our lives.

All the Democrats blathering about Trump declaring war on American cities could better spend their time making their cities safer than a country that is literally at war.

The carnage from repeat offenders in Democrat-run cities needs to stop.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

