Trump Vows to Look Into the Charlotte Subway Murder of Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska

Right-leaning social media has been, rightfully, outraged this week at the complete unwillingness of mainstream media outlets to cover the brutal subway slaying that occurred in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 22.

Ironically, people who have proudly displayed the flag of Ukraine on their social media profiles for over three years have been noticeably silent about the murder of Ukrainian refugee, Iryna Zarutska.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump is planning to look into the kiIIing of Iryna Zarutska on a train in Charlotte



"Horrible... I'll know all about it by tomorrow morning."



After the Charlotte Mayor refused to condemn the attacker, the city may need federal intervention. pic.twitter.com/3vefQcnpXK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 7, 2025

For Trump, famously addicted to a constant stream of media coverage, to be largely unaware of the case speaks volumes to just how actively left-wing media is trying to ignore the story.

It seems rather clear they're dodging the story because they refuse to report any real news that might boost President Trump's recent push against crime in big cities.

GOOD!



Thank God, someone needs to bring this insanity into the light — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) September 7, 2025

Legacy media won’t tell the truth about anything that makes Democrats look bad, but citizen journalists got the word out and now President Trump will look into it. We are the news now. pic.twitter.com/6eIbTXztrd — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 7, 2025

If Trump does pick up the story, the mainstream media will have a difficult time ignoring it entirely.

The media might stay silent on this…

But you can bet Trump won’t. — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) September 8, 2025

Exactly.

It's time to hold local leaders and judges accountable for situations like this. It was entirely preventable. — Miss Anne Thrope (@HefSteph) September 8, 2025

Maybe Democrats would have considered Iryna's murderer a threat if only he'd been arrested for a 15th time?

Without X, and the power of the people, this injustice would've gone completely unanswered — Bradlee (@Surfer_bradlee) September 7, 2025

Just think about the news that was deep-sixed by the media for most of our lives.

"Thank you for your attention in this matter!" https://t.co/3DLdhS3k7u — My Trump Years Memoirs (@southernbapist1) September 8, 2025

All the Democrats blathering about Trump declaring war on American cities could better spend their time making their cities safer than a country that is literally at war.

The carnage from repeat offenders in Democrat-run cities needs to stop.

