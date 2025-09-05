Watch: Norah O'Donnell Conducts Strikingly Different Interviews of Two Supreme Court Justices

Mehdi Hasan’s Progressive Charade: Hiding a Heart of Hate Behind a Woke Halo
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on September 05, 2025
Twitchy


Scoring an interview with a Supreme Court justice is a pretty big get for a journalist. Even in today's media environment, where justices are a little more engaged in media than they traditionally have been, there are still only nine of them, and none of them need the media, since they don't have to campaign for office. 

So, getting the chance to interview TWO justices would be doubly prestigious. You would think that any reporter would be humbled and honored by the opportunity and do their best to put their best foot forward to reflect only the highest level of professionalism for themselves and their network. 

But you would be wrong. Norah O'Donnell of CBS News has had that very opportunity. And instead of being professional, she decided to humiliate herself. 

See if you can notice the differences in how O'Donnell approached interviewing Justice Amy Coney Barrett versus how she treated Ketanji Brown Jackson. 

They're ever-so subtle, but they're there. Watch: 

Good Lord. WE know O'Donnell is not capable of embarrassment, but we are embarrassed for her. 

We're not sure which of those two clips O'Donnell should be more ashamed of. Treating Barrett like she was interrogating a prisoner at Gitmo, or the syrupy fan-girling over Jackson. 

We'll just embrace the power of 'AND.'

Ya think? How demeaning for CBS News, which is in the business of demeaning itself. 

It also underscores what O'Donnell thinks her job is. And that job has nothing to do with journalism. 

Weiss should give O'Donnell a job in the CBS commissary serving coffee and muffins in the morning. She's not qualified for anything else (and maybe not even that). 

Yeah. Ahem ... 'like' a 4-year-old special needs child. 

When even Sonia Sotomayor thinks you're dumb, whoo boy, you are really dumb. 

Frankly, the woman interviewing her isn't much smarter. 

Oh, it's nothing new. We know that. 

But what's amazing is how O'Donnell thinks her infantilizing interview with Jackson does anything to 'empower women,' let alone black women.

If O'Donnell had actually tried to conduct a real interview with Jackson, it likely would have required more extensive editing than even the infamous (and costly) 60 Minutes interview of Kamala Harris.  

Make no mistake. O'Donnell is just as bad as Brennan and always has been. 

Remember the vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz? 

It's hilarious that O'Donnell thinks she even belongs in the same room as Barrett. 

In terms of intellectual strength, Barrett is Arnold Schwarzenneger to O'Donnell's Zohran Mamdani. 

We'd ask how O'Donnell can even sleep at night, but we already know the answer. 

On a giant pile of money. 

But if the stories about Weiss's role at the network are true, and with changes hopefully coming to CBS News, that money mattress is going to get a lot lighter than it has been. 

Until that happens, no self-respecting SCOTUS justice should ever agree to an interview with O'Donnell or anyone else at CBS. 

