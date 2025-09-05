Watch: Norah O'Donnell Conducts Strikingly Different Interviews of Two Supreme Court Justices



Scoring an interview with a Supreme Court justice is a pretty big get for a journalist. Even in today's media environment, where justices are a little more engaged in media than they traditionally have been, there are still only nine of them, and none of them need the media, since they don't have to campaign for office.

So, getting the chance to interview TWO justices would be doubly prestigious. You would think that any reporter would be humbled and honored by the opportunity and do their best to put their best foot forward to reflect only the highest level of professionalism for themselves and their network.

But you would be wrong. Norah O'Donnell of CBS News has had that very opportunity. And instead of being professional, she decided to humiliate herself.

See if you can notice the differences in how O'Donnell approached interviewing Justice Amy Coney Barrett versus how she treated Ketanji Brown Jackson.

They're ever-so subtle, but they're there. Watch:

Spot the difference between Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's interview with CBS's Norah O'Donnell and Justice Amy Coney Barrett's interview with Norah O'Donnell.



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/LgNlF9Inmq — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 4, 2025

Good Lord. WE know O'Donnell is not capable of embarrassment, but we are embarrassed for her.

We're not sure which of those two clips O'Donnell should be more ashamed of. Treating Barrett like she was interrogating a prisoner at Gitmo, or the syrupy fan-girling over Jackson.

We'll just embrace the power of 'AND.'

if you really focus and strain, a slight discrepancy may be detected https://t.co/FcP1ZLSbx7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 5, 2025

Ya think? How demeaning for CBS News, which is in the business of demeaning itself.

To be fair, this underscores the intelligence level of both women. One who can handle tough questions and the other who must be handled like a child. — Brandon Hughes (@BrandonHughes74) September 4, 2025

It also underscores what O'Donnell thinks her job is. And that job has nothing to do with journalism.

Interviews like this one are why Bari Weiss should remove Norah O’Donnell if she cares about the integrity of the CBS brand. https://t.co/0bcVUDcPKc — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 4, 2025

Weiss should give O'Donnell a job in the CBS commissary serving coffee and muffins in the morning. She's not qualified for anything else (and maybe not even that).

After watching this a dozen times..



YES it's wild that Norah O'Donnell treats Justice Barrett like a terrorist.



But ... she also talks to Justice Jackson like a 4-year-old special needs child. https://t.co/fGbWxEZNWB — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 4, 2025

Yeah. Ahem ... 'like' a 4-year-old special needs child.

They know Ketanji Jackson can't answer any legal questions. She's the DEI appointee. She's dumber than a bag of rocks. Even her fellow liberal justices are exasperated with her. — Georgios Papadopoulos (@gp_georgios) September 4, 2025

When even Sonia Sotomayor thinks you're dumb, whoo boy, you are really dumb.

What’s amazing, even with these snippets you can tell KJB is an idiot🤷 — Tom P (@PacigaTom) September 5, 2025

Frankly, the woman interviewing her isn't much smarter.

I can still remember Katie Couric interviewing Sarah Palin. Katie was looking at her with darts and was so hateful. Yet her dripping love and sweetness when "interviewing" Kamala was despicable. https://t.co/TyHuvAt8Xg — DorisA (@Doris_A_) September 4, 2025

Oh, it's nothing new. We know that.

But what's amazing is how O'Donnell thinks her infantilizing interview with Jackson does anything to 'empower women,' let alone black women.

Really, this true racism in action from this “journalist”, Norah. — Gail Peterson (@gpgailmp) September 4, 2025

If O'Donnell had actually tried to conduct a real interview with Jackson, it likely would have required more extensive editing than even the infamous (and costly) 60 Minutes interview of Kamala Harris.

‘What flavor ice cream 🍨 do you like? And one or two scoops?’ https://t.co/uSnZQBWFvm — @LouisGaldo1 (@louisgaldo87951) September 5, 2025

If @CBSNews @NorahODonnell don't understand how BAD this is... This is - singularly - enough to prove media bias.

It's so bad. So bad.



I - legit - can't believe this is Norah O'Donnell. I 100% expect it from always acerbic Margaret Brennan and her unwatchable stuff https://t.co/daIawR0pJ4 — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) September 5, 2025

Make no mistake. O'Donnell is just as bad as Brennan and always has been.

Remember the vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz?

Oh my gosh. You can feel the contempt dripping from Norah O'Donnell as she talks to Justice Amy Coney Barrett. https://t.co/6jwCxWVSic — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 4, 2025

It's hilarious that O'Donnell thinks she even belongs in the same room as Barrett.

In terms of intellectual strength, Barrett is Arnold Schwarzenneger to O'Donnell's Zohran Mamdani.

I truly couldn't be more sick of the unequal treatment directed at conservatives (& Catholics) by 'journalists’ on @CBSNews, @CNN, etc.



This is neither fair nor honest journalism, and you know it. Period. https://t.co/aXGJHgK702 — Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (@madisongesiotto) September 5, 2025

We'd ask how O'Donnell can even sleep at night, but we already know the answer.

On a giant pile of money.

But if the stories about Weiss's role at the network are true, and with changes hopefully coming to CBS News, that money mattress is going to get a lot lighter than it has been.

Until that happens, no self-respecting SCOTUS justice should ever agree to an interview with O'Donnell or anyone else at CBS.





