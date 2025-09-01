'A Supremely Dishonest Person': Chris Rufo BURIES David French For Lying About Cracker Barrel



The Battle of the Cracker Barrel Logo, as it will be known by future social media historians, was about as lopsided a defeat for wokism as we have seen in recent memory. The ink had barely dried on the ugly new design before America rose up and denounced how the restaurant was erasing everything that everyone had loved about the place. Within a weekend, the company announced that it was reverting to the old logo featuring beloved Uncle Herschel.

Advertisement

But the battle was never really about a logo. That was just a public-facing symptom of the rot that was taking hold within the company. DEI hiring, support of 'pride events' for children, and sterilizing the restaurant's interior were all woke practices the restaurant had embraced. While the logo fight may have been a skirmish, the war for the soul of Cracker Barrel rages on.

But don't tell that to fake conservative NYT columnist David French. He's convinced that the logo was just an opportunity for MAGA to 'bully' America. Because in French's broken brain, everything is about MAGA.

"Constant outrage is energizing, at least for a while, for partisans and activists. It’s exhausting for everyone else. The more that MAGA tries to bully America, the more resentment it will build. Bullies only win for a while, and when the backlash to the backlash comes, MAGA… — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 31, 2025

... MAGA will have only itself to blame.

The inversion is quite obvious, of course. Wokeness and cultural Marxism ARE the bullies, and America is standing up to them.

But French is nothing if not a victim.

Unfortunately for him, he cited Chris Rufo in his column, and that was a BIG mistake. Rufo saw the article and proceeded to nuke French from orbit for his intentional gaslighting and disingenuousness.

No, David French: As @robbystarbuck and I have pointed out, the fight is not about the logo, but about Cracker Barrel's support for DEI, trans activism, gender pronouns, and Pride shows for kids. French knows this, but pretends that he doesn't. A supremely dishonest person. pic.twitter.com/NgpOsT7Bd2 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 31, 2025

French has been inside his protected leftist bubble for so long, there is a real chance that he doesn't know it, but Rufo is spot on here.

Starbuck also noted this, citing all of the web pages the company also tried to 'rebrand' on its website.

Oh my goodness the people running Cracker Barrel are morons. While this page is now gone, they brought it back under a new webpage.



Old webpage: https://t.co/q8J3LV9K2V



New webpage: https://t.co/VzUgojxaon



They appear to be doubling down on pride! https://t.co/CnQQh3mhgz — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 26, 2025

And he also exposed the company's woke leadership and 'pride' sponsorships.

Meet Gilbert Davila, one of the board members for Cracker Barrel. He’s led a DEI strategy firm since 2010 AND he was a VP working on "Diversity" at Disney. That’s his experience.



He also pushes for DEI in advertisements.



Cracker Barrel is infested with DEI & wokeness. pic.twitter.com/j0ryQskAQk — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 21, 2025

Advertisement

Another little known fact: Cracker Barrel was a Nashville Pride sponsor. Do you want your $ to fund Pride events when you go to @CrackerBarrel? https://t.co/khUiAomQvI pic.twitter.com/KA9kBSzIwt — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 20, 2025

Ironically, French obviously scoured the Twitter accounts of Rufo and Starbuck to write his column, but oddly, he missed all of these references to what the fight was really about.

He KNOWS it's about a lot more than a logo, but he can't say it out loud because the left owns him.

Rufo blasted him a second time for good measure.

David is one of the most dishonest and sanctimonious people in politics. He deliberately falsifies the argument about Cracker Barrel—it's not about the logo, but the company's support for DEI, trans, Pride, etc.—and calls public criticism of a corporation "bullying." Pathetic. https://t.co/xR4lB9xuq1 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 31, 2025

And then the pile-on began.

Dear Ms. French (@DavidAFrench), I have inhabited the world of academia dominated by leftists for more than four decades. There is no one more unhinged and outraged than leftists. Freud had a term for imbeciles such as yourself: projection. https://t.co/f07wYBfz2F — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) August 31, 2025

LOL. 'Ms. French.'

Is it bullying to resist an ideology that reduces us to immutable characteristics and strips our world of complexities? Is it bullying to point out the truth of how American principles are being undermined? Also, reducing this to MAGA creates a false bogeyman. Many Americans see… https://t.co/lydLKtv2z7 — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) August 31, 2025

Advertisement

That post ends with, '... Many Americans see what's going on.'

And Steele is correct. EVERYONE blasted Cracker Barrel when it announced the rebrand. But French sees everything in terms of MAGA.

We talk about French being dishonest and dishonorable, but we're not talking about how LAZY he is as columnist and thinker. I mean, just zero effort being put into NYT talking points slop. @a_chrisbray's recent S*bst*ck on this is just devastating. https://t.co/lzUem8Icw0 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 1, 2025

French also hilariously tried to draw a contrast with Sidney Sweeney in his column, claiming that only a few minor people on the left complained about her American Eagle jeans ad.

Meanwhile, in the real world, NBC News called the ad white supremacy, and ABC News called it 'Nazi-coded.'

There’s a lot of dishonest people in the country. I’m not sure French isn’t at the top. Legitimately someone captured by his love of the elite class and desire to be welcomed by it. https://t.co/yAfV3FgZjj — Deckard Trebuchet (@xianorton) August 31, 2025

He would probably not be so miserable all the time if he would just come out and admit that he's a leftist now, and stop trying to pretend he's something he's not.

He's certainly not the person he was less than a decade ago, when he harangued Target for allowing men into the ladies' room.

Advertisement

My, what a difference a decade makes.



In 2016, @DavidAFrench threatened to boycott Target over its policy of allowing male transgenders in its women’s bathrooms. https://t.co/MYPvtxVbBr pic.twitter.com/bUjaloNTNp — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) September 1, 2025

Today, French would organize a boycott of any place that didn't demand that 'trans women' get to expose themselves to little girls in the bathroom.

While I agree with the fundamental point about the consequences of constant outrage, I’d prefer not to be lectured about it by the New York Times endowed chair for Constant Outrage. https://t.co/Rmlkgdp9T6 — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) September 1, 2025

Constant outrage is French's entire raison d'être.

Well, that and lecturing conservatives about how disappointed he is in them.

As usual, The Babylon Bee summed up French better than anyone.

Op-Ed By David French: ‘Can You Believe People Used To Take Me Seriously?’https://t.co/QN2ibfNR01 — Dave Adams (@DaveAdamsTXCTMO) August 31, 2025

HA.

Perfect. The Bee never misses.

As for David French, sure, no one ever believes anything he says anymore, but at least with his latest column, he knows that he'll still keep getting invitations to those liberal cocktail parties he loves so much.





Advertisement

============================================

Related:

You Left a Few Out, Abi: Spanberger Posts T-Shirt Designs on X and WOW, That Was a Bad Idea

Sit This One Out, Blimpy: X ENDS J.B. Pritzker for Scolding Trump to Be More Like Illinois Students

Light Her Up! Justine Bateman Puts Karen Bass on BLAST for Abandoning Her Job

The AFL-CIO Rally for 'Workers' Rights' Will Make You Wish You Had Neither Eyes Nor Ears

A Movement Built on Anger: XX-XY Shares DEVASTATING Video About Who The Gender Cult Is

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.