NINE Former CDC Directors Issue 'Rare Public Rebuke' of RFK Jr
Cry Us a River to the Sea: Toronto Leftist Gets WRECKED for Call...
Lefty Admits He's Not a Medical Expert, but He Pretends to Be One...
Texas Rep. Greg Casar Cites Lying Outlet ProPublica As 'Proof' State's Anti-Abortion Laws...
Naw Dogg: Rep for Rapper Snoop Says LGBTQ Apology Was Fake News
'Did They or Didn't They?' Media Gets Reality Checked on What Kristi Noem...
'Nothing Upsets a Weak Man More:' J.K. Rowling Responds to Chris Columbus and...
VIP
Losing the Plot: Scott Adams Laughs at Ignorant DNC Land Acknowledgments While James...
You Left a Few Out, Abi: Spanberger Posts T-Shirt Designs on X and...
VIP
Here's What Happened This Weekend In Chicago As Gov. Pritzker Claimed Success In...
Newsom's Gov Press Office Account Tries Picking Fight with Man of Steel Dean...
Palestinian-American Defends West Bank Racism Against Black Americans, Citing Oppression O...
VIP
'Crisis Actor' Michael Fanone Joins Bulwark Toadies to Smear Ashli Babbitt FURTHER In...
Of COURSE: Lisa Cook's Newly Released via FOIA 85-Page Tenure Packet Shows a...

'A Supremely Dishonest Person': Chris Rufo BURIES David French For Lying About Cracker Barrel

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:10 PM on September 01, 2025
Twitter


The Battle of the Cracker Barrel Logo, as it will be known by future social media historians, was about as lopsided a defeat for wokism as we have seen in recent memory. The ink had barely dried on the ugly new design before America rose up and denounced how the restaurant was erasing everything that everyone had loved about the place. Within a weekend, the company announced that it was reverting to the old logo featuring beloved Uncle Herschel. 

Advertisement

But the battle was never really about a logo. That was just a public-facing symptom of the rot that was taking hold within the company. DEI hiring, support of 'pride events' for children, and sterilizing the restaurant's interior were all woke practices the restaurant had embraced. While the logo fight may have been a skirmish, the war for the soul of Cracker Barrel rages on. 

But don't tell that to fake conservative NYT columnist David French. He's convinced that the logo was just an opportunity for MAGA to 'bully' America. Because in French's broken brain, everything is about MAGA. 

... MAGA will have only itself to blame.

The inversion is quite obvious, of course. Wokeness and cultural Marxism ARE the bullies, and America is standing up to them. 

But French is nothing if not a victim. 

Unfortunately for him, he cited Chris Rufo in his column, and that was a BIG mistake. Rufo saw the article and proceeded to nuke French from orbit for his intentional gaslighting and disingenuousness.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

French has been inside his protected leftist bubble for so long, there is a real chance that he doesn't know it, but Rufo is spot on here. 

Starbuck also noted this, citing all of the web pages the company also tried to 'rebrand' on its website. 

And he also exposed the company's woke leadership and 'pride' sponsorships. 

Advertisement

Ironically, French obviously scoured the Twitter accounts of Rufo and Starbuck to write his column, but oddly, he missed all of these references to what the fight was really about. 

He KNOWS it's about a lot more than a logo, but he can't say it out loud because the left owns him. 

Rufo blasted him a second time for good measure. 

And then the pile-on began. 

LOL. 'Ms. French.' 

Advertisement

That post ends with, '... Many Americans see what's going on.' 

And Steele is correct. EVERYONE blasted Cracker Barrel when it announced the rebrand. But French sees everything in terms of MAGA. 

French also hilariously tried to draw a contrast with Sidney Sweeney in his column, claiming that only a few minor people on the left complained about her American Eagle jeans ad. 

Meanwhile, in the real world, NBC News called the ad white supremacy, and ABC News called it 'Nazi-coded.'

He would probably not be so miserable all the time if he would just come out and admit that he's a leftist now, and stop trying to pretend he's something he's not. 

He's certainly not the person he was less than a decade ago, when he harangued Target for allowing men into the ladies' room. 

Advertisement

Today, French would organize a boycott of any place that didn't demand that 'trans women' get to expose themselves to little girls in the bathroom. 

Constant outrage is French's entire raison d'être

Well, that and lecturing conservatives about how disappointed he is in them. 

As usual, The Babylon Bee summed up French better than anyone. 

HA. 

Perfect. The Bee never misses. 

As for David French, sure, no one ever believes anything he says anymore, but at least with his latest column, he knows that he'll still keep getting invitations to those liberal cocktail parties he loves so much. 

Advertisement

============================================

Related:

You Left a Few Out, Abi: Spanberger Posts T-Shirt Designs on X and WOW, That Was a Bad Idea

Sit This One Out, Blimpy: X ENDS J.B. Pritzker for Scolding Trump to Be More Like Illinois Students

Light Her Up! Justine Bateman Puts Karen Bass on BLAST for Abandoning Her Job

The AFL-CIO Rally for 'Workers' Rights' Will Make You Wish You Had Neither Eyes Nor Ears

A Movement Built on Anger: XX-XY Shares DEVASTATING Video About Who The Gender Cult Is

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRISTOPHER RUFO THE NEW YORK TIMES TRANSGENDER WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
NINE Former CDC Directors Issue 'Rare Public Rebuke' of RFK Jr
Brett T.
Cry Us a River to the Sea: Toronto Leftist Gets WRECKED for Call to 'Demilitarize' Air Show Over Gaza
Amy Curtis
You Left a Few Out, Abi: Spanberger Posts T-Shirt Designs on X and WOW, That Was a Bad Idea
Grateful Calvin
'Nothing Upsets a Weak Man More:' J.K. Rowling Responds to Chris Columbus and HOO BOY
Amy Curtis
Lefty Admits He's Not a Medical Expert, but He Pretends to Be One to Attack President Trump's Health
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement