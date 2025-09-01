You Left a Few Out, Abi: Spanberger Posts T-Shirt Designs on X and WOW, That Was a Bad Idea



Abigail Spanberger hoped to coast into the Virginia governor's mansion this fall by framing herself as a 'moderate.' But as the home stretch of the campaign begins this month, Virginia voters are seeing her for the extremist she -- and all Northern Virginia Democrats -- really are. Panic is starting to set in.

We know about the incomprehensibly racist sign that a Virginia Democrat volunteer brought to a Winsome Sears rally in Arlington -- and then Spanperger and her party tried to blame Sears for that. In the aftermath of that election-altering incident, things have gone from bad to worse to outright facepalm for the former CIA operative.

Robert Johnson, the billionaire co-founder of BET, donated half a million dollars to Sears after he saw the sign. Spanberger herself is becoming unhinged and dropping F-bombs in interviews. And her once comfortable 17-point lead had eroded to five points (and falling) by the end of August.

Hey, you know what will fix all of this? A social media t-shirt slogan contest.

Last call! Cast your vote for the shirt you want to see in our official merch store. 👕



Vote here: https://t.co/b6ndWlo5ML pic.twitter.com/eoSJaNCxYQ — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerForVA) August 31, 2025

OOF.

Democrat politicians, especially ones mired in scandal, never learn, do they?

First of all, who designed those t-shirts? A kindergarten class? That's some truly abysmal artwork.

These are the worst tee shirts I have ever seen. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 31, 2025

Just awful.

More importantly, if you don't already know how this was going to work out for Spanberger, then you don't know X.

Don’t forget to put this one up for a vote, Abi. https://t.co/9XhDXzGG7A pic.twitter.com/VMv0gRGoyY — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 31, 2025

Yep. We saw that coming a mile away.

Hmm. We're starting to notice that a theme is developing.

I like this one pic.twitter.com/XAXqVBt3mH — WTF would I use my real name (@Whynotbeme2021) August 31, 2025

OUCH.

That's gonna leave a mark. Hopefully, a mark that not even a flash drive mysteriously 'discovered' at 3 AM will be able to fix.

But there were plenty of other t-shirt ideas as well.

We love the orange color. Especially since Spanberger seems to think that Donald Trump is her opponent in the upcoming election in November.

I want a shirt with this on it pic.twitter.com/9OTgIJ2MId — Cosmichrist (@Cosmichrist1) August 31, 2025

She has also vowed to make Virginia a sanctuary state for even more violent illegal criminals.

Sure, why not show Virginia who your biggest supporters are on a t-shirt?

Spanberger refuses to condemn the criminal actions of Northern Virginia school districts illegally promoting boys in girls' sports and bathrooms. She won't even condemn the school districts that cover up for sexual assaults in those bathrooms, or the school that sent minors for abortions without telling their parents.

Yes. Yes, she did.

What a great t-shirt slogan to remind Virginians what Spanberger voted FOR as a member of Congress.

Another one could tell voters that she voted yes with Biden and his radical policies 100 percent of the time.

The Transberger hoodie pic.twitter.com/HOe5oJdOfb — Paul Moog (@paul_moog) August 31, 2025

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

Such stunning. Much brave.

Here’s a great Spamburger quote for a T-Shirt: pic.twitter.com/FFJOSTWr4A — Five & Dime Virginia (@5AndDimeVA) August 31, 2025

Spanberger must have gotten the David Hogg memo (before he was ousted from the DNC) that told Democrats they would sound hip and cool if they laced their remarks with profanity.

That might be a lot to fit on a t-shirt, but at least it's honest.

LOL.

Electing Spanberger would be a far worse rebrand for Virginia than even Cracker Barrel was able to pull off.

Yep. We'd wear that t-shirt a lot.

Spanberger's cringe designs? Not so much.

Hopefully, Spanberger will lose at the polls in November as badly as she lost in her t-shirt poll on X.





