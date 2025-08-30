Is AI Out to Kill Us: ChatGPT Linked to CT Murder and CA...
John Brennan Says DNI Tulsi Gabbard Exposing What He Did Is Harming His...
Light Her Up! Justine Bateman Puts Karen Bass on BLAST for Abandoning Her...
Don't Look Now, but Sen. Adam Schiff Has Been Caught Lying and Projecting...
Redistricting Battles Brewing Nationwide - This Week on Capitol Hill - 08-30-2025
Crazy Leftist 'He/They' Tries to Mow Down Border Patrol to Save Illegals
Star Tribune Does the Norm Macdonald Meme, Portrays Trans Community as Victims While...
Josh Shapiro’s ‘Moderate’ Mask Slips: Demands Pennsylvania Workers Join Unions or Else
Abby Phillip Tells Scott Jennings Violent Threats to ICE Agents and Their Families...
Gavin Newsom's Bible-Thumping Hypocrisy: Quoting Scripture While Trashing Christians
Rick Wilson's JD Vance Fantasy: The Daily Beast Falls for Gossip No Trump...
VIP
This Is Why the Democrats' Calls for Gun Control Ring Hollow
Andy Ngo Shines Spotlight on Socialist Rifle Association Training Leftist Radicals In Poli...
Thank U, Next: John Fetterman Celebrates Israeli's Elimination of Houthi Leadership

Sit This One Out, Blimpy: X ENDS J.B. Pritzker for Scolding Trump to Be More Like Illinois Students

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on August 30, 2025
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool


As terrifying as it can be to see Democrats with their masks off, encouraging violence against President Trump and anyone who voted for him, somehow it is even scarier when they try to put that mask back on and speak in a gentle (but all too condescending) voice, pretending that anyone believes they are the good guys. 

Advertisement

Illinois Governor and Human Hindenberg J.B. Pritzker tried that tactic yesterday, adopting a schoolmarm tone, admonishing 'Washington leaders' to follow the rules that Illinois students learn, and to be more like them. Watch: 

OK, he said 'Washington leaders,' but who is he kidding? He wasn't addressing his little speech to Hakeem Jeffries and his baseball bat or Chuck 'Reap the Whirlwind' Schumer. He was talking about Trump and anyone in the administration. 

Secondly, someone should get him a mirror if he wants politicians to learn from their mistakes and make good decisions. We're just not sure there is a mirror large enough. Maybe something from the James Webb space telescope? 

Most importantly, however, it is a testament to Prizker's ignorance about what goes on in Illinois schools that he is admonishing Trump to be more like Illinois students. 

School choice champion Corey DeAngelis was happy to remind Prizker how those students are performing under his failed leadership. 

Recommended

Light Her Up! Justine Bateman Puts Karen Bass on BLAST for Abandoning Her Job
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

OOF. 

GIGANTIC OOF. 

We haven't seen that many zeros across the board since that weird Australian tried breakdancing at the Olympics. 

Plenty of others chimed in to let Pritzker know how badly he has failed Illinois children. 

Pritzker will probably take pride in the fact that this report card listing 30 schools was from 2022. DeAngelis's chart, noting 24 schools, is from last year. 

Look at all the improvements he's made! 

Except no. Not so much. Hundreds of people shared these same charts with Pritzker, but there were plenty of other receipts as well. 

Pritzker's Illinois is erasing the standards, and the schools STILL can't meet the lowered ones. 

How many of these kids can even read the rainbow sign that Pritzker was so smugly pointing to? 

Advertisement

Democrats destroyed a generation of children during COVID. And they would do it again. Eagerly.

Somehow, that makes Prizker's moralizing fall a little flat. 

That's how Democrats want the next generation to grow up. Ignorant, illiterate, and completely dependent on the government. 

There's a reason the poster was in rainbow colors. And it has nothing to do with teaching children the 'three Rs.'

Of course, not. He never has. Nor has he done any of the other things on that list. 

Advertisement

Democrats don't ever want the rules to apply to them. It's their one constant. 

Now, those are the rules they like to follow. 

Speaking of childish, Prizker might learn a few things from children himself.  

HA. 

Even children know that everything isn't supposed to be deep-fried, and you have to eat your vegetables at least once in a while.

That's one rule Prizker never bothered learning.

We're not sure they make that in doses big enough for him. 

He might want to sit them ALL out. 

Advertisement

If he can find a chair that won't collapse under him, that is. 

============================================

Related:
Light Her Up! Justine Bateman Puts Karen Bass on BLAST for Abandoning Her Job

The AFL-CIO Rally for 'Workers' Rights' Will Make You Wish You Had Neither Eyes Nor Ears

A Movement Built on Anger: XX-XY Shares DEVASTATING Video About Who The Gender Cult Is

It's a Dangerous Time for America That Will Require ALL of Our Strength and Our Faith

Jen Psaki Slithers Under the Lowest Bar With Repugnant Posts About MN Catholic School Shooting

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP EDUCATION ILLINOIS JB PRITZKER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Light Her Up! Justine Bateman Puts Karen Bass on BLAST for Abandoning Her Job
Grateful Calvin
John Brennan Says DNI Tulsi Gabbard Exposing What He Did Is Harming His Reputation and Finances
Doug P.
Don't Look Now, but Sen. Adam Schiff Has Been Caught Lying and Projecting AGAIN
Doug P.
Crazy Leftist 'He/They' Tries to Mow Down Border Patrol to Save Illegals
justmindy
Josh Shapiro’s ‘Moderate’ Mask Slips: Demands Pennsylvania Workers Join Unions or Else
justmindy
A Movement Built on Anger: XX-XY Shares DEVASTATING Video About Who The Gender Cult Is
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Light Her Up! Justine Bateman Puts Karen Bass on BLAST for Abandoning Her Job Grateful Calvin
Advertisement