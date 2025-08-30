Sit This One Out, Blimpy: X ENDS J.B. Pritzker for Scolding Trump to Be More Like Illinois Students



As terrifying as it can be to see Democrats with their masks off, encouraging violence against President Trump and anyone who voted for him, somehow it is even scarier when they try to put that mask back on and speak in a gentle (but all too condescending) voice, pretending that anyone believes they are the good guys.

Illinois Governor and Human Hindenberg J.B. Pritzker tried that tactic yesterday, adopting a schoolmarm tone, admonishing 'Washington leaders' to follow the rules that Illinois students learn, and to be more like them. Watch:

Our leaders in Washington could learn a thing or two from some of the best elementary school students here in Illinois. pic.twitter.com/bLRfm1r6aJ — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 29, 2025

OK, he said 'Washington leaders,' but who is he kidding? He wasn't addressing his little speech to Hakeem Jeffries and his baseball bat or Chuck 'Reap the Whirlwind' Schumer. He was talking about Trump and anyone in the administration.

Secondly, someone should get him a mirror if he wants politicians to learn from their mistakes and make good decisions. We're just not sure there is a mirror large enough. Maybe something from the James Webb space telescope?

Most importantly, however, it is a testament to Prizker's ignorance about what goes on in Illinois schools that he is admonishing Trump to be more like Illinois students.

School choice champion Corey DeAngelis was happy to remind Prizker how those students are performing under his failed leadership.

Not a single child was proficient in reading in 24 public schools in Illinois. https://t.co/GquBlPXjUC pic.twitter.com/9nLURwmjIh — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 29, 2025

OOF.

GIGANTIC OOF.

We haven't seen that many zeros across the board since that weird Australian tried breakdancing at the Olympics.

Plenty of others chimed in to let Pritzker know how badly he has failed Illinois children.

Not a single student can read at grade level in 30 Illinois schools. https://t.co/3XwfA0XOdi pic.twitter.com/xrs3AinYom — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 29, 2025

Pritzker will probably take pride in the fact that this report card listing 30 schools was from 2022. DeAngelis's chart, noting 24 schools, is from last year.

Look at all the improvements he's made!

Except no. Not so much. Hundreds of people shared these same charts with Pritzker, but there were plenty of other receipts as well.

Yes you HIPPOPOTAMIC LAND MASS-



WHEN YOU CHEAT BY LOWERING STANDARDS "REMARKABLY" YOUR TEST SCORES ARE "AMAZING" 🤡 pic.twitter.com/WtxmnsbZhX — Just Sayin’ 🇺🇲 (@catmrow0) August 29, 2025

Pritzker's Illinois is erasing the standards, and the schools STILL can't meet the lowered ones.

Only 30% of your 4th graders can read at a 4th grade level. pic.twitter.com/dgyUTe1wwZ — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) August 29, 2025

How many of these kids can even read the rainbow sign that Pritzker was so smugly pointing to?

Were you able to read those during the 50 Covid emergencies you declared to keep kids out of school? pic.twitter.com/LVCPa1cv8a — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) August 29, 2025

Democrats destroyed a generation of children during COVID. And they would do it again. Eagerly.

Somehow, that makes Prizker's moralizing fall a little flat.

Why can’t the typical Illinois high school graduate read or solve a basic math problem? https://t.co/572vrqk4me — Director of Intelligence (@Calc_Chaos) August 30, 2025

That's how Democrats want the next generation to grow up. Ignorant, illiterate, and completely dependent on the government.

Kids in this classroom also have access to age inappropriate books in the libraries and are already being taught about gender identity.



That’s Pritzker’s Illinois! https://t.co/Wi4oeYm3MP — God JB Pricker (@GodPricker) August 29, 2025

There's a reason the poster was in rainbow colors. And it has nothing to do with teaching children the 'three Rs.'

"Learn from your mistakes" is probably not what Pritzker wants you to take away from this. https://t.co/qwvAeFjRuf — 🤘Metelhed🤘 (@metelhed) August 30, 2025

Of course, not. He never has. Nor has he done any of the other things on that list.

I think you should take that poster home with you and read it every day and actually do whats printed there yourself! https://t.co/ACvTJvIiUq — ⚔️Tracie Taylor⚔️ (@TaylorTracie76) August 29, 2025

Democrats don't ever want the rules to apply to them. It's their one constant.

Now, those are the rules they like to follow.

Democrats should never be in charge of anything ever again. They don’t realize how childish they sound. It embarrassing!! https://t.co/MxFgOzBdFx — Roll Tide Girl (@tay78798) August 30, 2025

Speaking of childish, Prizker might learn a few things from children himself.

I’m sure they can probably give you some tips on nutrition, Goodyear. https://t.co/oPdSL2ZH3i — Damon Parker (@DamonParker1) August 30, 2025

HA.

Even children know that everything isn't supposed to be deep-fried, and you have to eat your vegetables at least once in a while.

That's one rule Prizker never bothered learning.

He could learn how to eat healthier so he can walk more than 10yds without sounding worse than me and I have STAGE 3+ lung cancer! https://t.co/O0m4ykAFVq — Rex (@RexGunner7) August 30, 2025

I highly suggest you start take Ozempic. — Alladdin (@Alladdin1983) August 29, 2025

We're not sure they make that in doses big enough for him.

You may want to sit this one out genius.. You can't even follow a basic diet.. — Remo Williams (Radical normal person) (@AmericanDHer) August 30, 2025

He might want to sit them ALL out.

If he can find a chair that won't collapse under him, that is.





