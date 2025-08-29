A Movement Built on Anger: XX-XY Shares DEVASTATING Video About Who The Gender Cult Is



If anyone doesn't believe yet that the trans activist community is inherently violent and always has been, it is simply because they don't want to believe it.

Advertisement

We don't need to rehash all of the details of the Annunciation Catholic School shooting, or the Covenant school shooting prior to that, or even the many other shootings (or planned shootings) in recent years that were perpetrated by adherents to the gender cult. We know exactly what the motivations of these demons were, and who is motivating them.

When the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota wears a shirt saying 'Protect Trans Kids,' and that shirt is decorated with a deliberately wicked knife, it's not exactly a mystery.

But yesterday, the great Jennifer Sey and XX-XY Athletics shared a compilation video showing who the TAs are and what they have always been about. Watch:

Can a movement built on anger achieve anything good? pic.twitter.com/tKUO6uIrEN — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) August 28, 2025

Wow.

And not the good kind of 'wow.' The terrifying kind of 'wow.'

The 'star' of the video is Jeffrey Marsh, an actual, unabashed groomer who preys on children online and tells them to reject their parents and families and come to him (yet somehow is not in prison). But we see many past Twitchy subjects included in this deranged video as well.

Nightmare fuel https://t.co/5fEAkrPmz7 — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) August 29, 2025

We'll be sleeping with the lights on tonight, thanks to these demons.

If you watched this 20 years ago.. NO AMERICAN would have believed it.

The Democrats have brainwashed their base and reconditioned them into thinking and believing that this is acceptable.



Anger is their motivation.

This is so sick, twisted and surreal.

WTF UP liberals. pic.twitter.com/LF9Fo4CRq2 — Rochellemaryn 🌹🕊️ (@RochelleAz) August 28, 2025

That is even scarier. You won't find a single elected Democrat (not even John Fetterman) who will condemn these demonic people.

If any Democrat even tries to stick up for protecting girls' sports, let alone denouncing 'gender-affirming care,' like Rep. Seth Mouton once did, the TA mob will relentlessly attack and cow them into quick submission.

Been saying it and being banned for it for years now. You cannot brainwash, sterilize, then pump hormones and mental health cocktails into these biological males without causing this. We have to figure this out fast, I've been assaulted twice myself by T+ at events. Its volatile… — Shelby Varney (@nyxxiana) August 28, 2025

That post ends with, 'It's volatile to an extreme.'

But extreme volatilism is the point.

We can't help but notice a trend. A trend that the dead legacy media will never report on. Because they are complicit in the cult.

This is so creepy… I can’t even repost it in good conscience



It made me shutter and I didn’t even finish watching it.



Creepy, extremely creepy ! — 🕷️Gray Ghost™ ⭐ (@GrayGhost11) August 29, 2025

We get it. We do.

But it's more important than ever to keep exposing them for who they are.

These people are MENTALLY ILL.

Facts over feelings.

Not only have they been enabled, but they’ve been encouraged. It’s heartbreaking. It’s sick. Its wrong. They need help. https://t.co/gSbWdoQ7nX — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) August 29, 2025

Advertisement

The problem with getting them 'help' is that the extreme left has also taken over the psychiatric industry.

Some of them just need long jail sentences. That'll fix their violent tendencies before they can inflict them on others.

Venom in the TQ+ community is single-handedly dismantling all progress gay people have made to gain the public’s respect. Lashing out, calling for violence & inundating children with sexual content is despicable and destructive.



This is not how you win. https://t.co/wUuDAl1867 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) August 29, 2025

Trans visibility has been important in helping the public adjudicate the question of whether and to what extent to accommodate the demands of the transgender movement.



It's important to listen to trans people speaking -- and to watch what they do. https://t.co/ckunlqSflo pic.twitter.com/oXerMihTKd — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 28, 2025

We are winning the fight by exposing them. That makes them even more dangerous, but the only way forward is through. As a washed-up politician from California once said, 'We are not going back.'

For far too long, we were cowed into acceptance with seemingly harmless questions like, 'Why can't you just be nice to them?' or 'What does it hurt you to use someone's preferred pronouns?'

That is another way the TQ+ mafia coopted and twisted the LGB movement, many of whom were fighting simply for acceptance and equal rights.

Advertisement

But there is no 'accepting' this. Not if we want Western civilization to survive.

Violence isn't a by-product of the gender cult seeking 'tolerance.' It is inherent and fundamental to who they are and who they have always been.

And the only proof we need of that fact is simply to let them speak. They'll tell us.





============================================

Related:

It's a Dangerous Time for America That Will Require ALL of Our Strength and Our Faith

Jen Psaki Slithers Under the Lowest Bar With Repugnant Posts About MN Catholic School Shooting

Where's the Lie, Spud? Brian Stelter Wants Everyone to Know He Can Read Newspaper Headlines

Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be Predator

Loudoun County Faculty Plays 'Rules for Thee, But Not for Me' With Trans Bathrooms In Schools

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its violent agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.