Charlamagne Tha God Torches Ex-DNC Chief Jaime Harrison and Dems for Biden Cover-Up...
Scott Jennings Speaks for ALL of Us When He Rejects the 'Experts' Who...
VIP
Another Perfect Example of What Gov. Gavin Newsom Brags About vs. What Was...
Reddit Users Calls for MORE Violence Against Christians to Achieve Left's Tyrannical Gun...
'Out of Respect for a Monster?' NBC News Issues Apologetic CORRECTION to Story...
Blake Lively's Ridiculous Legal Blunder: Megyn Kelly Slams Actress for 'Narcissistic' Sub...
For SOME Reason the Media Couldn't Fit This Context Into Headlines About Trump...
L.A. Councilwoman Brags About Affordable Housing Only to Prove She Doesn't Understand Basi...
Leave It to CNN and Anderson Cooper to Exploit Minneapolis Shooting Survivor to...
Monster Caught on Camera Torturing Dog in Queens Park Freed by Broken NY...
WI School Kept Parents In the Dark After Expelling 'Trans' Student for Planning...
PRICELESS! Scott Jennings Completely DERAILS CNN Panel Weeping Over the Loss of Biden's...
WATCH S.E. Cupp Take Nasty to a WHOLE New Level As She Compares...
Trump Yanks Kamala Harris’s Biden-Extended Taxpayer-Funded Secret Service Protection Befor...

A Movement Built on Anger: XX-XY Shares DEVASTATING Video About Who The Gender Cult Is

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on August 29, 2025


If anyone doesn't believe yet that the trans activist community is inherently violent and always has been, it is simply because they don't want to believe it. 

Advertisement

We don't need to rehash all of the details of the Annunciation Catholic School shooting, or the Covenant school shooting prior to that, or even the many other shootings (or planned shootings) in recent years that were perpetrated by adherents to the gender cult. We know exactly what the motivations of these demons were, and who is motivating them. 

When the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota wears a shirt saying 'Protect Trans Kids,' and that shirt is decorated with a deliberately wicked knife, it's not exactly a mystery. 

But yesterday, the great Jennifer Sey and XX-XY Athletics shared a compilation video showing who the TAs are and what they have always been about. Watch: 

Wow. 

And not the good kind of 'wow.' The terrifying kind of 'wow.' 

The 'star' of the video is Jeffrey Marsh, an actual, unabashed groomer who preys on children online and tells them to reject their parents and families and come to him (yet somehow is not in prison). But we see many past Twitchy subjects included in this deranged video as well. 

We'll be sleeping with the lights on tonight, thanks to these demons. 

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

That is even scarier. You won't find a single elected Democrat (not even John Fetterman) who will condemn these demonic people. 

If any Democrat even tries to stick up for protecting girls' sports, let alone denouncing 'gender-affirming care,' like Rep. Seth Mouton once did, the TA mob will relentlessly attack and cow them into quick submission. 

That post ends with, 'It's volatile to an extreme.' 

But extreme volatilism is the point. 

We can't help but notice a trend. A trend that the dead legacy media will never report on. Because they are complicit in the cult. 

We get it. We do. 

But it's more important than ever to keep exposing them for who they are. 

Advertisement

The problem with getting them 'help' is that the extreme left has also taken over the psychiatric industry. 

Some of them just need long jail sentences. That'll fix their violent tendencies before they can inflict them on others. 

We are winning the fight by exposing them. That makes them even more dangerous, but the only way forward is through. As a washed-up politician from California once said, 'We are not going back.'

For far too long, we were cowed into acceptance with seemingly harmless questions like, 'Why can't you just be nice to them?' or 'What does it hurt you to use someone's preferred pronouns?'

That is another way the TQ+ mafia coopted and twisted the LGB movement, many of whom were fighting simply for acceptance and equal rights. 

Advertisement

But there is no 'accepting' this. Not if we want Western civilization to survive. 

Violence isn't a by-product of the gender cult seeking 'tolerance.' It is inherent and fundamental to who they are and who they have always been. 

And the only proof we need of that fact is simply to let them speak. They'll tell us. 

============================================

Related:

It's a Dangerous Time for America That Will Require ALL of Our Strength and Our Faith

Jen Psaki Slithers Under the Lowest Bar With Repugnant Posts About MN Catholic School Shooting

Where's the Lie, Spud? Brian Stelter Wants Everyone to Know He Can Read Newspaper Headlines

Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be Predator

Loudoun County Faculty Plays 'Rules for Thee, But Not for Me' With Trans Bathrooms In Schools

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its violent agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

MENTAL HEALTH TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+ WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Speaks for ALL of Us When He Rejects the 'Experts' Who Think Men Can Get Pregnant (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Reddit Users Calls for MORE Violence Against Christians to Achieve Left's Tyrannical Gun Control Agenda
Amy Curtis
Blake Lively's Ridiculous Legal Blunder: Megyn Kelly Slams Actress for 'Narcissistic' Subpoena Stunt
justmindy
PRICELESS! Scott Jennings Completely DERAILS CNN Panel Weeping Over the Loss of Biden's Monkeypox Czar
Sam J.
WI School Kept Parents In the Dark After Expelling 'Trans' Student for Planning Mass Shooting
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate Sam J.
Advertisement