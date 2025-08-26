Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be Predator

The word 'slogan' has an interesting etymology. It comes directly from the Scottish Gaelic term 'Sluagh-Ghairm,' or battle cry. Highlanders in the Middle Ages would shout their sluagh-ghairms to rally their troops into war. In the movie Braveheart, William Wallace's sluagh-ghairm was 'Alba gu bràth,' or 'Scotland Forever.'

We note this obscure bit of history because it appears that young lasses in Scotland have had just about enough of their government covering up for immigrant groomer gangs. They are shouting their sluagh-ghairms and channeling their inner William Wallace to show everyone, including would-be sexual assailants, that they're not going to take it anymore.

A video clip of a brave -- and quite well-armed -- 14-year-old girl has been trending on X because of the courage she showed in the face of a creeper. And, of course, her cowardly government arrested her, not him, for her trouble.

[Warning for some broguish NSFW language in the clip below.]

BREAKING - Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old girl after she was forced to brandish a knife to defend herself and her friend against a migrant who attempted to assault her near St Ann’s Lane in Dundee, Scotland. pic.twitter.com/odBjzIZugA — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 25, 2025

This young lass's name is Mayah Sommers, and the video of her defiance shows everything wrong with the Scottish government (which will also probably charge her with a hate crime for wrongspeak) and everything right with the Scottish people, particularly its young girls..

Insane — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2025

Haven’t seen anyone else mention this… but this girl has obviously already been victimized by these rapists



She bears all the lower class signifiers of the girls that were/are specifically targeted



Carrying weapons alone is a sign that she knows just what they’ll do to her https://t.co/HQhcR1XXVg — Bartleby (@lindynap) August 25, 2025

We don't know that for sure, but it would not surprise us even a little bit. If you've ever listened to survivor stories from these girls who were victims, that is exactly how they get targeted, on their way to and from school.

You can hear the migrant say "show the knife, show the knife" in this video



This is the behavior of someone confident the system will protect his own predation https://t.co/ICF3bpv58C — Jeremy Kauffman 🦔🌲🌕 (@jeremykauffman) August 26, 2025

The smugness in his voice reveals that he has probably been protected before.

Which is all the more reason to applaud Sommers for her bravery and refusal to let herself, her sister, or her friends be victimized.

This is Mayah Sommers, a 14 year old girl who is being called "Young Queen of the Scots".She was arrested in St Ann Lane, Dundee yesterday for brandishing a knife and axe. She was defending her friend who was attacked by illegal immigrants.https://t.co/WOUpwLUAnU — Pixel (@pixel_charm) August 26, 2025

The Young Queen of Scots has a great ring to it.

And based on all of the praise this girl has been getting on X for the past two days, her video also might be the beginning of a movement.

Her name is Mayah Sommers. But she has a new name now too. The Young Queen of Scots. https://t.co/k5YaOHpI6k — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) August 26, 2025

This little girl is a hero. pic.twitter.com/suEEtQry6M — jacob 🇺🇸 🗽 (@Jacobtwobulls) August 26, 2025

She carries Wallace's blood in her, that's for sure.

Make it her coat of arms.

And use it to shame her government.

The fact that this 14 year old Scottish girl was arrested within hours for defending herself and sister from some creeper whilst child gang grapers were left alone for decades to, “avoid inflaming racial tensions,” is disgusting beyond words.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇬🇧 #raisethecolours pic.twitter.com/BRrha6IbPq — Dustin Wood (@DustinWood524) August 26, 2025

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🚨 Why was the 14-year-old Scottish girl arrested?

She only tried to defend her 12-year-old sister from a migrant



‼️Because politicians and authorities keep running away from responsibility,

we now live in a world where a child shows more courage than the very adults meant to… pic.twitter.com/0P1whOtUvU — Global Dissident (@GlobalDiss) August 26, 2025

... than the very adults meant to protect them.

Every member of the Scottish garda should resign in disgrace (especially the ones who arrested Sommers). A girl barely in her teens has more moral and physical courage than all of them.

Since time immemorial, it’s often been brave young women who inspire nations to rise up and resist tyranny and foreign occupation.



This young Scottish girl carries that tradition into the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/ovApM9q3Sz — John Paul Luisi (@JohannesP1972) August 26, 2025

Joan of Arc and Queen Boudica would be proud.

Fk that. She needs to be elevated to damehood! pic.twitter.com/W2aNIInCh4 — T Bone 🔥🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸💖🇺🇸 (@maitai2020) August 26, 2025

Do you have the courage to stand up like a 14 year old Scottish girl? pic.twitter.com/UPqw6igPSi — Don Shift (buy my books) (@DonShift3) August 26, 2025

Her government doesn't. But we think many of her fellow Scots do.

Normally there's stuff on my feed that gets repetitive and annoying.



Not that little Scottish girl. That one I don't mind seeing in every other post. I hope everything goes well with her life and the situation improves. pic.twitter.com/PaCxNHzmzw — gun nerd (@BitcoinNoder) August 26, 2025

Her sluagh-ghairm truly has become a slogan. At least on social media, but hopefully for a whole country soon.

Crazy that a child is doing more than the grown men of a country to protect its sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/wV4PJRA9p3 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 26, 2025

Do not mess with Scottish girls.



We will protect Europe together.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/PtilTbvqgr — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) August 26, 2025

Somebody has to. And the Scottish and UK governments have completely failed their own people in that regard.

This is what happens when a government refuses to safeguard the citizenry. They decide to safeguard themselves.

We have heard that the immigrant who was filming the incident has now also been charged, but we haven't been able to confirm that. We do know that charges against Sommers are still pending.

We're sorry that Mayah Sommers was ever put into this position, but we applaud her for her bravery in the face of imminent danger.

Some much older people in her country could take a lesson or two from the Young Queen of Scots.





