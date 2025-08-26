Actor Nobody's Heard of Tries to Regain Relevance by Claiming Dave Chappelle Airing...
Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be Predator

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:40 PM on August 26, 2025
Twitchy

The word 'slogan' has an interesting etymology. It comes directly from the Scottish Gaelic term 'Sluagh-Ghairm,' or battle cry. Highlanders in the Middle Ages would shout their sluagh-ghairms to rally their troops into war. In the movie Braveheart, William Wallace's sluagh-ghairm was 'Alba gu bràth,' or 'Scotland Forever.'

We note this obscure bit of history because it appears that young lasses in Scotland have had just about enough of their government covering up for immigrant groomer gangs. They are shouting their sluagh-ghairms and channeling their inner William Wallace to show everyone, including would-be sexual assailants, that they're not going to take it anymore. 

A video clip of a brave -- and quite well-armed -- 14-year-old girl has been trending on X because of the courage she showed in the face of a creeper. And, of course, her cowardly government arrested her, not him, for her trouble. 

[Warning for some broguish NSFW language in the clip below.]

This young lass's name is Mayah Sommers, and the video of her defiance shows everything wrong with the Scottish government (which will also probably charge her with a hate crime for wrongspeak) and everything right with the Scottish people, particularly its young girls.. 

We don't know that for sure, but it would not surprise us even a little bit. If you've ever listened to survivor stories from these girls who were victims, that is exactly how they get targeted, on their way to and from school. 

The smugness in his voice reveals that he has probably been protected before. 

Which is all the more reason to applaud Sommers for her bravery and refusal to let herself, her sister, or her friends be victimized.

The Young Queen of Scots has a great ring to it. 

And based on all of the praise this girl has been getting on X for the past two days, her video also might be the beginning of a movement. 

She carries Wallace's blood in her, that's for sure. 

Make it her coat of arms. 

And use it to shame her government. 

...  than the very adults meant to protect them.

Every member of the Scottish garda should resign in disgrace (especially the ones who arrested Sommers). A girl barely in her teens has more moral and physical courage than all of them. 

Joan of Arc and Queen Boudica would be proud. 

Her government doesn't. But we think many of her fellow Scots do. 

Her sluagh-ghairm truly has become a slogan. At least on social media, but hopefully for a whole country soon. 

Somebody has to. And the Scottish and UK governments have completely failed their own people in that regard. 

This is what happens when a government refuses to safeguard the citizenry. They decide to safeguard themselves.

We have heard that the immigrant who was filming the incident has now also been charged, but we haven't been able to confirm that. We do know that charges against Sommers are still pending. 

We're sorry that Mayah Sommers was ever put into this position, but we applaud her for her bravery in the face of imminent danger. 

Some much older people in her country could take a lesson or two from the Young Queen of Scots. 

