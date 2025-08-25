The Internet Is Forever: ABC's Jonathan Karl Gets the 'Then and Now' Treatment on FBI Raids

Florida Weigh Stations Now Doubling as ICE Sting Ops to Snag Non-Citizen Truckers...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on August 25, 2025
ImgFlip


You would think that media talking heads would be aware, in the Year of Our Lord 2025, that video is a thing that exists, and that what they say today about any particular issue can be compared to what they have said about that same issue in years past. 

But you would be wrong in thinking that. Thanks to accounts like Maze, Tom Elliott, Defiant Ls, and many others, X is filled with then-and-now comparisons of legacy media 'journalists' being caught in their raging hypocrisy, depending on whether they are talking about someone with an (R) or a (D) after their name. 

One of the latest is ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, who either does not remember his previous thoughts on the FBI raiding the homes of prominent political figures, or he does not care. Watch: 

Ahh, NOW we get it. When the FBI rifles through Melania's underwear drawer, Donald Trump is 'portraying himself as the victim.' But when they look for classified documents in John Bolton's home, it is 'stunning,' the feds are 'swarming,' and Bolton is 'facing the wrath' of the President. 

See how that works? 

It's stunning, isn't it? We're surprised that Karl hasn't won a Peabody. 

(But he did win an Emmy for his fawning coverage of Obama's inauguration, LOL.)

They don't like them anymore because they are all complicit in the Russiagate scandal ... and they know it. 

The entire legacy media is a co-conspirator. 

Well ... yeah. 

But the funniest part is how the media also shows they have no principles (like when they all embraced Dick Cheney because he doesn't like Trump). 

They all used to hate Bolton. Despised him. They WANTED him arrested. 

Now? Not so much. 

That is what terminal TDS can do to one's brain. 

It's right there in the name. Trump Derangement Syndrome. 

Though to be fair, many of them, like Karl, were pretty deranged already, even before Trump became President the first time. 

And they think we can't see it. That's pretty chuckalicious, too. 

The answer to that is as obvious as their hypocrisy: 

They might not be making all that money for much longer. 

Just ask Stephen Colbert. 

Not even a little bit surprising. 

This is what we now expect from dead legacy media outlets like ABC News and overt apparatchiks like Karl. 

One of these days, they might finally realize that we have recordings of everything they have said in their (allegedly) professional capacity. 

But we doubt that they'll realize it anytime soon. And then they'll wonder why when more layoffs come their way. 

============================================

