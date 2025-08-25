The Internet Is Forever: ABC's Jonathan Karl Gets the 'Then and Now' Treatment on FBI Raids



You would think that media talking heads would be aware, in the Year of Our Lord 2025, that video is a thing that exists, and that what they say today about any particular issue can be compared to what they have said about that same issue in years past.

But you would be wrong in thinking that. Thanks to accounts like Maze, Tom Elliott, Defiant Ls, and many others, X is filled with then-and-now comparisons of legacy media 'journalists' being caught in their raging hypocrisy, depending on whether they are talking about someone with an (R) or a (D) after their name.

One of the latest is ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, who either does not remember his previous thoughts on the FBI raiding the homes of prominent political figures, or he does not care. Watch:

This is Jon Karl from ABC News. Karl spent years spreading the Russia hoax, the Fine People hoax, and many other hoaxes.



Watch the difference in how Karl covered the raid on Mar-a-Lago versus how he covered the raid on John Bolton's home.



This is Jon Karl. This is ABC Fake… pic.twitter.com/jf1Wwc9atN — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 25, 2025

Ahh, NOW we get it. When the FBI rifles through Melania's underwear drawer, Donald Trump is 'portraying himself as the victim.' But when they look for classified documents in John Bolton's home, it is 'stunning,' the feds are 'swarming,' and Bolton is 'facing the wrath' of the President.

See how that works?

So Much Journalism 🤷🏻 pic.twitter.com/b2FgrL6Otb — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) August 25, 2025

It's stunning, isn't it? We're surprised that Karl hasn't won a Peabody.

(But he did win an Emmy for his fawning coverage of Obama's inauguration, LOL.)

You guys notice how Democrats don't like investigations anymore? 🤔



They used to love them... pic.twitter.com/q08m5mSCTw — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 25, 2025

They don't like them anymore because they are all complicit in the Russiagate scandal ... and they know it.

'If Two Or More Persons Conspire To Overthrow, Put Down, Or To Destroy By Force The Government Of The United States They Shall Each Be Fined Under This Title Or Imprisoned Not More Than Twenty Years, Or Both.'



18 U.S.C. § 2384 - Seditious Conspiracy



Jonathan David Karl pic.twitter.com/HqZ2ncOUmA — WarNuse (@WarNuse) August 25, 2025

The entire legacy media is a co-conspirator.

Well ... yeah.

But the funniest part is how the media also shows they have no principles (like when they all embraced Dick Cheney because he doesn't like Trump).

They all used to hate Bolton. Despised him. They WANTED him arrested.

Now? Not so much.

I like how Trump and his administration has so far gotten the Dems/media to come out and defend violent crime, criminal illegal alien gang members, and John Bolton. https://t.co/STXF2VKAiA — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 25, 2025

That is what terminal TDS can do to one's brain.

How did so many of these

” journalists” become so deranged ? — ⚜️Lori🇺🇸Lu7🇺🇸 (@grouse77) August 25, 2025

It's right there in the name. Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Though to be fair, many of them, like Karl, were pretty deranged already, even before Trump became President the first time.

They all hated Bolton until now. It’s hilarious 😂 — Mrs B (@attackdogX) August 25, 2025

And they think we can't see it. That's pretty chuckalicious, too.

Maze, it always floors me they continue this travesty of coverage when they have to know they are in the age of comparative video….. — MSCasey (@Seethemscatter2) August 25, 2025

The answer to that is as obvious as their hypocrisy:

They don't care, they have no shame and they make so much money. But they stay away from sites like this because they get destroyed.



Notice his "drama" voice in the bottom clip. Time to act appalled! — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 25, 2025

They might not be making all that money for much longer.

Just ask Stephen Colbert.

It's stunning but not surprising https://t.co/HY29pP2yYR — @Misguided 81Z (@msjeannerogers) August 25, 2025

Not even a little bit surprising.

This is what we now expect from dead legacy media outlets like ABC News and overt apparatchiks like Karl.

One of these days, they might finally realize that we have recordings of everything they have said in their (allegedly) professional capacity.

But we doubt that they'll realize it anytime soon. And then they'll wonder why when more layoffs come their way.





