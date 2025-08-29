The AFL-CIO Rally for 'Workers' Rights' Will Make You Wish You Had Neither Eyes Nor Ears

Andy Ngo Shines Spotlight on Socialist Rifle Association Training Leftist Radicals In Poli...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:10 PM on August 29, 2025
Imgflip


Who's up for a Friday evening challenge here at Twitchy? 

The challenge is simple, yet might be the most difficult you have ever faced. It goes like this: 

The following video of an AFL-CIO rally for 'workers' rights' in Washington, DC, yesterday is four minutes and forty-two seconds long. 

If you can make it through the entire clip -- heck, if you can make it through even half -- without reaching for the nearest set of knitting needles to jam into your eyes and ears like a modern-day Oedipus, you win. 

Watch ... if you dare: 

Is anyone still with us? Anyone? Bueller, how about you? 

God bless you if you are. This writer has been told that there are big prizes for all survivors. 

[Editors' Note: There are no prizes. Calvin lied to all of you.]

OK, so there aren't prizes. But at least you know now that you can survive any diabolical torture concocted in the worst dungeon in the world if you survived that viewing. 

We're not sure where to start. Not only is nearly everyone singing (and we use that word very loosely) older than Biden and Pelosi combined, but they are as tone deaf as Carl Lewis belting out the national anthem. 

And the crowd (we use that word loosely, too) all look like they've been trapped in a hostage film. 

We'll let X take it from here. 

The answer is to embrace the power of 'AND.'

We can't believe it went on as long as it did. Everyone responsible should be tried for war crimes in The Hague. 

We know. We feel your pain. But we saw it, so you have to. Those are the rules. 

Whole Foods was just one of the targets of their cringe performance. After the songs ended, they marched on Le Diplomate, a landmark DC restaurant in Logan Circle, to demand that the staff there be allowed to unionize -- even though the majority of the staff has indicated that they don't want to join a union. 

It was also pretty funny when these barely mobile octogenarians sang about how they were going to 'roll over' ICE if the agents got in their way. 

Someone really needs to roll on over some of the Visiting Angels for them. 

Someone get them back to the Community Room for prune juice, medications, bingo, and a Matlock marathon. 

Balloon games work, too. 

HA! 

They just might be. After all, boomers are the only age demographic that still supports Democrats. 

Solid choice right there

But even with the sound turned off, it is still torturous to have to look at all of their silly signs. We particularly loved the 'everything is a distraction from Epstein' banner from the people who couldn't care less about Epstein when their fellow fossil, Joe Biden, was in office. 

There is no shame in giving up early. There's only so much cringe the human brain can take. 

LOL. Yes, that tiny crowd is PMS NOW's entire audience. 

That's called being a useful idiot for Marxism. 

It's not a secret that without OUR taxpayer money, the DNC is flat broke. 

This is all they can muster anymore. 

It was a painful video clip to endure, and that's an understatement. 

But if that's the price we have to pay for the Democrats to continue their inexorable slide into political irrelevance in America, we will pay it gladly. 

In fact, we can't wait for their next rally. 

Maybe they will protest people who eat dinner at such ungodly hours as ... any time after 4 PM. 

============================================

