'Did a Woman Die Because of DEI?' Jesse Watters Demolishes Local Judicial System In North Carolina



The justified outrage about the murder of Iryna Zarutska isn't going away anytime soon, and many on the left are feeling serious heat from Americans who are fed up with failed Democrat policies -- and media narratives -- around 'social justice.'

We're done with that. We want plain old justice.

Politicians like Josh Stein, Roy Cooper, and Vi Lyles have been getting destroyed for trying to deflect blame for the brutal slaying and refusing to look at the policies they put in place, which are directly responsible. Similarly, in the media, Van Jones, Brian Stelter, and many others have been getting lambasted for playing the race card and expressing sympathy for the killer.

People are also focusing on the local judicial officials who released Decarlos Brown Jr. fourteen times on cashless bail, ensuring his freedom and also ensuring the danger to innocent passengers like Zarutska.

As Twitchy reported this morning, North Carolina Congressman Tim Moore and others are calling for Mecklenburg County Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes to be removed.

Today, I led a letter calling for the removal of Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes, who released a 14-time offender who went on to murder Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte.



This tragedy was preventable. There must be accountability. North Carolinians deserve better. pic.twitter.com/yqEGa873KJ — Congressman Tim Moore (@RepTimMooreNC) September 9, 2025

It has also been revealed that Stokes may be as corrupt as they come, releasing criminals to a rehabilitation facility ... that she owns.

She’s owns a “rehab” facility paid for by taxpayers that she sends her customers to after letting them walk for violent crimes pic.twitter.com/8AI1bBTFGD — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) September 8, 2025

We're not sure if this is even legal, but it certainly is grounds enough for Stokes to be removed for ethics violations.

But it gets worse.

Last night, Jesse Watters revealed even more information about Stokes, along with County Clerk Alyssa Chin Gary and Superior Court Judge Carla Archie.

In short, the local judicial system in Mecklenburg County is a DEI nightmare come true. Watch:

🚨NEW: Is a DEI COURTHOUSE to blame for Iryna Zarutska’s MURDER? 🚨



The Magistrate who let the train assassin WALK? — A KAMALA HARRIS DONOR



The Court Clerk? — A “DEI CONSULTANT” and a “RACIAL EQUITY ORGANIZER”



The Superior Judge? — “DEI CHAMPION OF THE YEAR”



How many more… pic.twitter.com/il6WOylNwd — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 10, 2025

Stokes is not even a lawyer.

Yikes.

She doesn’t even have a law degree!!! WTAF???!! https://t.co/fQlxM5bu1m — PRIVATE EYE👁️MAGA Patriot🇺🇸✝️ (@Lord_Nihilus69) September 10, 2025

While this is not unheard of at the magistrate judge level, it's because those officials generally handle low-level cases like traffic citations. The practice has received a lot of criticism, however, and there's no way Stokes should have been adjudicating cases involving violent criminals.

And the DEI clerk and the DEI judge who nominated her seem similarly unqualified and corrupted.

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2025

DEI is a euphemism for left-wing racialism and we’ve seen that wherever DEI gains power within the institutions, the result is discrimination, failure, and, in the case of criminal justice, death. https://t.co/x7pYNkpRYr — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 10, 2025

The answer to the question Watters asked, 'Did a woman die because of DEI?', seems to be a resounding YES.

This is infuriating🤬



DEI isn’t just an ideology it’s a disease and must be purged from our society.



If you truly believe you’ve got a right to any and all entitlements above all others without qualifications, up to and including murder?



DEI must be scrubbed from our society… https://t.co/KYP0sUB2AA — Prognostikater (@prognostikater) September 10, 2025

Every single one of these people need to be arrested for being complicit. https://t.co/HXZSjV8jb8 — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) September 10, 2025

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III must be held accountable as well.

DEI = DEATH EXCLUSION INTIMIDATION https://t.co/V417FxRgsi — Owl Pellets (@BarbaraWilt4) September 10, 2025

Three inevitable outcomes that are a lot more indicative of what those initials should stand for.

Think DEI has no impact on American society? Think again. https://t.co/RNskMJKUn3 — Jim Bond (@JimBond6) September 10, 2025

It hasn't had an impact on Stokes, except to enrich her.

But maybe that's something that needs to change.

pic.twitter.com/StGBfyDB5q — BRIAN SAYS - YOU WON'T RUIN MY BBQ!🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@vegotsecrets) September 10, 2025

Now there's a great idea.

Jesse Kelly outlined exactly how it could work.

If a criminal is arrested again within a year of the judge letting him go, the judge gets the same sentence for the new crime. Within two years, 75% of the sentence. Three years, 50%. Four years, the judge goes penalty free. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 9, 2025

Yes, please.

How do we make this happen?

There's a simple method to end DEI for good: Hold people accountable.

Not just Teresa Stokes, but the clerk who appointed her, the judge who nominated her, and the District Attorney who presented cases before her.

The harsher the consequences, the better.





