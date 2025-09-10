'Did a Woman Die Because of DEI?' Jesse Watters Demolishes Local Judicial System In North Carolina

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:30 AM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File


The justified outrage about the murder of Iryna Zarutska isn't going away anytime soon, and many on the left are feeling serious heat from Americans who are fed up with failed Democrat policies -- and media narratives -- around 'social justice.' 

We're done with that. We want plain old justice. 

Politicians like Josh Stein, Roy Cooper, and Vi Lyles have been getting destroyed for trying to deflect blame for the brutal slaying and refusing to look at the policies they put in place, which are directly responsible. Similarly, in the media, Van Jones, Brian Stelter, and many others have been getting lambasted for playing the race card and expressing sympathy for the killer.

People are also focusing on the local judicial officials who released Decarlos Brown Jr. fourteen times on cashless bail, ensuring his freedom and also ensuring the danger to innocent passengers like Zarutska. 

As Twitchy reported this morning, North Carolina Congressman Tim Moore and others are calling for Mecklenburg County Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes to be removed. 

It has also been revealed that Stokes may be as corrupt as they come, releasing criminals to a rehabilitation facility ... that she owns. 

We're not sure if this is even legal, but it certainly is grounds enough for Stokes to be removed for ethics violations. 

But it gets worse. 

Last night, Jesse Watters revealed even more information about Stokes, along with County Clerk Alyssa Chin Gary and Superior Court Judge Carla Archie. 

In short, the local judicial system in Mecklenburg County is a DEI nightmare come true. Watch: 

Stokes is not even a lawyer. 

Yikes. 

While this is not unheard of at the magistrate judge level, it's because those officials generally handle low-level cases like traffic citations. The practice has received a lot of criticism, however, and there's no way Stokes should have been adjudicating cases involving violent criminals. 

And the DEI clerk and the DEI judge who nominated her seem similarly unqualified and corrupted. 

The answer to the question Watters asked, 'Did a woman die because of DEI?', seems to be a resounding YES. 

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III must be held accountable as well. 

Three inevitable outcomes that are a lot more indicative of what those initials should stand for. 

It hasn't had an impact on Stokes, except to enrich her. 

But maybe that's something that needs to change. 

Now there's a great idea. 

Jesse Kelly outlined exactly how it could work. 

Yes, please. 

How do we make this happen? 

There's a simple method to end DEI for good: Hold people accountable. 

Not just Teresa Stokes, but the clerk who appointed her, the judge who nominated her, and the District Attorney who presented cases before her.

The harsher the consequences, the better. 

============================================

