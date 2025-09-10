'Did a Woman Die Because of DEI?' Jesse Watters Demolishes Local Judicial System...
Justice Denied: GOP Lawmakers Demand Judge's Removal After Cashless Bail Leads to Woman's Tragic Murder

justmindy | 10:00 AM on September 10, 2025
Unfortunately, it is too late to save the life of Iryna Zarutska, but maybe it will save the life of another innocent person just trying to ride public transit. 

Republican lawmakers are pushing to have the North Carolina judge who released the violent criminal accused of fatally stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska removed from the bench. 

Ten GOP US House members from North Carolina have signed a letter insisting on formal proceedings to remove Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes for her “reckless” decision to release Decarlos Brown Jr. on cashless bail despite being aware of his lengthy criminal history and mental health issues, Rep. Tim Moore (R-NC) posted on X Wednesday.

The letter, addressed to Chief District Court Judge Roy Wiggins, claimed that Stokes’ ruling to allow Brown Jr. to go free “based solely on his ‘written promise’ to appear for a future court date” following his January arrest had “devastating consequences.” “Ms. Zarutska’s murder was not only a profound personal tragedy but also a direct result of a failure of judicial responsibility,” the letter read. 

“By releasing a repeat violent offender on nothing more than his written promise to appear, Magistrate Stokes displayed a willful failure to perform the duties of her office and engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.”

The letter was co-signed by Reps. Virginia Foxx, David Rouzer, Richard Hudson, Chuck Edwards, Gregory F. Murphy, Addison P. McDowell, Mark Harris, Pat Harrigan and Brad Knott.

That's How It's Done! James Woods Shares Baseball Video Showing How Easy It Is to Be a Good Person
If judges or magistrates won't keep career criminals off the street, when they absolutely have the power to do so, they are have zero worth to the community. 

The video really is terrifying and heartbreaking.

If only judges were held responsible for the actions of people they released onto the street way too early, maybe they'd reconsider their leniency. 

