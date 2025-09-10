Justice Denied: GOP Lawmakers Demand Judge's Removal After Cashless Bail Leads to Woman's Tragic Murder

Unfortunately, it is too late to save the life of Iryna Zarutska, but maybe it will save the life of another innocent person just trying to ride public transit.

GOP lawmakers urge removal of judge who gave Iryna Zarutska’s suspected killer cashless bail https://t.co/mX4wMOKyqU pic.twitter.com/7ZYLgN8cnI — New York Post (@nypost) September 10, 2025

Republican lawmakers are pushing to have the North Carolina judge who released the violent criminal accused of fatally stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska removed from the bench. Ten GOP US House members from North Carolina have signed a letter insisting on formal proceedings to remove Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes for her “reckless” decision to release Decarlos Brown Jr. on cashless bail despite being aware of his lengthy criminal history and mental health issues, Rep. Tim Moore (R-NC) posted on X Wednesday. The letter, addressed to Chief District Court Judge Roy Wiggins, claimed that Stokes’ ruling to allow Brown Jr. to go free “based solely on his ‘written promise’ to appear for a future court date” following his January arrest had “devastating consequences.” “Ms. Zarutska’s murder was not only a profound personal tragedy but also a direct result of a failure of judicial responsibility,” the letter read. “By releasing a repeat violent offender on nothing more than his written promise to appear, Magistrate Stokes displayed a willful failure to perform the duties of her office and engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.” The letter was co-signed by Reps. Virginia Foxx, David Rouzer, Richard Hudson, Chuck Edwards, Gregory F. Murphy, Addison P. McDowell, Mark Harris, Pat Harrigan and Brad Knott.

this should be seen EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/3gC895fHI6 — TazTears💦 (@TazTears) September 10, 2025

Its not just that judge that needs to go. What the heck good are they if they let criminals run our streets? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) September 10, 2025

If judges or magistrates won't keep career criminals off the street, when they absolutely have the power to do so, they are have zero worth to the community.

couldn't sleep last night, hunted me, bleed to death and no one cares. She died alone under the seat. 😭😭😭😭 — Namsuk Robinson (@srobin1800) September 10, 2025

The video really is terrifying and heartbreaking.

This is like "gentle parenting" in many respects. But those released by the system are not like those who are gentle parented—who will find out fast that the world does not care what they want, and will face people unwilling to put up with tantrums. — Michael (Classical Liberal) (@Classic_Lib_M) September 10, 2025

That judge needs to be sentenced for their role in this poor girls murder. — planetVERITAS (@veritasPLANET) September 10, 2025

If only judges were held responsible for the actions of people they released onto the street way too early, maybe they'd reconsider their leniency.

I want her locked up with him. How do we make that happen? — Sarcasm as a Service (@SaaS_Veritas) September 10, 2025

End cashless bail.



End crime downgrades. — Golfguy21 (@Golfguy21553001) September 10, 2025

Do it today.

