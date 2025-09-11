Tool Who Monitors Threats to Democracy Says It's MAGA That's Escalating Violent Rhetoric...
VIP
CNN Spotted Being VERY Careful In Report About What Might Have Been Etched on Shooter's Bullet Casings

Doug P. | 1:17 PM on September 11, 2025
meme

New details involving the search for the person who shot Charlie Kirk yesterday include the type of rifle used as well as reports about what was etched onto some of the bullet casings: 

Here's another report from the New York Post

A rifle recovered in the hunt for conservative influencer Charlie Kirk’s assassin contained ammo engraved with “transgender and anti-fascist ideology,” according to preliminary reports from law enforcement sources. 

The weapon — an imported .30-06-caliber Mauser bolt-action rifle — was discovered wrapped in a towel by investigators in a wooded area following the killing of the conservative leading light, who was shot once while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, according to the memo. 

A source familiar noted that the Justice Department is investigating the descriptions alleged in the ATF memo, but that the agency was unable to confirm that the description matched the evidence recovered at the scene.

Now let's check in with how carefully CNN is handling that reported development.

Take it away, CNN: 

"Cultural phrases"?

Wow, how many hours did it take them to agree on that angle?

"That's not journalism, it's obfuscation" should be CNN's official motto. 

The "anti-fascist" thing is also maddeningly ironic. What's less "anti-fascist" than shooting somebody just because you don't agree with them? 

*****

