CNN Spotted Being VERY Careful In Report About What Might Have Been Etched on Shooter's Bullet Casings

New details involving the search for the person who shot Charlie Kirk yesterday include the type of rifle used as well as reports about what was etched onto some of the bullet casings:

Breaking: Ammunition engraved with transgender and antifascist ideology was found inside the rifle authorities believe was used in Kirk’s shooting, sources say https://t.co/yoU5eWCXeQ — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 11, 2025

Here's another report from the New York Post:

A rifle recovered in the hunt for conservative influencer Charlie Kirk’s assassin contained ammo engraved with “transgender and anti-fascist ideology,” according to preliminary reports from law enforcement sources. The weapon — an imported .30-06-caliber Mauser bolt-action rifle — was discovered wrapped in a towel by investigators in a wooded area following the killing of the conservative leading light, who was shot once while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, according to the memo. A source familiar noted that the Justice Department is investigating the descriptions alleged in the ATF memo, but that the agency was unable to confirm that the description matched the evidence recovered at the scene.

Now let's check in with how carefully CNN is handling that reported development.

Take it away, CNN:

The shooter etched pro-transgender and anti-fascist messages into the bullet casings



And THIS is how CNN frames it pic.twitter.com/PP5Tti7JD7 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 11, 2025

"Cultural phrases"?

Wow, how many hours did it take them to agree on that angle?

That's not journalism. That's intentional obfuscation — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 11, 2025

"That's not journalism, it's obfuscation" should be CNN's official motto.

The "anti-fascist" thing is also maddeningly ironic. What's less "anti-fascist" than shooting somebody just because you don't agree with them?

