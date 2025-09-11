'I Have Two Words': Ben Shapiro Sends a Strong Message to Those Who Use Violence to Silence Us

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Only People Who Consume Conservative Media Say Political Violence...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on September 11, 2025
Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool


As Twitchy readers know, many on the left are doubling down on blaming conservatives for Charlie Kirk's assassination. Not necessarily all of the politicians, many of whom are desperately trying to cover their own behinds by talking about 'condolences' and 'coming together' after they have spent years calling anyone with an R after their name Hitler, Nazi, and a 'threat to democracy.' 

Meanwhile, the violent foot soldiers they inspire are still celebrating Kirk's death and urging more assassinations. We reported earlier today about what people were saying over on the wretched hive of scum and mental illness known as BlueSky. They are demanding more killing, particularly among powerful influencers like The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh and Ben Shapiro. 

Well, we've got bad news for them. On his show today, Shapiro announced, like Doc Holliday, that he's their huckleberry. Far from backing down, Shapiro vowed to continue and even step up his appearances on college campuses across the country. 

And he underscored his powerful message in very uncharacteristic fashion -- with two short words for people who would use violence to try to intimidate anyone on the right into silence. Watch: 

[Warning for some un-Ben Shapiro-like NSFW language below.]

'We will not stop telling the truth. We will never stop telling the truth. We will never stop debating and discussing. We will never stop standing up for what America is and for what she should be. And we will never let Charlie Kirk's voice die. 

Goodbye to my friend, Charlie Kirk. May your memory be a blessing for your family, and for your country, and for all of us.'

Shout it louder. Shout it from every rooftop. Because Ben Shapiro was speaking for all of us in that message. 

A haunting description, to be sure. But one that should serve only to strengthen our resolve. 

As for Shaprio's choice of words, many understood and even applauded his rare break from his usual decorum.

If there was ever a time for some blue language, this is surely it. 

Shapiro and Walsh receive so many death threats from the left that both of them have 24/7 security. But yes, we hope they will step it up, particularly when they go on the road. 

If the left thinks they can silence anyone, they're in for a rude awakening. 

Plenty of others were ready to pick up the microphone and not let Kirk's voice die as well. 

We should all be Charlie. At least strive to be. 

And we will. 

Nope. Not a chance. 

In fact, we think this is an outstanding time to get even louder. 

And if anyone doesn't like it, we have those same two words for them, too. 

