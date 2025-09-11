J.K. Rowling BLASTS Kier Starmer's Call For 'Open and Free Debate' After Charlie Kirk's Murder

Greg Gutfeld Goes OFF About Charlie Kirk's Murder Dropping the Best Placed F-BOMB...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on September 11, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp


The murder of Charlie Kirk yesterday at a college event in Utah is rightfully sending shockwaves not only across America but across the world. The horror of his killing prompted reactions from many world leaders, including heartfelt condolences from Italy's Giorgia Meloni and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu

One politician who probably should not have said anything, however, is the U.K.'s 'Two-Tier' Kier Starmer, who took a break from arresting and jailing Brits for the crime of saying words he doesn't like to express his sorrow for Kirk and his family. 

Know when to stop speaking, people. If Starmer had ended his post after the first two sentences, no one likely would have noticed. 

But the nerve of Starmer to add the third sentence, calling for free and open debate while he is suppressing speech in his country, all but guaranteed that he was going to get hammered on X for his hypocrisy. 

Unfortunately, it was not. Parody is dead, thanks to the left. 

But it's not surprising that Starmer possesses ZERO self-awareness. 

His tweet got the attention of free speech and women's rights champion J.K. Rowling, who blasted him for not allowing that same 'free and open debate' in his own country. 

Middle Tennessee State Uni Official’s Shocking Social Media Posts Spark Outrage in Wake of Kirk Murder
justmindy
Not even in his own party. 

It doesn't seem like Starmer is doing very much to stop political violence in Great Britain. At least not when the violence is coming from men pretending to be women. 

Or from people who are in the UK illegally. 

Or from the police. 

He'd just prefer to imprison everyone who criticizes those groups. 

And entirely predictable. 

OOF. 

Well, that's the problem in the U.K. Starmer would probably LOVE to arrest Rowling and throw her in jail for saying that men can't be women, but the firestorm he would ignite if he did would destroy him. 

It's much easier for Starmer to arrest people who don't have her resources or prominent public profile. 

Starmer should absolutely shut up. But he prefers to shut other people up. 

That's not exactly fair. Starmer hasn't mandated that British subjects address him as 'Dear Leader' ... yet. 

Many others joined Rowling in calling out Starmer's hypocrisy. 

Starmer doesn't believe in free speech. 

Like everyone on the left, he believes in 'free speech for me, but not for thee.' 

But we are grateful for voices like J.K. Rowling who will call him out -- call anyone out -- who tries to suppress the truth. 

============================================

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK FREE SPEECH J.K ROWLING KEIR STARMER UNITED KINGDOM

