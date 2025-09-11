J.K. Rowling BLASTS Kier Starmer's Call For 'Open and Free Debate' After Charlie Kirk's Murder



The murder of Charlie Kirk yesterday at a college event in Utah is rightfully sending shockwaves not only across America but across the world. The horror of his killing prompted reactions from many world leaders, including heartfelt condolences from Italy's Giorgia Meloni and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu.

One politician who probably should not have said anything, however, is the U.K.'s 'Two-Tier' Kier Starmer, who took a break from arresting and jailing Brits for the crime of saying words he doesn't like to express his sorrow for Kirk and his family.

My thoughts this evening are with the loved ones of Charlie Kirk.



It is heartbreaking that a young family has been robbed of a father and a husband.



We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear - there can be no justification for political violence. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 10, 2025

Know when to stop speaking, people. If Starmer had ended his post after the first two sentences, no one likely would have noticed.

But the nerve of Starmer to add the third sentence, calling for free and open debate while he is suppressing speech in his country, all but guaranteed that he was going to get hammered on X for his hypocrisy.

Stop imprisoning people for speech and religious beliefs — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 11, 2025

If Charlie Kirk were a Brit he'd be in prison for violating your fascist speech codes, you filth. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) September 11, 2025

This must be parody. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) September 11, 2025

Unfortunately, it was not. Parody is dead, thanks to the left.

But it's not surprising that Starmer possesses ZERO self-awareness.

His tweet got the attention of free speech and women's rights champion J.K. Rowling, who blasted him for not allowing that same 'free and open debate' in his own country.

Not even in his own party.

An elected representative of your own party, @RosieDuffield1, was advised by police not to attend Labour conference because of the physical risk to her from trans activists. You did nothing. You showed her no support, You criticised her for stating biological facts. pic.twitter.com/TzoXTic62Q — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 11, 2025

It doesn't seem like Starmer is doing very much to stop political violence in Great Britain. At least not when the violence is coming from men pretending to be women.

Or from people who are in the UK illegally.

Or from the police.

He'd just prefer to imprison everyone who criticizes those groups.

He says this while censoring UK social media. https://t.co/eQMXYZmWPS — Peter @Reform_UK (@peter777j) September 11, 2025

The hypocrisy is remarkable. https://t.co/YCPo3aF9FL — Philip Hensher (@PhilipHensher) September 11, 2025

And entirely predictable.

They/them were wrong. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 11, 2025

OOF.

I love the fact that J.K. Rowling, being such a prominent figure, is never afraid to speak out and say exactly what’s on her mind. 💯 https://t.co/5eRewd80fv — 𝐀η𝐓 (@AntSpeaks) September 11, 2025

Well, that's the problem in the U.K. Starmer would probably LOVE to arrest Rowling and throw her in jail for saying that men can't be women, but the firestorm he would ignite if he did would destroy him.

It's much easier for Starmer to arrest people who don't have her resources or prominent public profile.

He should shut up pic.twitter.com/nclnwNWtCr — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) September 11, 2025

Starmer should absolutely shut up. But he prefers to shut other people up.

Another blitheringly mendacious utterance from our dear leader. I am glad someone trustworthy is keeping the receipts and reminding him we have them. https://t.co/t3Fj261Ag9 — MaryBCH 🎗️🦖 (@maryBCHR) September 11, 2025

That's not exactly fair. Starmer hasn't mandated that British subjects address him as 'Dear Leader' ... yet.

Many others joined Rowling in calling out Starmer's hypocrisy.

You lock people up for causing "discomfort"!



People fear debating in the UK. And it's because of you and the political violence you have legalized!



Just continue trashing your own country and shut up. — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) September 10, 2025

Free to debate openly??



You even censor art these days with security guards if it sends a message you don't like as my image below demonstrates!!



Charlie Kirk, bless his soul, was all about democracy and freedom of speech.



The exact opposite of you.



Your words mean nothing. pic.twitter.com/tDvV51U4B4 — Papa Cars - Father Far Right (@papa_cars) September 10, 2025

You sponsor & order state violence towards people who engage in "free debate." — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) September 11, 2025

Starmer doesn't believe in free speech.

Like everyone on the left, he believes in 'free speech for me, but not for thee.'

But we are grateful for voices like J.K. Rowling who will call him out -- call anyone out -- who tries to suppress the truth.





