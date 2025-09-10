VIP
Shout Out to Chris Pratt for Sending Prayers for Charlie Kirk
BREAKING: MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd Fired After Suggesting Charlie Kirk Shot in Celebration by...
Too Soon: Reporter Asks Rep If Charlie Kirk Shooting Changed His Stance on...
"I Want to Remind You We Still Have the Death Penalty Here in...
Sen. Elizabeth Sends Out Her Condolences for Charlie Kirk's Family, But …
President Trump Addresses Charlie Kirk's Murder From the Oval Office
Host of Insurrection Podcast's Vile Grave-Dancing: X Erupts Over Cruel Comments on Charlie...
Dem Tim Walz Decries Political Violence Like Charlie Kirk's Murder Days After Wishing...
Simsbury, Connecticut Dems Post That Charlie Kirk Got Exactly What He Deserved
New Republic: The Far-Right Is Already Blaming the Left for 'MAGA Troll' Charlie...
MSNBC’s Hollow Apology: Matthew Dowd’s Vile Remarks on Charlie Kirk’s Murder Ignite Outrag...
'You OWN This!' Chaos ERUPTS on House Floor When Democrats Show Their True...
Good Point: 'I Don't Think They Understand That Charlie Was the Nice Version'
Jezebel, Two Days Ago: We Paid Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk

Giorgia Meloni, Benjamin Netanyahu Send Their Condolences for Charlie Kirk

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on September 10, 2025
Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP

As we've reported, American politicians haven't exactly covered themselves in glory after the shooting death of Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk, 31. It was just days ago that Gov. Tim Walz had *wink wink* wished for news of President Donald Trump's death. Sen. Elizabeth Warren made it a whole seven seconds before going on a nearly five-minute rant about gun control in Massachusetts and Trump's incendiary rhetoric. 

Advertisement

Kirk left a huge legacy, both in his personal life and in his work with Turning Point USA. International leaders popped in as evidence of Kirk's influence. Here's Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni:

That translates as:

I am shocked by the news of the killing of Charlie Kirk, a young and followed Republican activist. An atrocious murder, a deep wound for democracy and for those who believe in freedom. My condolences to his family, to his loved ones, and to the American conservative community.

Thank you.

Recommended

BREAKING: MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd Fired After Suggesting Charlie Kirk Shot in Celebration by a Fan
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also reached out:

His post continues:

We lost an incredible human being.

His boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact.

Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk

Advertisement

He "stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization" …. thank you for having the guts to say it.

***

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd Fired After Suggesting Charlie Kirk Shot in Celebration by a Fan
Warren Squire
Host of Insurrection Podcast's Vile Grave-Dancing: X Erupts Over Cruel Comments on Charlie Kirk’s Murder
justmindy
'Let's Just Say Something Big Will Happen Tomorrow': X Account Posts About Charlie Kirk
Brett T.
Sen. Elizabeth Sends Out Her Condolences for Charlie Kirk's Family, But …
Brett T.
Good Point: 'I Don't Think They Understand That Charlie Was the Nice Version'
Brett T.
MSNBC’s Hollow Apology: Matthew Dowd’s Vile Remarks on Charlie Kirk’s Murder Ignite Outrage
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd Fired After Suggesting Charlie Kirk Shot in Celebration by a Fan Warren Squire
Advertisement