Giorgia Meloni, Benjamin Netanyahu Send Their Condolences for Charlie Kirk

As we've reported, American politicians haven't exactly covered themselves in glory after the shooting death of Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk, 31. It was just days ago that Gov. Tim Walz had *wink wink* wished for news of President Donald Trump's death. Sen. Elizabeth Warren made it a whole seven seconds before going on a nearly five-minute rant about gun control in Massachusetts and Trump's incendiary rhetoric.

Advertisement

Kirk left a huge legacy, both in his personal life and in his work with Turning Point USA. International leaders popped in as evidence of Kirk's influence. Here's Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni:

Sconvolge la notizia dell’uccisione di Charlie Kirk, giovane e seguito attivista repubblicano.

Un omicidio atroce, una ferita profonda per la democrazia e per chi crede nella libertà.

Il mio cordoglio alla sua famiglia, ai suoi cari e alla comunità conservatrice americana. pic.twitter.com/jz5Bxvq9BE — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 10, 2025

That translates as:

I am shocked by the news of the killing of Charlie Kirk, a young and followed Republican activist. An atrocious murder, a deep wound for democracy and for those who believe in freedom. My condolences to his family, to his loved ones, and to the American conservative community.

Thank you.

Thank you, ma'am. This is just devastating. We are truly in a fight against evil from many directions. We must persevere as Charlie would, regardless of the cost. — Sanctity Of Life (@sanctity_of) September 10, 2025

Thank you for your condolences and the sharing of your reaction. I know Italy faces it's own challenges in these trying times, and I pray we can all find ways to embrace the cultures that made our countries great and ways to heal the increasing division. — Denrael (@Denrael) September 10, 2025

Thank you. He was loved very, very much. — Kat Has Had Enough (@GTIATJohn316) September 10, 2025

Thank you for your kind words for Charlie, dear woman.

May you continue to make Italy and all of Europe great again!

🇮🇹 🇺🇸 — Daniel (@lktappshb) September 10, 2025

Thank you from America. We love you.❤️ — Cynthia Tait (@CynthiaTai13185) September 10, 2025

We are heartbroken but we will rise. — Carrielyn Oden (@CarrielynOden) September 10, 2025

Thank you Prime Minister. God bless you and help us all in the face of such evil. — Josh T. Thomas (@joshobean1) September 10, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also reached out:

Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom. A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization. I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place.

We lost an… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 10, 2025

His post continues:

We lost an incredible human being. His boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact. Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk

God bless your soul @charliekirk11

We will not forget your and your mission and your family. pic.twitter.com/yPXc6lC67s — Afshine Emrani MD FACC (@afshineemrani) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk will be missed. He was a true warrior in defending our children. Protecting our kids. He wanted a better future for America. We love you Charlie. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) September 10, 2025

Advertisement

Imagine having such an impact that even the Prime Minister of another country speaks about you in your time of passing.



Thank you PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Prayers for Charlie and his family. 🙏🏻 🇺🇸 — Noah Benson (Stellar Memes)🇺🇸 (@StellarianNoah) September 10, 2025

Thank you for your kind words sir. Many blessings to you and Israel.

🇮🇱 🇺🇸 — Daniel (@lktappshb) September 10, 2025

Of all the posts I've read today this one made me weep. — Louis (@LouisOfDaytwa) September 10, 2025

He was the embodiment of decent Western civilization. May his memory be blessing and a revolution. — DSisme48 🚫 woke and its partners (@dsisme48) September 10, 2025

He "stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization" …. thank you for having the guts to say it.

***