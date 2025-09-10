Dem Tim Walz Decries Political Violence Like Charlie Kirk's Murder Days After Wishing for Trump’s Death

"I Want to Remind You We Still Have the Death Penalty Here in...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was killed by an assassin’s bullet while holding a college event in Utah on Wednesday. Many Democrat politicians reacted to the tragedy with hollow online posts about curbing violent rhetoric. Governor Tim Walz weighed in with one of the most empty responses, given that he’s responsible for a lot of the kinds of violent rhetoric he’s currently decrying.

Here’s his post. (READ)

That’s true. A little over a week ago, when ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats were pushing false narratives about President Donald Trump’s health, Walz was disappointed.

The failed Democrat vice presidential candidate openly wished for Trump to die and said he was looking forward to it. Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Let me be clear: Tim Walz knows exactly what he’s doing.

He knows his supporters are a bunch of depressed, mentally ill, weird, violent Midwestern leftists, and he’s spent months egging them on.

Whether it’s the Tesla stuff, Trump, etc.

He appeals to these people exceptionally more than other Democrats.

There’s a reason political terrorism has been rampant in his own state — including from his own employees.

— Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) September 10, 2025

The man who allegedly murdered a Democrat Minnesota politician and her husband has claimed he did it at Walz’s orders.

It’s not the first time Walz has pushed violence. Here, he claims Trump is a dictator and encourages his fellow Democrats to be meaner and fiercer. (WATCH)

Democrats will claim innocence, but how do they expect people to act when they falsely label political opponents Nazis and dictators?

Commenters say these posts in the aftermath of Kirk’s bloody assassination are just Democrats doing damage control.

No observant person believes any of these Democrat calls to end violence and violent rhetoric are genuine. Democrats didn’t stop after both assassination attempts on Trump’s life, and they won’t stop after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

