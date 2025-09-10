Dem Tim Walz Decries Political Violence Like Charlie Kirk's Murder Days After Wishing for Trump’s Death

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was killed by an assassin’s bullet while holding a college event in Utah on Wednesday. Many Democrat politicians reacted to the tragedy with hollow online posts about curbing violent rhetoric. Governor Tim Walz weighed in with one of the most empty responses, given that he’s responsible for a lot of the kinds of violent rhetoric he’s currently decrying.

Here’s his post. (READ)

An open forum for political dialogue and disagreement was upended by a horrific act of targeted violence. In America, we don’t settle our differences with violence or at gunpoint. I’m praying for Charlie, his family, and his young children. https://t.co/DgRMbkPBpS — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 10, 2025

Tim, you are one of the ones to blame — marti garren (@martigarren7) September 10, 2025

The only rebuttal the radical left has is violence. Please out of the respect for Charlie and his family sit this one out. Just a week ago you were wishing for the death of our President. — Sue Ellen (@EstergrenSue) September 10, 2025

That’s true. A little over a week ago, when ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats were pushing false narratives about President Donald Trump’s health, Walz was disappointed.

The failed Democrat vice presidential candidate openly wished for Trump to die and said he was looking forward to it. Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

When he crushes you with his policies and in public opinion, the only thing left for you to cling to is his death. pic.twitter.com/4ySClBHTtI — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 2, 2025

Just a few days ago you were joking about hoping to wake up and find out Trump was dead. Shut the 🤬 up. — 🇺🇸R.E.D. Patriot🇺🇸 (@jeffanderson42) September 10, 2025

Let me be clear: Tim Walz knows exactly what he’s doing. He knows his supporters are a bunch of depressed, mentally ill, weird, violent Midwestern leftists, and he’s spent months egging them on. Whether it’s the Tesla stuff, Trump, etc. He appeals to these people exceptionally more than other Democrats. There’s a reason political terrorism has been rampant in his own state — including from his own employees. — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) September 10, 2025

The man who allegedly murdered a Democrat Minnesota politician and her husband has claimed he did it at Walz’s orders.

It’s not the first time Walz has pushed violence. Here, he claims Trump is a dictator and encourages his fellow Democrats to be meaner and fiercer. (WATCH)

“Maybe it’s time for us to be a little meaner.” pic.twitter.com/3KwYaZy8mc — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) June 14, 2025

He is a genuine POS. Can you even imagine what the country would look like if they had won?! — Len Fechter (@lenfechter) September 10, 2025

Your rhetoric has been leading to this. Absolutely shameful. — An Utter Boor (@utterboor) September 10, 2025

Democrats will claim innocence, but how do they expect people to act when they falsely label political opponents Nazis and dictators?

Commenters say these posts in the aftermath of Kirk’s bloody assassination are just Democrats doing damage control.

Tim is just using a better man’s death to try & farm clout.



Like he was using his son for farming empathy.



The ‘democratic’ platform really draws out & creates the worst of the worst, absolutely sociopathic humans for their masters. — Ray (@basalticboi) September 10, 2025

This is flimsy, transparent, and desperate leftist attempt at "damage control." Walz and his kind have done their utmost to stoke these flames. They are not unhappy about the repercussions! — Christopher G. Adamo (@CGAdamo) September 10, 2025

So tired of these evil f***** thinking all they have to do is shut the barn door after the horses have escaped and all is fine and dandy. — Connie Watkins (@ConnieW38131423) September 10, 2025

No observant person believes any of these Democrat calls to end violence and violent rhetoric are genuine. Democrats didn’t stop after both assassination attempts on Trump’s life, and they won’t stop after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

