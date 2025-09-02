Treasonous Illinois Lt. Governor Sparks Outrage by Advising Illegals on Evading Law Enforc...
Sick Daze: Tim Walz Upset that Trump is Healthy but Holds Out Hope for Terrible News Soon

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on September 02, 2025
Townhall Media

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz bought into the Trump health hoax like other sad Democrats who wish the worst for him. Thankfully, President Donald Trump is fine. But that good news didn’t stop Walz from openly hoping something terrible happens to Trump soon.

The trounced former VP candidate speaks here. (WATCH)

Imagine being so pathetic that your joy hinges on the death of someone else. Walz sees that sad person in the mirror every day.

Even worse is sharing and celebrating how utterly pathetic you are with others. 

He probably has a mock VP office at home where he plays pretend.

Commenters can’t recall a worse VP candidate than Walz; his wife sealed the deal as the worst potential VP couple ever.

Smarter man than I said - Obama had to pick someone safe and kinda dumb. Biden had to do the same. In a desire not to be outshone, Kamala did the same. So it’s a nesting doll of dumbf******.

— JacksonSilverback2323 (@JSilverbac31431) September 2, 2025

Well, that nesting doll is complete. Dems get an opportunity to start a new one with Gavin Newsom or some other candidate.

Commenters say Walz and his fellow death-wishing Democrats haven’t thought their fantasy scenario through. 

Unlike the Democrats, Trump didn’t pick a weak Vice Presidential candidate. Vance is ready to serve and will be a younger version of Trump with a more consistent conservative streak. Do Dems want Vance now or years down the road? Be careful what you wish for, Dems.

