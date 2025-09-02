Sick Daze: Tim Walz Upset that Trump is Healthy but Holds Out Hope for Terrible News Soon

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz bought into the Trump health hoax like other sad Democrats who wish the worst for him. Thankfully, President Donald Trump is fine. But that good news didn’t stop Walz from openly hoping something terrible happens to Trump soon.

The trounced former VP candidate speaks here. (WATCH)

JUST IN - TIM WALZ EXCITED OVER TRUMP "HEALTH" NEWS: You get up in the morning - the last few days, you woke up thinking there might be news! Just saying...There WILL be news, some time! 😁



Vile.pic.twitter.com/qFo85t8I9w — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2025

Imagine being so pathetic that your joy hinges on the death of someone else. Walz sees that sad person in the mirror every day.

Even worse is sharing and celebrating how utterly pathetic you are with others.

It's disgusting how open he is about it too. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2025

What a sick SOB, no joy found — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 2, 2025

Consider yourself lucky. We are stuck with him here in Minnesota — Dustin Straight (@Carnage2469) September 2, 2025

Does Tim realize he was the VP pick for the person that DIDN'T win? Does he think they're gonna call him up if something does happen to Trump? — WeaponizedFreedom𝕏 (@EpicGreenman42) September 2, 2025

He probably has a mock VP office at home where he plays pretend.

Commenters can’t recall a worse VP candidate than Walz; his wife sealed the deal as the worst potential VP couple ever.

Out of everything, people rejected him and his wife the most — BlockMe (@Billyismyboss) September 2, 2025

Tim can't be allowed near the White House. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2025

It'll never happen. Also, I guarantee Shapiro said No and they had to pick the worst option — BlockMe (@Billyismyboss) September 2, 2025

Smarter man than I said - Obama had to pick someone safe and kinda dumb. Biden had to do the same. In a desire not to be outshone, Kamala did the same. So it’s a nesting doll of dumbf******. — JacksonSilverback2323 (@JSilverbac31431) September 2, 2025

Well, that nesting doll is complete. Dems get an opportunity to start a new one with Gavin Newsom or some other candidate.

Commenters say Walz and his fellow death-wishing Democrats haven’t thought their fantasy scenario through.

So the lefties are cheering for President JD Vance? — Mark W. Smith/#2A Scholar (@fourboxesdiner) September 2, 2025

Just bitter and hateful because he lost and isn't thinking about the consequences. It's the sort of open malice against opponents that can only come from those that have no moral code or connection to God. — slinches (@slinches778501) September 2, 2025

It’s funny cause they don’t realize Vance is way more conservative. I’m pretty excited for Vance and Rubio in 2028 — Iguana (@Iguana775) September 2, 2025

Which makes it crazier that they want Trump gone so badly. They fail to realize that he’s essentially the template of what 90’s democrats used to be. They have no idea what they’re in for. — Kaiser-Machead 🇺🇸🦈 (@KaiserMachead) September 2, 2025

Unlike the Democrats, Trump didn’t pick a weak Vice Presidential candidate. Vance is ready to serve and will be a younger version of Trump with a more consistent conservative streak. Do Dems want Vance now or years down the road? Be careful what you wish for, Dems.

