Sen. Elizabeth Sends Out Her Condolences for Charlie Kirk's Family, But …

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

What is wrong with Democrats just sending their condolences to Charlie Kirk and that they're thinking of his wife and two young children? Oh, wait, that's right … Democrats spit on thoughts and prayers. Thoughts and prayers didn't save those little Catholic school kids who were shot by a transgender shooter; as Gov. Gavin Newsom put it, "These children were literally praying." Newsom's already posted that "we must reject political violence in EVERY form," even though he blew his top when President Donald Trump sent in the National Guard because open-borders rioters were pelting the police department with rocks.

Elizabeth Warren's heart goes out to Kirk's family and friends, but …

She could have stopped there, but she went on a gun control rant for the next four-and-a-half minutes. Oh, and she says about "lowering the temperature" to start with President Donald Trump and his mean tweets. 

This video could have been over in seven seconds, but …

If only the rest of the country could be like Massachusetts. What, shooting someone in cold blood is legal in Utah? We weren't aware. Funny how the shooter didn't respect the "gun-free zone" that was the campus.

BUT TRUMP!

We're surprised she made it a whole seven seconds before going off on a rant about gun control and Trump.

DEMOCRAT PARTY ELIZABETH WARREN GUN CONTROL

