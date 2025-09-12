Hate TV 24/7: Western Lensman BLISTERS Dems With All the Times They Call Conservatives 'Fascists'



'Hey, fascist! Catch!'

With those three horrific words etched on a bullet, we immediately knew a great deal about the motivation behind assassin Tyler Robinson's evil mission to end Charlie Kirk's life.

The left has been expending tremendous effort this afternoon trying to falsely claim that Robinson is a right-wing extremist (just because he is white and his father is a Republican), but that effort is wasted. No one is buying it. Because it's not true. Conservatives (not even those nasty groypers) do not call other conservatives fascists. That invective comes from one side of the political aisle and one side only. And it is evidence of pure leftist indoctrination.

This afternoon, Western Lensman shared a video compilation of just how effective that indoctrination was on Robinson. And he didn't learn it from the gaming community; he learned it from leaders of the Democrat Party at the highest levels. Watch:

It’s no mystery how Charlie Kirk’s murderer was conditioned to think conservatives are fascists. pic.twitter.com/9ZItjQE1nr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 12, 2025

Democrats recite this hateful slur like they breathe oxygen. We haven't gone a week since Trump was elected that many of them haven't repeated the false insult.

They do this because they cannot actually win arguments of ideas. But they also do it because they know it will infuriate their base, even the unhinged ones like Robinson.

Winsome Sears, who will hopefully be the next governor of Virginia, shared a similar video:

Charlie Kirk’s assassin wrote on the bullet casing: Hey Fascist! Catch!



Here are two minutes of Democrat politicians calling Republicans fascists and encouraging violence: pic.twitter.com/da7J1r1PuA — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) September 12, 2025

And another account, Brickhouse, shared a long post with more examples of top Democrats repeating their mantra.

Charlie Kirk’s assassin used the term “hey fascist catch“ on the bullet casing that killed Charlie.



Do not let the Democrat left claim they are not responsible. Here are just a few examples.



The New York Times (October 30, 2024) John Kelly: “he certainly falls into the… — Brickhouse (@Brick_House04) September 12, 2025

The New York Times (October 30, 2024) John Kelly: 'he certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure,'



Mark Milley: a ‘fascist to the core’ and… ‘the most dangerous person to this country.’'



NPR (October 29, 2024): Robert Paxton’s view that 'Trump’s brand of fascism… is ‘bubbling up from below in very worrisome ways, and that’s very much like the original fascisms.’'



USA Today (November 8, 2024): MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Trump voters in Florida support an 'extremist right-wing fascist type of government.'



CNN (November 24, 2015): Max Boot tweeted, 'Trump is a fascist. And that’s not a term I use loosely or often. But he’s earned it.'



BU Today (Boston University, November 3, 2022): Jonathan Zatlin - 'Trump Republicans' in a piece titled 'Are Trump Republicans Fascists?'



The Nation (November 14, 2023): 'The unmistakable fascist drift of the Trump movement was abundantly clear back when Trump enacted his first Muslim ban ...'



The Hill (November 15, 2023): Trump’s 'vermin' rhetoric as 'a line barely modified from its original 1930s Nazi form,' calling it 'full-throated fascist rhetoric.'



The Guardian (June 17, 2023): Robert Reich, 'These five elements [of fascism] find exact expression in Donald Trump and the white Christian nationalist movement he is encouraging.'



Kamala Harris Vice President: In an October 16, 2024, interview with Charlamagne tha God Harris agreed that Trump’s vision represented fascism, stating, 'Yes, we can say that.' She elaborated on October 23, 2024, in a surprise speech, denouncing Trump as a 'fascist' who wants 'unchecked power.'



Joe Biden (President): In a September 1, 2022, speech near Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden described the 'extreme MAGA Republicans' aligned with Trump as exhibiting 'semi-fascism,' warning that their ideology undermines democratic values through election denialism and violence endorsement.



Adam Schiff (Senator and 2024 Senate) In 2024 interviews, he stated, 'Trump’s vision is fascist,' linking it to authoritarian control and suppression of dissent.



Elizabeth Warren (Senator): In a 2025 X post Warren decried Trump’s immigration crackdowns as creating a 'fascist state.' During the 2024 campaign, she described Trump’s rhetoric as 'fascist techniques' to excite his base and erode institutions.

Wow. Just ... wow.

They might as well have all engraved the bullet themselves.

Here we go again! More Democrats spewing words of hate and violence. https://t.co/PMueOU9hxe — Mike McLeod (@DunveganMcLeod) September 12, 2025

It's what they do. Lately, it's ALL they do.

All of them have Charlie’s blood on their hands. Enough, stop it. https://t.co/yc704Ec0KM — Green Bay Babe 🇺🇸 (@GreenBayBabe66) September 12, 2025

They won't. They will only demand that Republicans 'lower the temperature.'

All they care about is that it’s a label used to brand you and me as existential threats to the country. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 12, 2025

It makes it all the more disgraceful that they keep repeating this when they know it's not true.

In a reply to his own post, Western Lensman came up with the perfect name for the rhetoric that Democrats spew on television.

It’s Hate TV. 24/7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 12, 2025

That should probably be MSNBC's new name, instead of PMS NOW (or whatever letters they chose).

And they're not going to stop. If anything, their extreme rhetoric is only getting worse. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 12, 2025

Jasmine Crockett has already proven that, calling Trump Hitler again just today.

Please repost - they all work their base into a demented lather by repeating the script they have been given so that vulnerable, easily influenced people end up carrying out murderous acts. https://t.co/olWuHJDyeA — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) September 12, 2025

It's not exactly difficult to draw a line from Point A to Point B here.

Non-stop, on a loop, for years. This is how we got here. https://t.co/34XfPEwrC6 — Kris Williams (@KrisWilliams) September 12, 2025

THEY are responsible for the turmoil in our country. Time to dissolve the Democratic Party. https://t.co/wTwaB09PNj — Just Me! (@justmevabch) September 12, 2025

If they keep going the way they are, they will immolate themselves.

And we're only 12 days into September pic.twitter.com/qQ1JXeaBTI — StarlessSky (@gigglinghowl) September 12, 2025

Holy cow!

More than 1,600 citations of fascism and Hitler in the mainstream media, and we're not even halfway through the month.

That's just terrifying. And infuriating.

BOOM.

There it is.

The left will keep trying to deflect from the obvious fact that Chrlie Kirk's assassin was clearly one of them, and it's not difficult to figure out why.

They're the ones who trained him.





============================================

