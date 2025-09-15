Jasmine Crockett’s Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big...
Scott Wiener's Tone-Deaf Post-Murder Smear: Condemning Charlie Kirk's Death While Dehumani...
NYT: Trump Officials Using Charlie Kirk's Assassination 'To Threaten Liberal Groups'
Karen Attiah 'Decolonized' From The Washington Post
Kash Patel Responds to Lying Blowhard Sen. Adam Schiff's Video About His Testimony...
Report: Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Placing a Bomb Under a Fox News...
Jasmine Crockett's Pastor Puts Finger Quotes Around 'White Christian' While Describing Cha...
Carrying the Torch: Young Patriots Launch Charlie Kirk's Legacy at Georgia St with...
John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at...
Hosting The Charlie Kirk Show, JD Vance Had a Nuclear Reality Check for...
President Trump Announces Another 'Kinetic Strike' on Venezuelan Boat
These Repugnant Jerks Again: Bob Vylan Shows Cancelled After Mocking Charlie Kirk's Assass...
BREAKING: Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin Appears to Have Confessed in Discord Chat -...
Oh, Honey ... NO! Abigail Spanberger Thinks She Knows What Sort of Governor...

Justice Prevails! NJ Nurse Reinstated - and Surgeon RESIGNS - Over Doc's Repulsive Charlie Kirk Comment

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 PM on September 15, 2025
meme


Sometimes, not always, but sometimes, we get to see justice -- and sanity -- win the day.

It took a little longer than we would have hoped, but that is what just happened in the case of New Jersey nurse Lexi Kuenzle. Just as importantly, it's also what happened to Dr. Matthew Jung, the surgeon at Kuenzle's hospital who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk last week. 

Advertisement

In case anyone missed this story as it was developing, on the day of Kirk's murder, Kuenzle was at a nurse's station at Englewood Health when she heard the news about Kirk. She expressed dismay, as any normal human would. However, when Jung heard the same news (along with several other nurses AND a patient, who were also at the nurse's station), he allegedly said, 'I hate Charlie Kirk. He had it coming. He deserved it.'

This is a man who swore the Hippocratic Oath. 

Kuenzle reported the comment and also posted about it on social media. For her efforts to call out such vile hatred, SHE was suspended without pay by the hospital. Almost immediately, she announced that she was going to sue her employers. 

Kuenzle's lawsuit got a lot of attention on X. She also had many witnesses to what the doctor said, which is probably why, as of today, Jung is no longer employed at Englewood Health, according to The New York Post.

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett’s Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big Mad
justmindy
Advertisement

Dr. Matthew Jung of Englewood Health quit following Wednesday’s troubling incident — which went down moments after the news of Kirk’s tragic assassination.

'We have accepted the physician’s resignation,' a representative from Englewood Health told The Post.

We would have preferred that he be fired, which is what he deserved. But maybe the hospital gave him the option of firing himself before they publicly called him out. 

In either case, he's gone. As he should be. No health care professional should ever cheer someone's death. 

And Kuenzle is back, hopefully with a full and abject apology from Englewood Health. 

That makes it even worse (not that it would have been OK if a patient hadn't been present). 

Who would let a surgeon operate on them if that surgeon would be happy to have you die if you didn't agree with him politically? 

Jung should also lose his license.  

Absolutely. For now, though, we'll settle for the bariatric surgeon being unemployable.

Advertisement

We're not going to hold our breath waiting for that apology, but you never know. Maybe after getting reamed by the consequences of his own words, Jung may indeed repent. 

But we still wouldn't let him operate on anyone. 

We don't know if Kuenzle is still going to pursue her lawsuit, but we hope she does. The hospital administrators who originally suspended her need to feel some consequences themselves. 

HA. We'll bet there have been plenty. 

Like from our Twitchy favorite, Jarvis. 

Jarvis, of course, isn't the only one who has become smitten with Kuenzle. 

Advertisement

We have to agree. After all, we're not science deniers at Twitchy. 

She's definitely a full-on dime, hottie, and a stunner. No question about it. 

But more importantly, she was RIGHT. And we don't just mean in the way she votes. 

The left cannot get away with playing by different sets of rules anymore. 

Someone should send them the memo. It was sent out in the early morning hours of November 6, 2024. 

The media is, of course, complaining about 'cancel culture' coming from the right (because they have zero self-awareness), but conservatives aren't canceling anyone. 

We're just shining a great big spotlight on the left who are telling people who they really are. 

Advertisement

And now, even employers are starting to believe them. 

============================================

Related:

John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at the Emmys'

These Repugnant Jerks Again: Bob Vylan Shows Cancelled After Mocking Charlie Kirk's Assassination

'Paying Tribute to My Friend': JD Vance Will Pick Up Charlie Kirk's Microphone Today

Hate TV 24/7: Western Lensman BLISTERS Dems With All the Times They Call Conservatives 'Fascists'

Brooklyn Dad Gets Buried By Receipts After Claiming Biden Didn't Demonize Republicans

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its hateful and violent rhetoric.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK HEALTHCARE LAWSUIT NEW JERSEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett’s Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big Mad
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Scott Wiener's Tone-Deaf Post-Murder Smear: Condemning Charlie Kirk's Death While Dehumanizing Him
justmindy
John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at the Emmys'
Grateful Calvin
Kash Patel Responds to Lying Blowhard Sen. Adam Schiff's Video About His Testimony Tomorrow
Doug P.
Karen Attiah 'Decolonized' From The Washington Post
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jasmine Crockett’s Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big Mad justmindy
Advertisement