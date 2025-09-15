Justice Prevails! NJ Nurse Reinstated - and Surgeon RESIGNS - Over Doc's Repulsive Charlie Kirk Comment



Sometimes, not always, but sometimes, we get to see justice -- and sanity -- win the day.

It took a little longer than we would have hoped, but that is what just happened in the case of New Jersey nurse Lexi Kuenzle. Just as importantly, it's also what happened to Dr. Matthew Jung, the surgeon at Kuenzle's hospital who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk last week.

NJ surgeon who ‘cheered’ Charlie Kirk’s murder resigns — as suspended nurse who called him out is reinstated https://t.co/ORtekqgo73 pic.twitter.com/i5mKgxRTqH — New York Post (@nypost) September 15, 2025

In case anyone missed this story as it was developing, on the day of Kirk's murder, Kuenzle was at a nurse's station at Englewood Health when she heard the news about Kirk. She expressed dismay, as any normal human would. However, when Jung heard the same news (along with several other nurses AND a patient, who were also at the nurse's station), he allegedly said, 'I hate Charlie Kirk. He had it coming. He deserved it.'

This is a man who swore the Hippocratic Oath.

Kuenzle reported the comment and also posted about it on social media. For her efforts to call out such vile hatred, SHE was suspended without pay by the hospital. Almost immediately, she announced that she was going to sue her employers.

🚨 BREAKING: New Jersey nurse Lexi Kuenzle is SUING Englewood Health after they suspended her for calling out a doctor who was celebrating Charlie Kirk’s kiIIing



This hospital f***ed around, and now they’re about to find out.



Patriots have your back, Lexi 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RTtUSfibvq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 13, 2025

Kuenzle's lawsuit got a lot of attention on X. She also had many witnesses to what the doctor said, which is probably why, as of today, Jung is no longer employed at Englewood Health, according to The New York Post.

Dr. Matthew Jung of Englewood Health quit following Wednesday’s troubling incident — which went down moments after the news of Kirk’s tragic assassination. 'We have accepted the physician’s resignation,' a representative from Englewood Health told The Post.

We would have preferred that he be fired, which is what he deserved. But maybe the hospital gave him the option of firing himself before they publicly called him out.

In either case, he's gone. As he should be. No health care professional should ever cheer someone's death.

And Kuenzle is back, hopefully with a full and abject apology from Englewood Health.

N.b.: the doctor did it in front of a patient. https://t.co/9zze7s2Pwu — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 15, 2025

That makes it even worse (not that it would have been OK if a patient hadn't been present).

Who would let a surgeon operate on them if that surgeon would be happy to have you die if you didn't agree with him politically?

Jung should also lose his license.

He should be reported to the medical board and lose his license too. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) September 15, 2025

Absolutely. For now, though, we'll settle for the bariatric surgeon being unemployable.

A pretty-happy ending. Happier would be if he repented and apologized. https://t.co/flpyiyEEVK — Dan Phillips (inspired by a largely true story) (@BibChr) September 15, 2025

We're not going to hold our breath waiting for that apology, but you never know. Maybe after getting reamed by the consequences of his own words, Jung may indeed repent.

But we still wouldn't let him operate on anyone.

My guess is she likely got a ton of job offers in the short time they suspended her. I would not be shocked if she get a ten times better position than the position she currently has. — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) September 15, 2025

We don't know if Kuenzle is still going to pursue her lawsuit, but we hope she does. The hospital administrators who originally suspended her need to feel some consequences themselves.

I want to know how many marriage proposals she has had since Friday. https://t.co/xTyafNmzCl — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) September 15, 2025

HA. We'll bet there have been plenty.

Like from our Twitchy favorite, Jarvis.

Jarvis, of course, isn't the only one who has become smitten with Kuenzle.

This is yet another win for morals and principles.



Also, can we continue to point out that conservative women are incredibly attractive and liberal women are not?



It's science https://t.co/vpWXUf16xy pic.twitter.com/fg6RP24Naa — Ricky Vaughn (@dvigilrpg) September 15, 2025

We have to agree. After all, we're not science deniers at Twitchy.

The Jersey Smokeshow Nurse Prevailed.



Praise be. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/cPjfrKioM4 — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) September 15, 2025

She's definitely a full-on dime, hottie, and a stunner. No question about it.

But more importantly, she was RIGHT. And we don't just mean in the way she votes.

The left cannot get away with playing by different sets of rules anymore.

They got away with doing this stuff until today.



It’s different now. https://t.co/gju9l1JmOF — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 15, 2025

Someone should send them the memo. It was sent out in the early morning hours of November 6, 2024.

The media is, of course, complaining about 'cancel culture' coming from the right (because they have zero self-awareness), but conservatives aren't canceling anyone.

We're just shining a great big spotlight on the left who are telling people who they really are.

And now, even employers are starting to believe them.





============================================

