Maybe It's Time for CNN to Update This Explainer About Reasons Daycare Has Gotten So Expensive

Doug P. | 4:21 PM on December 29, 2025
As we told you earlier, some of the media are don't seem very eager to cover the massive reports of social services fraud taking place in Minnesota that Gov. Tim Walz is trying to blame on "white supremacists" who simply noticed and exposed what's been going on

Mediaite said they reviewed CNN and MS NOW broadcasts and as of yesterday the Minnesota fraud story had been ignored for over a week:

We searched CNN's X feed and website, and the closest we could find was a story from earlier this month titled, "Scorned by the president, Somalis in Minnesota are embraced by the state that took them in."

However, the story does appear on CNN's homepage at the moment. Well, in a way. 

Wow, they're ALMOST there! Perhaps they could update that piece with a fresh example, but we won't hold our breath. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

