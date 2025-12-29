Maybe It's Time for CNN to Update This Explainer About Reasons Daycare Has Gotten So Expensive

As we told you earlier, some of the media are don't seem very eager to cover the massive reports of social services fraud taking place in Minnesota that Gov. Tim Walz is trying to blame on "white supremacists" who simply noticed and exposed what's been going on.

Mediaite said they reviewed CNN and MS NOW broadcasts and as of yesterday the Minnesota fraud story had been ignored for over a week:

REPORT: MSNOW and CNN have ignored the exploding Minnesota fraud scandal, not mentioning it a SINGLE TIME since December 18:



"A review of MS NOW and CNN’s broadcasts since December 18 — when prosecutors claimed the fraud operation was much larger than previously reported — shows… pic.twitter.com/Z4b2lEeaj6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 28, 2025

We searched CNN's X feed and website, and the closest we could find was a story from earlier this month titled, "Scorned by the president, Somalis in Minnesota are embraced by the state that took them in."

However, the story does appear on CNN's homepage at the moment. Well, in a way.

CNN is getting close. Who's going to tell them? pic.twitter.com/korWIHi1wY — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 29, 2025

Wow, they're ALMOST there! Perhaps they could update that piece with a fresh example, but we won't hold our breath.

