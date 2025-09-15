John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at the Emmys'



Question: Who else not only didn't watch the Primetime Emmy Awards but didn't even know that they were being held last night?

If you raised your hand, you are not alone. Ratings for the broadcast continue to plummet, like they have for all awards shows, though Hollywood press hacks are celebrating today because the ratings last night weren't quite as bad as they were in 2024.

Americans simply aren't interested in watching these self-congratulatory circle jerks where people who think they are better than us spend a few hours smelling their own flatulence.

Hollywood held a party for itself last night. — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) September 15, 2025

Exactly. They've made it clear that they hate most of us, so we'll happily go about our lives watching football or doing literally anything else instead of tuning into them.

Second question: Who knows who Hannah Einbinder is?

If you didn't raise your hand for that question, you are also not alone.

Apparently, Einbinder plays pretend on a show (that we've also never heard of) called Hacks. Ironic title, isn't it? And she must play pretend pretty well because she got an award for doing so at the Emmys.

Yawn. Good for her, we suppose.

But because Hollywood is dedicated to virtue signaling about whatever the latest thing is, Einbinder couldn't simply graciously accept her award and walk off the stage. She had to throw in some political messages. As if anyone cares what she thinks about the real world.

In her case, those messages were 'F*** ICE' and 'Free Palestine'.

Go Birds, F**k ICE and Free Palestine" - Hannah Einbinder, neither stunning nor brave after her Emmy win for Hacks.



And apparently the Emmys are still a thing pic.twitter.com/y4CzPOEQ2B — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 15, 2025

Wow. You stay classy, kiddo. She probably didn't have enough time to mock Charlie Kirk and his family while she was at it.

After the broadcast, Einbinder was asked about her comments. She responded with the typical word salad nonsense that we'd expect whenever actors are asked to think critically.

Hannah Einbinder on saying "Free Palestine" in her Emmys acceptance speech.



"It is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel. Our religion and our culture is such an important and long-standing institution that is really separate to this sort… pic.twitter.com/FNVTji7VC3 — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2025

... this sort of ethnonationalist state.'

'Ethnonationalist state?' What does that even mean?

We can't ask Einbinder because she definitely does not know. And how disgraceful that she can call herself a Jew and fawn over people who want the Jewish people to be exterminated.

Musician John Ondrasik, of Five for Fighting, saw Einbinder's comments -- and her even more repellent explanation -- and laid down some hard truths for the actress about what the people she is worshipping think of her.

Sweet Hannah would have been r*ped, murdered, her body desecrated, all filmed and uploaded to FB for the @TheEmmys to see, if she had attended the Nova Concert in Israel. https://t.co/JF0j0X7a0Q — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) September 15, 2025

BOOM. Every word of what he said is true.

And some other infinitely replaceable Hollywood starlet would not have said a word in her memory. Instead, they would have also taken the stage last night and praised her killers.

Hannah, it is my obligation as a Jewish person to let you know that you are a useful idiot.



Sincerely, us proud Jews ✡️ https://t.co/5hkMj8dUum pic.twitter.com/nxLywMm4L8 — Emily Austin (@emilyraustin) September 15, 2025

She plays that role to perfection.

Good lord what an embarrassing tool. https://t.co/lbTGjL30ov — Shayna Maidel (@1ShaynaMaidel) September 15, 2025

Oh honey, no one respects someone who sells out their people in the desperate hope they will be spared. https://t.co/AZJ4sBXOfZ — Dr. Einat Wilf (@EinatWilf) September 15, 2025

Hollywood is driving decent people away from watching their content as hard as they possibly can. @Variety https://t.co/hCWqhhSE0e — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) September 15, 2025

They certainly are. Even people who like the show that she is on.

I loved #Hacks, but I’m canceling my @HBO @hbomax subscription immediately after @HannahEinbinder reckless remarks. Disappointing to see talent overshadowed by carelessness. Her castmates should be disappointed to see the politicization of their show. https://t.co/2HyQRqLTKN — Erica Chanti (@echanti) September 15, 2025

Someone also should tell Einbinder that the people who approve of her message are the terrorists who fund and enable the murder of women and children.

Hannah and her Prostitute Arms have been deleted pic.twitter.com/fEJ7jacHwC — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 15, 2025

The Quds News Network deleted that post, but we got it.

Einbinder should be SO proud of herself.

Some Actress: “Free Palestine!”



Quds: We would like to thank the obscene infidel hooker for her support. https://t.co/lfaDVGZhbh — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 15, 2025

Harsh, but true.

The people Einbinder is celebrating hate her.

It makes us wonder where, oh where, is Ricky Gervais when we need him.

Ricky Gervais said 5 years ago: "If ISIS started a streaming service, you'd call your agent, wouldn't you?"

Turns out he wasn’t far off. https://t.co/L1hNugRF8o — Tamer Masudin (@TMasudin) September 15, 2025

That speech is evergreen. It will never get old, and it will never not be 100 percent true.

And that's why we hope Einbinder never has the misfortune to meet the people she is celebrating.

It's also why Gervais will never be allowed to host an otherwise unwatchable Hollywood awards show again.





