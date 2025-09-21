Gaslighting 101: Jonathan Karl Claims the Assassination of Charlie Kirk 'Was Not a Political Act'



It's been less than two weeks since Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a leftist domestic terrorist, but the dead legacy media has been churning through false narratives almost faster than they can spin them.

They claimed the killer was 'just a supporter firing a gun into the air.' FALSE.

They claimed he was a 'right-wing MAGA extremist.' FALSE.

They claimed it was just a 'tragic love story.' FALSE.

We're sure we're missing a few there, but, like we said, there have been a lot of them.

This morning, Jonathan Karl of ABC News tried a new disgraceful tactic: Kirk's assassination was 'not political.'

Seriously?

ABC media personality Jon Karl says “the murder of Charlie Kirk was not a political act” pic.twitter.com/GtJErt6kbj — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 21, 2025

Bear in mind that Karl uttered these putrescent words on the very morning of Kirk's memorial service, where hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Arizona to mourn his murder.

Sure, Jon. That message on one of the bullets -- 'Hey, fascist! Catch!' -- was not political AT ALL. Nor was the Antifa song on another bullet. Nor was the trans furry insanity engraved on yet another bullet.

We'll say it for the umpteenth time: We do not hate the media NEARLY enough.

Imagine saying this with a straight face. https://t.co/uVUsbkliGO — Lisa Mei (@TheNotoriousLMC) September 21, 2025

We cannot imagine being that depraved a liar.

But since Karl has no shame, he actually tried to defend his words in a reply to Sean Spicer's post above. As if 'context' was going to make it any better.

Here is what I actually said:



Later today, family, friends and supporters of Charlie Kirk will gather in Phoenix for his memorial service. The 31-year-old activist’s murder shocked the nation and was condemned by sensible and compassionate Americans in and out of politics and… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) September 21, 2025

We're not sure why we want to be fair to Karl (since he is not), but in the interest of fairness, here is the rest of his long post:

... across the political spectrum. It was also senselessly celebrated by some, a small minority, who didn’t like what Kirk stood for.



Celebrating or excusing violence is abhorrent. The murder of Charlie Kirk was not a political act. It was gruesome crime. His alleged killer now faces the death penalty.



Our thoughts this morning are with the Kirk family, especially his two young children who will now grow up without their father.



Whatever you think of his political views – and there are many people deeply offended by things he said – Charlie Kirk was an unwavering advocate for free speech. On a personal note – he was always willing to engage with me and answer my questions. He welcomed debate with those he disagreed with. He didn’t try to silence his critics. He listened to them and tried to change their minds.

OK. Yes, those were some kind thoughts about Kirk and his family.

But why did Karl feel the need to include the part about 'there are many people deeply offended by things he said'?

So f***ing what? Is that some kind of justification?

And Karl's lengthy words here do not excuse his lying about the assassination and saying that it wasn't a political act.

Jon, Charlie Kirk’s murder was exactly what it was: a brutal act by a violent leftist who admitted to his trans lover to doing it for political reasons.



You slandering Kirk and his message shows you have no interest in solving the problem of political violence.



You can’t… — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) September 21, 2025

... You can’t police the tone if you refuse to be honest in the first place.

BINGO.

But we know why they can't be honest. It's because they're complicit, and honesty would implicate them.

Better yet, resign.

Ban Jon Karl from White House briefings. https://t.co/wieh4kqDjo — USAHipster ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@usa_hipster) September 21, 2025

At a minimum, President Trump and Karoline Leavitt should do this.

Thank you for verifying what @seanspicer quoted was 100% accurate. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 21, 2025

We're not sure how he thought his 'explanation' was going to help him or make what he said sound better.

Then again, we're not 'journalists' with zero self-awareness.

It was a political assassination by a trans extremist who killed Kirk to silence him.



That’s the very definition of a political act you lying a****le. https://t.co/QZSgNOfsn0 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 21, 2025

The assassin could have shouted his obvious motivation from the rooftop where he hid, and fired his lethal shot, and Karl would still try to deny it.

His assassination was an overtly political act. "Some hate cannot be negotiated with." Thats his assassins words. — TamponTim: Chinese Secret Agent 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@GoVols37872) September 21, 2025

The evidence is overwhelming at this point. But the media will not stop lying.

They can't.

You do not detest the Propaganda Press enough. https://t.co/DJIPtawG8s — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) September 21, 2025

Not even close to enough.

1865 Jon Karl- Lincoln assassinated by a unknown lone wolf who apparently didn’t like theater and beards! — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) September 21, 2025

LOL. Probably

Oh, and the legacy media will run with 'lone wolf' theory here, too, despite the mounting evidence that Kirk's assassin was part of many online groups that promote political violence, and the evidence that many people (including his furry boyfriend) may have known what he was going to do on Sept. 10.

Count on it.

Because Jonathan Karl and the media hate us almost as much as the trans activist jihadists do.

And they hate the truth even more.





============================================

