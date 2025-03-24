Oh, Honey, NOPE! Mean Girl Amanda Marcotte Says 'MAGA Face' Is a Sign of Trump's 'Fascist Power'

In case you forgot mean girl Salon writer Amanda Marcotte was a thing, we're here to remind you she is.

And she's back with some 'discourse' about 'Mar-a-Lago face', Cybertrucks, and AI art.

You'll be not shocked at all by the ridiculous conclusions she draws, either.

I joined the discourse on "Mar-a-Lago face" and the MAGA love of weird AI art. The hideousness of Cybertrucks also matter.



Yes, it's all gross and ugly. That's the point. The visual assault is yet another fascist display of power. https://t.co/5Ng9DVbuqZ — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 24, 2025

She doesn't stop there:

Why read past headlines: You, extremely online, have heard of "Mar-a-Lago face". You've seen Cybertrucks and bad AI art and whatever happened to Elon Musk.



But why do fascists love grotesquerie so much? I have theories. And I quote other theories.https://t.co/5Ng9DVbuqZ — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 24, 2025

She keeps using that word, but we don't think it means what she thinks it means.

"In this political environment, attention matters more than anything.



"Looking like a normal human being is boring, but being a grotesque version of yourself is a guaranteed way to get people looking.



"Call it the 'car crash' principle of aesthetics."https://t.co/5Ng9DVbuqZ — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 24, 2025

LOL, wut?

From "Mar-a-Lago face" to uncanny AI art: MAGA loves ugly in submission to Trump https://t.co/xEmtdveOZ3 — Salon (@Salon) March 24, 2025

If there's one thing the Left knows, it's the grotesque.

No words are needed.

YUP.

Umm. Whole lot more than Botox going on here. LMAO pic.twitter.com/0qxqvZstkF — Denise (@neeceetx) March 24, 2025

A whole lot more.

Egads.

You seen your side? pic.twitter.com/z6abVzt1VE — Birddog Actual (@BActual40972) March 24, 2025

She has not, apparently.

"MAGA is ugly, and doesn't dress well" say the people who celebrate this: https://t.co/27wlmSYgfb pic.twitter.com/dfIe2n9VDG — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 24, 2025

Marcotte would call that 'diversity' or something.

Feminist writer from Salon: "Then there is the "Mar-a-Lago face," created by a combination of aggressive plastic surgery, fake tan, and make-up spackled on so thick that it would crack — if the fillers hadn't already paralyzed their faces." pic.twitter.com/J9JNo72mID — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 24, 2025

Feminists are the worst.

This is the author who is attacking the looks of other women she disagrees with politically. pic.twitter.com/5yHnNyhLx5 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 24, 2025

And she's the good guy here.

Not.

*****

