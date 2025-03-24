Dems MUST Be Held Accountable for Harboring Criminal Illegals (Join Us In Helping...
He's NOT Going to Date You! AOC Tries Picking Fight with Elon Musk...
They've Learned Nothing! New Jersey City Plans 'Trans Day of Visibility' for Children
WHOOPS! Trump Lawfare Architect Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Collusion With...
Clueless 'Reason' Journo Stunned: Public Yawns at Criminal Illegals’ Due Process Sob Story
John Harwood's Fabulist Post About 'Sheriff' Tom Homan Cements His Title As the...
DEFAMATION: JD Vance DROPS Bishop Talbert Swan Pushing AI Recording of Him Trashing...
John Harwood Drops the Journalism Charade, Slithers Out to Dub JD Vance a...
Joe Concha Has an Update 1 Month After James Carville Said the Trump...
Bernie Sanders Rage Quits Interview: Dems in Dissaray!
VIP
Didn't Think It Was Possible but Kash Patel Just Made the Biden Admin...
ABOVE THE LAW? NY Gov. Hochul Says State Police Will Not Cooperate With...
WHOA! Check Out the Fatal Flaw with DC Obama Judge James Boasberg's Order...
Don't Look Now, But ANOTHER Fearmongering Prediction From Al Gore Is Aging Wonderfully

Oh, Honey, NOPE! Mean Girl Amanda Marcotte Says 'MAGA Face' Is a Sign of Trump's 'Fascist Power'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on March 24, 2025
Twitchy

In case you forgot mean girl Salon writer Amanda Marcotte was a thing, we're here to remind you she is.

And she's back with some 'discourse' about 'Mar-a-Lago face', Cybertrucks, and AI art.

Advertisement

You'll be not shocked at all by the ridiculous conclusions she draws, either.

She doesn't stop there:

She keeps using that word, but we don't think it means what she thinks it means.

LOL, wut?

If there's one thing the Left knows, it's the grotesque.

No words are needed.

Recommended

WHOOPS! Trump Lawfare Architect Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Collusion With Juan Merchan
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

YUP.

A whole lot more.

Egads.

She has not, apparently.

Marcotte would call that 'diversity' or something.

Feminists are the worst.

And she's the good guy here.

Not.

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: AMANDA MARCOTTE ART FASCIST SALON MAR-A-LAGO MAGA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOOPS! Trump Lawfare Architect Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Collusion With Juan Merchan
Grateful Calvin
WHOA! Check Out the Fatal Flaw with DC Obama Judge James Boasberg's Order Because You Guys, It's a DOOZY
Sam J.
He's NOT Going to Date You! AOC Tries Picking Fight with Elon Musk Over Crowd Size and WOW, That Was Dumb
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Clueless 'Reason' Journo Stunned: Public Yawns at Criminal Illegals’ Due Process Sob Story
justmindy
DEFAMATION: JD Vance DROPS Bishop Talbert Swan Pushing AI Recording of Him Trashing Elon Musk and HOOBOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOOPS! Trump Lawfare Architect Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Collusion With Juan Merchan Grateful Calvin
Advertisement